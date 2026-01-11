Former Pentagon Insider Reviews How Emerging U.S. Land Policy and Resource Access May Be Entering a Transition Period

Washington, D.C., Jan. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A video presentation featuring economist and former government advisor Jim Rickards is available for public viewing, offering an assessment of how longstanding rules governing federal lands and natural resources may be shifting — and what that could mean for economic planning and domestic production.

The presentation focuses on how legal standards, agency authority, and regulatory processes have shaped resource access over time, and why recent developments are prompting renewed evaluation of those frameworks.

Rickards presents the topic through an economic and historical lens, examining how access to physical resources has influenced national growth during earlier periods and how similar dynamics could reemerge under updated policy conditions.

A Policy Framework Under Review

In the presentation , Rickards outlines how federal land management affects the availability of natural resources used across multiple industries. He explains how permitting systems and regulatory oversight have created long approval timelines that have discouraged development, even when deposits are well documented.

Rather than framing the issue as political, the video situates current developments within a broader institutional context, showing how changes in legal interpretation can alter outcomes without requiring new legislation.

Rickards notes that recent rulings and administrative adjustments may introduce clearer standards, reducing uncertainty for projects that have remained stalled for years.

Assessing America’s Material Base

A major section of the presentation is devoted to evaluating the physical resource base of the United States. Rickards challenges the assumption that domestic resources are limited, pointing instead to government surveys that identify significant concentrations of minerals within publicly managed land.

He describes these materials as largely inactive from an economic standpoint — present, but not contributing meaningfully to production or growth due to access restrictions.

According to the presentation , shifts in policy interpretation could gradually change how these assets are considered within broader economic planning.

Why the Topic Has Resurfaced

The presentation explains why land use and resource access have returned to the forefront of policy discussion. Rickards highlights concerns related to industrial supply chains, manufacturing resilience, and reliance on overseas sources for essential materials.

In the video , he connects these concerns to broader economic goals, noting that access to domestic resources often plays a role in stabilizing production and reducing exposure to external disruptions.

Rickards compares the current environment to earlier transitions when policy adjustments reshaped industrial development and long-term economic direction.

Economic Considerations Beyond Development

While resource extraction is discussed, Rickards places greater emphasis on the secondary effects of access decisions. He explains how material availability can influence pricing, investment decisions, employment patterns, and competitiveness across sectors.

The presentation also examines historical examples of collaboration between public institutions and private industry, showing how coordinated approaches have been used to support national objectives in past periods.

Rickards underscores that outcomes will depend on implementation and market response, and that developments remain ongoing.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is an economist, attorney, and former advisor to U.S. government agencies and financial institutions. His background includes work on economic policy, financial risk analysis, and national security issues, with experience advising organizations such as the Pentagon, intelligence agencies, and central banks.

Rickards has authored several bestselling books on economics and geopolitics and is recognized for explaining complex policy topics in clear, accessible terms. His video presentation examines how evolving land and resource policy could influence the U.S. economy in the years ahead.