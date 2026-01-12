Global Times: ‘Unexpected Family’ helps raise public awareness toward Alzheimer’s

Beijing, China, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a child, I was a very mischievous. When I think about my childhood, certain images always come to mind: me sitting in a bathtub splashing water while my mother ironed clothes for others nearby; or me clinging to my mother's back, swaying unsteadily as she sang to me late at night.

When I grew up, my mother told me that only when I was placed in the bathtub would I focus on playing with water, allowing her to hurry and finish her work; and that if she didn't carry me outside for a walk at night, my crying would keep our landlord's family upstairs awake. These simple words revealed the hardships of being a mother and her deep love for me.

Even after I became famous, my mother continued working as a housemaid. Her life remained frugal. When I saw her bag was worn out, I quietly threw it away and bought her a new one, but she went to the trash can and retrieved the old bag herself, saying it was still usable.

She kept all the money I gave her untouched, continuing to live on her own wages and tips. She told me, "Son, I don't need your money. What I earn is enough."

Many times, I told her that now I was in a position to support the family, so she and my father didn't have to work so hard anymore. I suggested that they retire early to enjoy life, but she never agreed. She kept going to work diligently as always, except that she covered the walls, the empty bed, and even the floor of the room I used to live in with my movie posters.

Even after she reached retirement age, she continued working. Her employer, worried about her safety climbing up and down several flights of stairs every day at her age, suggested that she retire to spend her remaining years in peace. Of course, I supported this idea. However, shortly after she left her job, she developed problems with her legs.

Gradually, she came to rely on a wheelchair, and she became increasingly depressed. At that time, I had never heard of Alzheimer's disease. I only knew that her health had been declining steadily since she returned home. Slowly, she forgot many things and many people, until she forgot me.

In the years that followed, I couldn't help but wonder: If my mother hadn't retired back then, if she had kept working and stayed busy, would her health have remained intact? But this regret, which had no answer, could never be made up for again.

When I first read the script for Unexpected Family, I hesitated over whether to take on the role. As an actor, I had always wanted to try a character who didn't do any fighting at all, but portraying Ren Jiqing well seemed extremely challenging.

What's more, I would have to revisit those painful memories I had been unwilling to face. In the end, I decided to accept the role, hoping that in this way, I could draw closer to my mother in my memories once again.

In Unexpected Family, Ren Jiqing is a father who harbors deep guilt toward his son. After living alone for a long time, he falls ill, and through a series of coincidences, a group of people, including a "son," a "daughter-in-law," and "in-laws," gather around him. Strangers to one another, they form a new family.

As Ren Jiqing's condition worsens, these family members accompany him on his journey, and in the process, they also heal themselves.

During filming, I had a wonderful collaboration with director Li Taiyan, as well as actors Peng Yuchang, Zhang Jianing, Pan Binlong, Li Ping, Niu Ben, and others. I would like to thank all the crew members for working together to complete this film.

To prepare for this role, I spent time at a nursing home caring for Alzheimer's patients to experience their daily lives. It was there that I realized the terrifying aspect of this disease: There are almost no fixed patterns to it. Each patient exhibits different symptoms, and behind every symptom lies a long and unique life that person has lived. The joys, sorrows, regrets, and obsessions in their own stories eventually crumble into scattered pieces of memory, until everything turns completely blank.

Despite the remarkable advancements in modern medicine and technology, we still haven't found a cure for this disease. By playing Ren Jiqing, I hope to raise public awareness of this condition, encouraging people to learn about it and understand it.

When we encounter patients with this disease around us, I hope we can take better care of them, interact with them appropriately, and help them live each day with a better quality of life. I also look forward to the day when medical researchers can find effective treatments, freeing humanity from this devastating illness.

As we welcome the year 2026, I hope that Unexpected Family will bring everyone New Year's blessings: may all of you have a happy and healthy new year. Please embrace your family and friends around you, and express your love without delay. May the new year bring us all no regrets.



