Idorsia to present at J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference

Allschwil, Switzerland – January 12, 2026

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) announces that Srishti Gupta, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 10:30 am PST / 7:30 pm CET. The conference will take place at the Westin St. Francis hotel in San Francisco, USA.

Dr Gupta will share how, with two products entering value-acceleration phase and an innovative pipeline poised to deliver the next generations of breakthrough medicines, Idorsia is on a path to profitability and growth.

Follow this link to access the live audio stream. A replay will be available on the company website after the event under Investors / News & Events.

Srishti Gupta, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia, commented: “Idorsia represents a rare combination: A commercial-stage pharma company with two products that have blockbuster potential and a highly innovative pipeline of first- or best-in-class medicines. We have a clear path to making QUVIVIQ the standard of care in insomnia – unlocking its value, and we are actively engaging in discussions to maximize the value of TRYVIO/JERAYGO and change the treatment landscape of uncontrolled hypertension with the only medication targeting the endothelin system. We also have plans to advance our pipeline, leading where we can and partnering where we should. In 2026, Idorsia will continue to build toward sustainable profitability and long-term growth, creating meaningful value for patients and shareholders alike.”

The presentation will cover the highlights of the strong operational progress the company achieved in 2025 and outline the areas of focus for 2026:

Highlights in 2025

QUVIVIQ sales surge – remaining on track to hit sales guidance of around CHF 130 million QUVIVIQ global expansion continues

sales surge – remaining on track to hit sales guidance of around CHF 130 million TRYVIO 1 st and only systemic hypertension therapy to target a new pathway in decades Real-world prescriber feedback confirms PRECISION-like double-digit BP reductions and great tolerability across patient groups

systemic hypertension therapy to target a new pathway in decades Clinical validation for Idorsia's revolutionary drug-like synthetic glycan vaccine technology

for Idorsia's revolutionary drug-like synthetic glycan technology Initiation of proof-of-concept / mechanism trial with CCR6 antagonist

Completed debt restructuring

New financing from equity and debt investors extended the cash runway into 2028

Areas of focus in 2026

Continued global expansion of QUVIVIQ through partnerships

through partnerships Adoption of new sales and distribution models for QUVIVIQ

Support potential QUVIVIQ descheduling in the US

descheduling in the US Share results for daridorexant Phase 2 in pediatric insomnia

Phase 2 in pediatric insomnia Initiate daridorexant daytime functioning US label-enabling study

US label-enabling study Advance discussions to maximize the value of TRYVIO/JERAYGO

Advance lucerastat for Fabry Disease registration

registration Advance our Phase 2 proof-of-concept immunology portfolio

