HealthEx Partners with Anthropic to Turn Patients’ Scattered Medical Records into Actionable Health Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP Morgan Healthcare Conference — HealthEx today announced its partnership with Anthropic to securely connect personal health records to Claude. Available now, Claude Pro and Max users can link their comprehensive medical history across multiple providers to Claude and receive health insights based on their records through natural language conversations, marking one of Anthropic’s first consumer health integrations.

Many people have health records scattered across multiple doctors, hospitals, and health systems, making it difficult to get a comprehensive picture of their health or prepare for medical appointments. HealthEx helps patients instantly consolidate their health records from more than 50,000 care provider organizations and securely share them with any trusted third party. The HealthEx integration with Claude lets users access health records in one place and use Claude to help understand lab results, identify possible patterns, and have more informed conversations with their doctors, with individual privacy and control enabled at every step of the experience.

“Anthropic and HealthEx are empowering people to manage their health,” said Priyanka Agarwal , M.D., MBA, co-founder and CEO of HealthEx. “As a physician, I’ve watched patients struggle to understand their own health because of how challenging the healthcare system can be to navigate. Growing wait times, shorter visits, and records spread across multiple organizations are the reality for too many Americans. HealthEx unifies users’ records and connects them to Claude so individuals can get insights and take the next step in their health journey with confidence.”

“HealthEx lets people bring their health records into a conversation with Claude and ask important questions in everyday language—what does this lab result mean, what should I bring up with my doctor, how has this number changed over time—and get answers grounded in their own health history. Privacy and control are built in so users decide what Claude can see and can turn off access whenever they choose,” said Amol Avasare , product lead at Anthropic.

Access and understand health history with privacy, security, and trust

Individual privacy and control are paramount to the user experience. When users opt-in to use HealthEx with Claude, their integrated health data is not used for model training or stored in Claude’s memory.

Setup in HealthEx takes minutes. Individuals verify their identity using biometrics and a government ID, and connect their patient portal logins. Individuals choose what Claude can access and can turn off the connection at any time.

HealthEx creates a single, unified record across an individual's places of care. Then, using HealthEx's Model Context Protocol (MCP) server – an interoperable standard for securely connecting data sources to AI assistants – Claude dynamically and efficiently retrieves the portions of the record needed for each question, rather than ingesting the entire record. The individual chooses what Claude can see across conditions, labs, medications, notes, and other categories, with granular permissions.

Consumers can then use Claude to get fast, personalized responses such as health summaries, help understanding lab results and medical terminology, general health recommendations, assistance preparing for medical appointments, or trends in their data over time. Together, HealthEx and Anthropic are helping individuals become more informed partners in their care, with privacy and consent grounding the user experience.

“After my quadruple bypass surgery, the HealthEx connector on Claude became a key part of my recovery,” said Michael Downs, an early user of the service. “I got insights about symptoms, medication interactions, diet, and movement precautions. Most importantly, it helped me arrive at follow-up appointments informed and prepared, so I could focus on my progress rather than basic questions. The connector didn’t replace my doctors, but bridged critical gaps between visits, complemented my post-op care plan, and gave me confidence and peace of mind during a very challenging time in my life.”

Advancing a connected, patient-centric healthcare system

HealthEx is an approved vendor under TEFCA, a federal framework giving individuals the power to access and share their health records, and also connects via patient-access APIs. HealthEx’s partnership with Anthropic furthers both teams’ pledge to advance the Center for Medicare & Medicaid’s (CMS) efforts to create a more accessible healthcare ecosystem by connecting federal interoperability infrastructure directly to AI capabilities.

The HealthEx integration is available now for Claude Pro and Max users. Today, the service is anchored on giving consumers health insights based on their health history. In the future, consumers will be able to book a doctor appointment, find providers that accept their insurance, or refill a prescription.

