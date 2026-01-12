Faraday Future Founder and Co-CEO YT Jia Shares Weekly Investor Update: Announces Faraday Future’s Outlook for 2026

On February 4—in Las Vegas, at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show — FF will hold a final launch of its first EAI robotics products and begin sales.

FX Super One will continue to expand its pre-order pipeline and extend its market coverage to ten key states, leading the First Class EAI-MPV era across the U.S. and the Middle East.

FF will strive to achieve its 2026 market cap targets to maximize value for stockholders, with the goal to achieve dual growth in revenue and contribution margin, reach positive operating cash flow as early as possible, and move decisively toward a profitability inflection point.

FF will further solidify its dual-public-company governance framework and continue building an AI-driven operating system for the company.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO of FF.





“Hello everyone, I’m speaking to you today right outside the CES exhibition halls here in Las Vegas. On January 7, just nearby, we held the FF Stockholders’ Day event, where we not only shared what our investors care about most—our plans for Super One’s mass production, sales, delivery, service, and capacity ramp-up, but also officially unveiled FF’s long-incubated Embodied AI, or EAI, Robotics strategy. We also hosted private preview sessions for our first batch of robotics products. And here comes another big announcement: On February 4—once again here in Las Vegas, at the NADA Show—we will hold a final launch of our first EAI robotics products and officially begin sales. We invite everyone to stay tuned and witness this with us.

Why are we choosing now to formally announce EAI robotics? There are three major external drivers:

First, the exceptionally high labor costs in the United States have made it the world’s largest market with rigid demand for embodied AI robotics.



Second, EAI robotics is approaching a critical inflection point, moving rapidly from research in the lab to large-scale, real-world deployment. I believe that a breakout moment is imminent.

Third, embodied intelligence is fast becoming a national strategic capability, on par with AI and semiconductors.

There are also four internal drivers:

First, this move is a natural extension of the AI DNA that has been embedded in FF since day one. It is also the inevitable evolution of the vehicle-as-robot concept we proposed ten years ago.

Second, this replicates and upgrades our Auto Industry Bridge model, based on full compliance, we could integrate a global EAI supply chain to deliver robots with high price-performance ratio to fill a market void in the U.S.

Third, the AI robotics business features lighter investment, faster delivery, and could generate positive operating cash flow more quickly.



Fourth, EAI robotics and EAI vehicles act as twin engines driving FF forward. They work hand-in-hand across R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service. Combined with FF’s Dual-Flywheel, Dual-Bridge, and Dual–Public-Company structure, they could create a strong ecosystem synergy and open a new growth curve for the company.



As we mentioned last week, I would now like to announce Faraday Future’s outlook for 2026.

1. Strategic and Business Targets:

For EAI EV, FX Super One will continue to expand its pre-order pipeline and extend our market coverage to ten key states, leading the First Class EAI-MPV era across the U.S. and the Middle East. At the same time, we will continue to strengthen the influence of FF 91 among the world’s spire user communities. With EAI Robotics, we will execute against our established sales and delivery targets, become the first company in the U.S. to deliver humanoid robot products targeted with positive gross margins, and accelerate our potential entry into the ranks of leading U.S. embodied AI robotics providers.

2. Capital Targets:

We will strive to achieve our 2026 market cap targets to maximize value for stockholders. At the same time, we will actively seek to bring in strategic investors; continue to identify high-value and highly cost-effective AI technologies and potential acquisition opportunities to help build a world-class EAI ecosystem.

3. Financial Targets:

Our goal is to achieve dual growth in revenue and contribution margin, reach positive operating cash flow as early as possible, and move decisively toward a profitability inflection point. We will continue to enforce extreme cost discipline and operational efficiency, strengthen financial management and internal controls, and uphold compliance as an absolute baseline.

4. System Build-up Targets:

We will further solidify our dual-public-company governance framework and continue building an AI-driven operating system for the Company.

To achieve these targets, we will focus all our efforts on winning seven critical battles:



S1 battle on user ecosystem: We will continue to make breakthroughs in our Co-Creation Ecosystem Online Direct Sales system, complete phase 1 build-out of Super One’s charging and service network in Q2, while closing the loop for AI robotics sales, delivery, and service. At the same time, we will focus on building user power, brand power, and sales power.



S2 battle on product power: For both EAI EV and EAI Robotics products, we will stay focused on ongoing original innovation and on building the most powerful product momentum.



S3 battle on EAI R&D: We will continue advancing Super One’s intelligence and ensure high-quality delivery of EAI software and hardware. In parallel, we will deliver U.S. compliance-related technologies and products for EAI robotics.



S4 battle on compliance & certification, mass production and capacity ramp-up for Super One and AI Robotics products: Our goal is to complete all required regulatory certification and testing on schedule, ensuring mass-production and delivery milestones are met as planned. In parallel, we will continue to strengthen scalable assembly and quality assurance capabilities, while further upgrading our intelligent manufacturing systems.



S5 battle on value restoration: We will remain firmly committed to the principle of “stockholders first,” seeking to improve our capital structure, lower financing costs, actively bring in strategic investors, and unlock and realize intrinsic value.



S6 battle on high-value market expansion including the Middle East: We aim to build the Middle East into a replicable and fast-to-profit overseas model, while expanding into additional high-value regional markets and working toward earlier deliveries.



S7 battle on system building, efficient execution and corporate culture: We will stay results-driven, while strengthening process KPIs & leading indicators, and continue building a culture with a strong desire to win, ownership & collaboration, and relentless execution.

Looking at the Crypto flywheel: With a term sheet signed for $10 million worth of FFAI stock purchase, AIxC noted that if it completes the transaction, it will mark the start of its stock tokenization RWA business. In 2026, AIxC also announced that it will systematically implement its "three driving-force businesses" and speed up transitioning into profitability.



In 2026, we will continue to promote the mutual empowerment between our “EAI + Crypto” Dual-Flywheel, Dual-Bridge, and Dual-Public-Company structure, and particularly, deeply empower and enable delivery and ramp-up of EAI EV products and EAI Robotics products.



In 2026, I will honor commitments through action, respond to expectations through continuous innovation and delivery, return value to our stockholders, and earn back even greater trust and confidence through results. I will see you next week.“



