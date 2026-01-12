Expert Dermatologist Dr. Hannah Pederson, MD of Boulder/Niwot, Explains Why Skincare Routines Might Trigger Breakouts for HelloNation

BOULDER/NIWOT, Colo., Jan. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why do some people experience acne breakouts even when they follow what seems like a healthy skincare routine? A HelloNation article featuring Dermatology Expert Dr. Hannah Pederson of Boulder/Niwot provides answers. The article examines how daily habits, product choices, and application methods can unintentionally harm the skin, leading to irritation or breakouts.

Many assume acne develops solely from hormones or diet, but the article highlights how everyday routines can directly affect skin health. When products are misapplied or when too many active ingredients are combined, the skin's barrier function may be compromised. Once that balance is lost, inflammation, clogged pores, and excess oil production often follow.

One of the most common mistakes discussed in the HelloNation feature is overusing a chemical exfoliant. While exfoliating helps remove dead skin cells, doing it too often can strip away protective layers. In response, the body produces more natural oils, which can clog your pores and worsen acne breakouts. Dr. Pederson emphasizes that most people benefit from exfoliating only once or twice a week, while those with sensitive skin or combination skin may need even less frequent use.

The article also examines the dangers of combining strong active ingredients. Salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide are powerful tools for reducing acne, but when paired with retinol or harsh acids in the same skincare routine, the skin may react poorly. The result can be redness, dryness, or persistent breakouts. The HelloNation piece notes that working with a board-certified dermatologist can help individuals learn how to use these treatments effectively without overwhelming their skin.

Skipping moisturizer is another mistake highlighted in the article. Many with oily or acne-prone skin think moisturizer will make things worse, but the opposite is often true. Without hydration, the skin compensates by producing more natural oils, which can clog your pores. Choosing a fragrance-free, water-based, and non-comedogenic moisturizer can help maintain balance without feeling heavy. Even those with sensitive skin benefit from proper moisturization, especially when using drying treatments like benzoyl peroxide.

Product selection matters in every skincare routine. A gentle cleanser, a lightweight moisturizer, and targeted treatments such as salicylic acid can create a solid foundation. By contrast, harsh scrubs, alcohol-based toners, or heavy creams often irritate. The article highlights how fragrances and thick oils can subtly irritate sensitive skin and exacerbate existing skin conditions.

The guidance from Dr. Pederson aligns with recommendations from the American Academy of Dermatology. Dermatologists are trained to customize acne treatment to different skin tones and types, ensuring solutions are both safe and effective. When acne breakouts persist despite careful at-home care, a professional evaluation can help determine whether the actual cause is product-related or linked to underlying skin conditions.

Simplification is a key theme in the HelloNation article. Instead of stacking multiple formulas, patients often see better results from a streamlined approach. A gentle cleanser, non-comedogenic moisturizer, and carefully spaced-out treatments, such as salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide, usually outperform an overloaded regimen. Sun protection is also essential, as some acne treatments make the skin more sensitive to light. Consistent use of sunscreen prevents irritation and protects long-term skin health.

The article reminds readers that clear skin is not achieved overnight, but rather through careful attention to a routine. Small changes, such as limiting chemical exfoliant use, avoiding harsh product combinations, and sticking with fragrance-free, water-based options, can lead to visible improvement. Monitoring how the skin reacts and seeking professional advice from a board-certified dermatologist ensures that treatments target the root cause without worsening irritation.

Clearer skin is possible for all ages and skin tones. The HelloNation piece explains that by focusing on balance, hydration, and thoughtful product use, individuals can manage acne breakouts more effectively. It stresses that every skincare routine should be tailored, not overloaded, and that sun protection remains a non-negotiable part of daily care.

The feature closes by encouraging those struggling with acne to look beyond diet or stress as the only explanations. Everyday habits can play just as big a role. Paying attention to ingredient labels, avoiding unnecessary harsh products, and understanding how natural oils interact with treatments can reduce frustration. With professional support, even stubborn acne breakouts can be managed while preserving skin health.

