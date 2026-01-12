Expert Realtors Pam Marion & Barry Ezerski Share What to Know Before Selling Your Home in Lawton for HelloNation

LAWTON, Okla., Jan. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should homeowners know before selling their home? In HelloNation , Pam Marion & Barry Ezerski of Pam & Barry’s Team – RE/MAX Professionals explain that preparation, pricing, and understanding the housing market can have a direct impact on how quickly a property sells and the offers it attracts. His advice outlines the steps that give sellers a stronger position when working with a real estate agent and potential buyers.

Pam Marion & Barry Ezerski both point out that one of the first steps in preparing to sell is understanding current real estate market trends. In Lawton and the surrounding areas, home prices shift throughout the year. Reviewing recent sales, considering the average days on market, and consulting with a real estate agent for a comparative market analysis provides a clearer picture than online estimates alone.

Once the market is understood, minor updates can go a long way toward improving buyer interest. Fresh paint, updated fixtures, and simple landscaping improve first impressions without requiring major renovations. Curb appeal matters, and so does the way each room feels inside. Staging a home, even with modest adjustments, allows buyers to imagine living in the space. Decluttering and organizing make a property appear more open and functional.

Transparency also builds trust. Providing financial information about recent updates, utility costs, and system maintenance reassures buyers that a home has been cared for. Details such as the age of a roof, HVAC unit, or water heater help reduce uncertainty during the transaction. Highlighting home improvements before selling, such as modernized kitchens or bathrooms, further strengthens buyer confidence.

Pricing strategy is another key factor. Homes priced too high may linger on the market, while homes priced too low risk leaving value on the table. A potent real estate agent will help evaluate comparable properties and buyer demand to set the right price. Pam Marion & Barry Ezerski explain that sellers should also recognize that timing matters. While spring and summer often bring more activity, homes in Lawton can sell year-round when priced correctly.

Once listed, preparing to sell a home means staying ready for showings on short notice. Clean spaces, open blinds, and bright lighting create an inviting environment. Buyers pay attention to details such as clean windows and fresh scents. Offers should be evaluated based not only on purchase price but also on financing terms, inspection contingencies, and payment and closing costs. A slightly lower offer with smoother terms can sometimes be the better choice for the seller.

Pam Marion & Barry Ezerski also highlight the importance of understanding how buyers approach the purchase process. Buyers typically start by working with mortgage lenders, checking their credit, and reviewing loan programs. Many obtain a preapproval letter before searching, which demonstrates to sellers that their financial information has already been reviewed. Knowing this process helps sellers understand the value of qualified buyers who have already secured mortgage loan options.

The type of loan a buyer selects, whether conventional loans, federal housing administration programs, or another loan type, can affect the path to closing. A real estate agent will help sellers evaluate offers based on how the buyer’s loan amount and debt-to-income ratio align with the property. Since interest rate fluctuations also play a role, choosing an offer with stable financing terms can prevent delays.

Pam Marion & Barry Ezerski explain that while it may seem like putting a “For Sale” sign in the yard is the primary step, success in selling your home comes from combining preparation, knowledge, and realistic expectations. Staging a home properly, setting an informed price, and working with qualified buyers all add up to smoother closings and stronger outcomes.

In What to Know Before Selling Your Home , Pam Marion & Barry Ezerski of Pam & Barry’s Team – RE/MAX Professionals in Lawton, Oklahoma, show how homeowners can navigate the housing market with confidence. His expert advice helps sellers understand pricing strategies, market conditions, and the value of transparency when preparing to sell.

