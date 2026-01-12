argenx Highlights 2026 Strategic Priorities





Reported $4.15 billion (YoY growth of +90%) in preliminary* full-year 2025 global product net sales, inclusive of $1.29 billion in fourth quarter sales

VYVGART impact continues with approximately 19,000 patients on treatment; and if approved, AChR-Ab seronegative gMG launch expected by end of 2026

Four registrational readouts expected in 2026, including first for empasiprubart, to advance toward next wave of 2027 commercial launches

Successfully advanced four new pipeline molecules in 2025; three new molecules to enter Phase 1 in 2026, contributing to total of 10 clinical-stage molecules by year-end

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today reported preliminary financial results for the full-year 2025, including global product net sales, and announced its strategic priorities for 2026.

“argenx enters 2026 in a position of strength, delivering meaningful impact to approximately 19,000 patients globally while advancing a world-class pipeline toward Vision 2030,” said Tim Van Hauwermeiren, Chief Executive Officer of argenx. “With VYVGART leading the growth of all biologics in MG and CIDP, we are proving the power of our approach: to redefine treatment paradigms through disciplined evidence generation and to redefine patient outcomes with medicines that are both more effective and more convenient. This same playbook will guide our future, as we aim to launch a portfolio of new medicines that could transform the lives of more than 50,000 patients across 10 indications.”

“Looking at the year ahead, we will expand our FcRn franchise and report the first Phase 3 data for our next potential blockbuster medicine, with four registrational readouts across both efgartigimod and empasiprubart. In addition, we will continue to grow intentionally, by sourcing innovation where the best science emerges, nurturing an entrepreneurial culture, and scaling with discipline to deliver long-term, durable value for patients and shareholders,” added Mr. Van Hauwermeiren.

2026 Strategic Priorities

argenx continues to advance its ‘Vision 2030’, anchored in the ambition to treat 50,000 patients globally with its medicines, secure 10 labeled indications across approved medicines, and progress five pipeline candidates into Phase 3 development by 2030.

2026 marks a defining year on the path to Vision 2030 with three strategic priorities:

Impact more patients globally with VYVGART , driving broader adoption across current patient populations and unlocking new opportunities with potential label expansions

, driving broader adoption across current patient populations and unlocking new opportunities with potential label expansions Shape the long-term future of FcRn medicines , advancing future FcRn molecules, innovative delivery modalities and combination approaches designed to transform patient outcomes

, advancing future FcRn molecules, innovative delivery modalities and combination approaches designed to transform patient outcomes Deliver next wave of immunology innovation, accelerating empasiprubart and diversified pipeline of first-in-class molecules to drive sustainable value creation





Impact more patients globally with VYVGART

VYVGART® (IV: efgartigimod alfa-fcab and SC: efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) is a first-and-only IgG Fc-antibody fragment that targets the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). It is approved in three indications, including generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) globally, and primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in Japan. argenx aims to drive broad adoption across patients globally, reinforcing VYVGART’s position as the leading precision biologic in MG and CIDP and continuing to raise the bar for patient outcomes. The company is progressing toward multiple label expansions. This includes seeking the broadest label of any biologic in MG with the seronegative MG launch, if approved, and an ocular MG Phase 3 readout, and in ITP with the Phase 3 readout to support a U.S. launch.

Submitted supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for VYVGART IV for anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody negative gMG (MuSK+, LRP4+ and triple seronegative); if approved, launch expected by end of 2026

Topline results expected for ocular MG (ADAPT OCULUS) in first quarter of 2026

Topline results expected for primary ITP (ADVANCE-NEXT) in fourth quarter of 2026

Registrational studies are ongoing in two rheumatology indications Topline results from ALKIVIA study evaluating autoimmune inflammatory myopathies (AIM or myositis) expected in third quarter of 2026 Topline results from UNITY study (Sjogren’s disease) expected in second half of 2027

Registrational study in Graves’ disease (GD) expected to initiate in 2026, expanding development into thyroid-driven autoimmunity

Proof-of-concept studies ongoing in systemic sclerosis, antibody mediated rejection and autoimmune encephalitis

Expanded global presence in Latin America with establishment of argenx Brazil in 2025





Shape the long-term future of FcRn medicines

argenx is shaping the long-term future of FcRn medicines by advancing new pipeline candidates, innovative delivery modalities, and combination approaches to set new standards for patients. Two future FcRn molecules are progressing: ARGX-213, an FcRn-targeted antibody engineered for half-life extension and sustained IgG reduction, and ARGX-124, a first-in-class FcRn pipeline candidate. The ADAPT-Forward study is now underway, which is the first in a series of trials exploring efgartigimod-anchored combinations to potentially improve patient outcomes.

VYVGART SC autoinjector expected to launch in 2027, reinforcing a commitment to continued flexibility and independence for patients

ADAPT-Forward combination study ongoing to evaluate empasiprubart as an add‑on therapy to efgartigimod, exploring potential for even deeper efficacy in AChR‑positive gMG patients

ARGX-213 is expected to enter patient studies in 2026

ARGX-124 is expected to complete Phase 1 evaluation by end of 2026

Innovation in FcRn continues through partnerships with Elektrofi (now part of Halozyme) and Unnatural Products to further enhance the patient experience





Deliver next wave of immunology innovation

By the end of 2026, the argenx pipeline will include four Phase 3 molecules and a total of 10 molecules in clinical development. Empasiprubart, a first-in-class antibody targeting C2, is in Phase 3 for MMN and CIDP, and adimanebart (ARGX-119), a first-in-class agonist antibody targeting muscle-specific kinase (MuSK), will enter Phase 3 for congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS). Additional proof-of-concept studies are underway to further explore C2 and MuSK biology. In 2025, four new candidates emerged from the Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx’s engine for sourcing novel biology and accelerating differentiated medicines. These include FcRn candidates ARGX-213 and ARGX-124, and ARGX-109 (targeting IL-6) and ARGX-121 (a first-in-class molecule targeting IgA). Three additional molecules from the IIP are expected to enter Phase 1 in 2026, supporting argenx’s goal of launching, on average, one new pipeline candidate each year.

Empasiprubart

Topline results from EMPASSION study (MMN) expected in fourth quarter of 2026

Topline results from EMVIGORATE and EMNERGIZE studies (CIDP) expected in second half of 2027

Decision for Phase 2 VARVARA study (DGF) now expected mid-year 2026 to complete 52-week efficacy analysis





Adimanebart

CMS registrational study on track to start in third quarter of 2026

Proof-of-concept studies ongoing in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)

Earlier-stage Programs

Phase 2 study of ARGX-121 in IgA nephropathy (IgAN) expected to start in 2026

Entered into a research collaboration with Tensegrity Pharma, including an option for future acquisition, to advance Tensegrity’s lead program TSP-101 in autoimmune disease and other indications.

Three new molecules expected to enter Phase 1 studies in 2026, including ARGX-118, a first-in-class molecule targeting Galectin-10, ARGX-125, a first-in-class bispecific antibody, and TSP-101, targeting Fn14





Corporate Highlights

argenx recently announced that Karen Massey, current Chief Operating Officer, will transition to Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, and Tim Van Hauwermeiren, current Chief Executive Officer, will transition to non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Tim will succeed Peter Verhaeghe, who is retiring from the Board of Directors. These changes are subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on May 6, 2026.

In addition, Sandrine Piret-Gérard has been appointed Chief Commercialization Officer. Sandrine brings extensive commercial and medical affairs experience, most recently leading the U.S. commercial organization at Gilead across virology and oncology.

Preliminary* Key Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Today, argenx also announced preliminary* global product net sales for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 of approximately $1.29 billion and $4.15 billion, respectively.

*The preliminary selected financial information is unaudited, subject to adjustment, and provided as an approximation in advance of the company’s announcement of complete financial results in February 2026. Refer to the Preliminary Financial Results note in this document.

44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation and Webcast

CEO Tim Van Hauwermeiren will highlight these updates in a corporate presentation at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference today, Monday, January 12, 2026, at 8:15 a.m. PT. The live webcast of the presentation may be accessed under the Investor section on the argenx website. A replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About VYVGART and VYVGART SC

VYVGART® (efgartigimod alfa fcab) is a human IgG1 antibody fragment that binds to the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), resulting in the reduction of circulating IgG autoantibodies. It is the first approved FcRn blocker for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) globally, and for primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in Japan. VYVGART SC is a subcutaneous combination of efgartigimod alfa and recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme’s ENHANZE® drug delivery technology to facilitate subcutaneous injection delivery of biologics. It is marketed as VYVGART® Hytrulo in the U.S., VYVGART SC in Europe, VYVDURA® in Japan, and may be marketed under different proprietary names following approval in other regions.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker and is evaluating its broad potential in multiple serious autoimmune diseases while advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation 596/2014).

