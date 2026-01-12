Healthy Gut Announces Updated Holozyme Formula Addressing Digestive Sensitivity to Fructan-Containing Foods

Boulder, CO, Jan. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Gut, a Boulder-based digestive health company, announced the release of an updated formulation of its Holozyme product, reflecting the company’s expanded focus on fructan sensitivity as a potential contributor to bloating among individuals who follow plant-forward or health-conscious diets.

The announcement centers on emerging awareness around fermentable carbohydrates known as FODMAPs, particularly fructans, which are naturally present in commonly consumed foods such as garlic, onions, wheat, beans, and certain vegetables. While these foods are widely regarded as nutritious, some individuals report digestive discomfort after consuming them, even in the absence of gluten or dairy.

“Many people assume ongoing bloating points to gluten or dairy intolerance, but that explanation does not always align with dietary patterns we see today,” said Steven Wright, Chief Executive Officer of Healthy Gut. “This formulation update reflects a growing body of research indicating that fructans can be a distinct digestive trigger for some individuals.”

Fructans are complex fermentable fibers that the human digestive system does not break down on its own. In typical digestion, these fibers may be processed by gut microbiota or through enzymatic activity. When this process is incomplete, fermentation can occur further along the digestive tract, which may contribute to bloating or abdominal discomfort.

The updated Holozyme formula includes the addition of microbial inulinase supplied by Bio-Cat, a biotechnology company specializing in enzyme development. Inulinase, also referred to as fructanase, is an enzyme that targets fructans, including those found in garlic and onions. According to laboratory evaluations conducted under simulated gastric conditions, the inulinase used in the formulation demonstrated activity in releasing fructose from garlic, indicating the breakdown of fructan fibers.

“Inulinase is a well-characterized enzyme with a specific function,” Wright said. “Its inclusion allows us to address fructans directly rather than relying on broad-spectrum approaches that may not target these fibers.”

In addition to inulinase, the updated formulation contains alpha-galactosidase and xylanase, enzymes associated with the digestion of other fermentable carbohydrates commonly found in plant-based foods. Alpha-galactosidase acts on galacto-oligosaccharides present in beans and legumes, while xylanase targets components of plant cell walls, including those in leafy greens and vegetables.

Healthy Gut stated that the combination of these enzymes is intended to reflect the complexity of modern meals, which often include multiple sources of fermentable fibers consumed together rather than in isolation.

“Plant-rich diets are not built around a single ingredient,” Wright noted. “Meals often combine vegetables, legumes, aromatics, and grains. The updated formula acknowledges that reality by addressing several fiber types at once.”

The company also emphasized that eliminating fructan-containing foods entirely may not be a sustainable long-term strategy for many individuals. Garlic, onions, beans, and vegetables contribute fermentable fibers that play a role in maintaining gut microbial diversity. Removing them from the diet may reduce dietary variety and fiber intake.

“There is a difference between identifying a trigger and permanently excluding nutritious foods,” Wright said. “Our objective is to support informed dietary choices, not to encourage unnecessary restriction.”

Healthy Gut’s announcement follows increased consumer discussion around “mystery bloating,” a term often used to describe digestive discomfort that persists despite the adoption of gluten-free or dairy-free diets. The company positions fructan sensitivity as a separate consideration that may explain why some individuals continue to experience symptoms even after removing commonly blamed ingredients.

The microbial inulinase included in the updated Holozyme formula is currently being evaluated in ongoing digestive health research and has been studied in laboratory models for its activity against fructans in both single-ingredient and mixed-meal contexts. Healthy Gut stated that its collaboration with Bio-Cat reflects an emphasis on documented enzyme functionality and ingredient sourcing.

In addition to formulation changes, the company noted continued engagement from customers across third-party platforms, including the Better Business Bureau, Amazon, and its direct website. Healthy Gut reported that customer feedback has played a role in shaping ongoing product development and educational efforts.

The updated Holozyme formula is now available through Healthy Gut’s website.

About Healthy Gut

Healthy Gut is a digestive health company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. The company focuses on enzyme-based formulations designed to support digestion in the context of contemporary dietary patterns, including plant-rich and mixed-ingredient meals. Healthy Gut emphasizes ingredient transparency, targeted enzyme selection, and consumer education related to digestive responses to food.

