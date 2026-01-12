Inside information: Fagron announces the completion of the acquisition of University Compounding Pharmacy in North America

Regulated information - inside information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 12 January 2026 – 7:00 AM CET

Fagron announces the completion of the acquisition of University Compounding Pharmacy in North America

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, is pleased to announce the completion of University Compounding Pharmacy (UCP), a 503A pharmaceutical compounder focused on the health and wellness segment in California. The transaction was previously announced in September 2025 and has now closed following customary clearance.

UCP is based in San Diego and has strong positions in hormones and urology, alongside a solid compliance record. The business is highly complementary to Anazao and supports Fagron’s strategy to build a nationwide platform in the United States, spanning both 503A (patient specific) and 503B (outsourcing) services.

The acquisition also strengthens Fagron’s position in California, one of the largest and most tightly regulated healthcare markets in the United States, where licenses are difficult to obtain.

As previously disclosed, the enterprise value of the acquisition is c.$41.5 million, with annual revenues of around $25 million and an EBITDA margin below Fagron’s existing group margin. Fagron expects to realise synergies over the next 18 to 24 months as the business is integrated into its operations.

Over recent months, Fagron has executed fourteen acquisitions across all regions, with selective expansion into Asia-Pacific. Injeplast, MagiLab, Vepakum and Amber remain pending closing.

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron, commented:

“Completing UCP is another concrete step in building a scaled, high-quality compounding platform in the United States. UCP adds attractive therapeutic depth, brings a strong compliance track record, and fits well alongside Anazao as we strengthen our footprint from coast to coast across both 503A and 503B.

Across the Group, we have strengthened our positions in core markets, expanded selectively into attractive new geographies, and added capabilities that deepen our vertical integration. We will remain selective and focused on execution as we integrate these businesses and continue to build a larger, higher-quality platform.”

Financial calendar

12 February 2026 Full year results 2025

9 April 2026 Trading update first quarter 2026

11 May 2026 Annual General Meeting 2025

30 July 2026 Half year results 2026

8 October 2026 Trading update third quarter 2026

Results and trading updates are published at 7.00 AM CET.

