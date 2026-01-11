Lagoon Furniture Kicks Off 2026 at Winter Atlanta & Las Vegas Markets

San Diego, CA, Jan. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lagoon Furniture kicks off 2026 at the Winter Atlanta Market (January 13–19, 2026) and Las Vegas Winter Market (January 25–29, 2026), showcasing a curated collection designed to help furniture retailers stay competitive, profitable, and well-stocked in an increasingly challenging retail environment.





Catch Lagoon at the January Markets! Join us in Atlanta (Jan 13–19) and Las Vegas (Jan 25–29) to explore our latest outdoor collections. See you there!

As consumer demand shifts and retailers face pressure from long lead times and inconsistent supply, Lagoon Furniture stands out with a clear value proposition: design-forward products, dependable inventory, and fast replenishment. Made in Mexico and stocked in the USA, Lagoon allows retailers to react quickly to trends, reduce backorders, and keep assortments fresh with confidence.

Trusted by globally recognized brands including W Hotels, JW Marriott, DoubleTree by Hilton, MrBeast Burger, and Carnival Cruise Line, Lagoon brings the same level of durability, consistency, and visual appeal to retail assortments and showroom displays—helping stores offer products that feel elevated while remaining practical for everyday consumers.

Winter Atlanta Market

Lagoon Furniture will showcase a design-forward market installation in a prime HomeLuxe booth at the 2026 Atlanta Market, Building 2, Floor 2, Space 100B, offering buyers a real-world look at how Lagoon pieces can be merchandised together. The brand’s permanent showroom, located in Building 2, Floor 9, Showroom 9118, will feature the complete collection.

Each piece is engineered with weather resistance, UV protection, and easy-care materials, making them ideal for retailers serving indoor-outdoor lifestyles, patios, and casual living spaces. Stackable designs and compact footprints allow for efficient warehousing and streamlined logistics.

Product Highlights

Monstera Rocking Chair & Cancun 3-in-1 Cooler: The Monstera Rocking Chair combines modern comfort with broad consumer appeal, making it a strong statement piece for a variety of retail environments. The Cancun 3-in-1 Cooler functions as a cooler, coffee table, or bar table—an easy add-on item that brings flexibility and incremental value to a retailer's assortment.

The Monstera Rocking Chair combines modern comfort with broad consumer appeal, making it a strong statement piece for a variety of retail environments. The Cancun 3-in-1 Cooler functions as a cooler, coffee table, or bar table—an easy add-on item that brings flexibility and incremental value to a retailer’s assortment. Naples Chair: Clean lines, supportive ergonomics, and a stackable profile make the Naples Chair a reliable volume seller for patio, dining, and casual living categories.

Naples Chair: Clean lines, supportive ergonomics, and a stackable profile make the Naples Chair a reliable volume seller for patio, dining, and casual living categories.

Sensilla Series – Dining Chair, Counter Stool & Bar Stool: The Sensilla Series offers a coordinated seating family that supports cohesive merchandising across multiple price points and room settings, with color options that add visual interest while layering seamlessly across the assortment.

Milos Series: Minimalist and versatile, the Milos Series transitions seamlessly across indoor and outdoor displays, giving retailers a flexible solution that performs well across seasons.

Las Vegas Winter Market

Following Atlanta, Lagoon Furniture heads to the Las Vegas Winter Market, January 25–29, 2026, at World Market Center Las Vegas, Expo Floor Space E1813. Lagoon’s latest collection highlights how bold color, clean silhouettes, and smart design details help retailers differentiate their assortments and attract design-conscious consumers.

Product Highlights

Russ Dining Table & Rue Dining Chair: A clean, approachable pairing that fits a wide range of retail environments, offering versatility without sacrificing visual impact.

Alissa Chair & Sprout Table: This combination balances subtle sophistication with sculptural interest—ideal for retailers looking to elevate their assortment while maintaining broad appeal.

Nido Chair & Whale Chair: With expressive forms and comfortable proportions, these statement pieces help retailers create eye-catching displays that drive foot traffic and conversation.

Monstera Accent Chair & Mallorca Table: A retail-friendly pairing designed for relaxed, lifestyle-driven settings. The Mallorca Table's dual function as a coffee table or compact ottoman adds significant merchandising flexibility.

What Retail Buyers Can Expect

Lagoon Furniture sales professionals will be available at both markets to help retailers build assortments, plan inventory, and identify best-selling combinations based on store size, customer base, and regional demand.

Qualified attendees will receive a complimentary Lagoon tote bag and tape measure, along with a special 3% discount on purchases paid in full during the shows—making it even easier to invest in proven designs backed by reliable supply.

At a time when retailers need partners—not just products—Lagoon Furniture delivers solutions that help businesses move faster, sell smarter, and stand out, all while staying true to the brand’s signature philosophy: where quality meets colorful comfort.





Your space, redefined. Join us this January to see our full range of modern furniture solutions in person.





Press inquiries

Sarah Simpson

Sales & Marketing Associate

Lagoon Furniture USA | Mytek International Inc.

mysales@lagoonconceptstore.com