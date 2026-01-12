Digital subscription results of AS Ekspress Grupp for the fourth quarter of 2025

The total number of digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp increased by 7% in the Baltic States year-over-year (4th quarter: 5%) and totalled 255 964 at the end of December.

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Delfi Meedia that publishes the news portal Delfi, newspapers Maaleht, Eesti Ekspress and several popular magazines increased by 9% year-over-year (4 th quarter: 3%) and totalled 124 637.

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus, 50% of which is owned by Ekspress Grupp, decreased by -4% year-over-year (4 th quarter: -2%) and totalled 24 284.

The number of digital subscriptions of Geenius Meedia OÜ decreased by -15% year-over-year (4 th quarter: -8%) and totalled 6224.

In Latvia, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi A/S increased by 14% year-over-year (4 th quarter: 22%) and totalled 40 090.

In Lithuania, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi increased by 12% (4 th quarter: 5%) and totalled 49 378.

The number of digital subscriptions of the Lithuanian media portal Lrytas decreased by -3% (4th quarter: -4%) and totalled 11 351.





Comments by the Chairman of the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp, Liina Liiv:

"In 2025, the number of the digital subscriptions of Ekspress Grupp increased by 7% in total, reaching 255,964 subscriptions by the year-end. This is a strong result for the entire year, confirming the appropriateness of our long-term strategy even in a difficult economic environment.

The Baltic States experienced economic difficulties in the fourth quarter, and this was also reflected in deceleration of our subscriber growth to 5%. Low consumer confidence and general caution in spending affected people's willingness to make new digital subscriptions in all Baltic States.

In Estonia, Delfi Meedia's last year’s results show a stable growth of 9%. This is an excellent result in a mature market where Delfi Meedia already has over 124,000 subscribers. In the Estonian market, each new subscriber becomes increasingly more valuable for media companies and requires a more personal approach than before.

The 4% decrease in the number of subscribers of Õhtuleht is mainly due to the changes in the terms of the contract with one of the major business customers, as sharing decreased significantly when the contract was extended. The 15% drop in Geenius Meedia, which was taken over by Delfi Meedia at the year-end, is related to a change in the accounting principles concerning the number of subscribers and has no impact on the company's revenue or profits.

In Latvia and Lithuania, we see ongoing growing interest in digital news. The annual growth rates of 14% and 12%, respectively, in Delfi portals confirm the continued growth potential of the Latvian and Lithuanian markets. Delfi Latvia showed a particularly strong result in the fourth quarter, when we achieved 22% quarterly growth. We will continue to work hard on both product development and targeted marketing activities in all markets."

Detailed overview of digital subscriptions

31.12.2025 30.09.2025 change 31.12.2024 change AS Delfi Meedia 124 637 121 118 3% 114 631 9% AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus 24 284 24 746 -2% 25 257 -4% Geenius Meedia OÜ 6 224 6 800 -8% 7 356 -15% Delfi AS (Latvia) 40 090 32 875 22% 35 082 14% Delfi UAB (Lithuania) 49 378 47 187 5% 44 170 12% Lrytas UAB (Lithuania) 11 351 11 774 -4% 11 686 -3% Ekspress Grupp total 255 964 244 500 5% 238 182 7%





The Group considers only the subscriptions with the value of more than 1 euro per calendar month that are separately invoiced and separately cancellable at any given time as digital subscriptions.

Digital subscription revenue makes up an increasingly larger share of the digital revenue base of Ekspress Grupp. We are moving in the direction of the Group's long-term goals of increasing the volume of digital subscriptions to 340 000 subscribers in the Baltic countries by the end of 2026. The long-term goals of Ekspress Grupp were established and disclosed at the beginning of 2022.





Additional information

Rain Sarapuu

CFO of the Group

rain.sarapuu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Latvia and Estonia, offers digital outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. In addition, the Group companies organize conferences, trainings and events mainly in Estonia and Lithuania but also in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs about 1000 people.