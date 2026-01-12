Auto Repair Expert Matt Misner Discusses Important Parking Brake Safety for HelloNation

ENDWELL, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What happens when a parking brake fails unexpectedly, and how can drivers avoid costly or dangerous outcomes? That’s the question explored in Lessons Learned the Hard Way About Parking Brake Failures , an article featured in HelloNation magazine. Matthew Misner of 1st Choice Auto Repair in Endwell, New York, lends her expertise on why parking brake systems, though often overlooked, are a critical part of vehicle safety and must be routinely inspected and used.

According to the article, most drivers rarely think about their parking brake until it malfunctions—often at the worst possible time. Unlike the primary brake system, the parking brake operates independently, making it a crucial backup during emergencies. However, due to infrequent use, components such as brake cables can rust or seize, especially in climates with wet or salty roads. Misner emphasizes the importance of preventive vehicle maintenance and recommends incorporating parking brake checks into every regular service appointment.

The article also notes that using the parking brake consistently helps keep the system functional and prevents internal parts from locking due to inactivity. This advice applies equally to vehicles equipped with electronic parking brakes, which still depend on mechanical systems that degrade over time. In Misner’s experience, drivers who treat the emergency brake as an integral safety feature—not an outdated convenience—are better protected against unexpected brake failures.

Lessons Learned the Hard Way About Parking Brake Failure offers practical guidance for car owners who want to reduce risk and extend the lifespan of their vehicle’s braking system.

