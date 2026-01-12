Viridien : Full-year 2025 financial update

Paris (France), January 12, 2026

Full-year 2025 financial update

Robust activity, with segment revenue expected to exceed $1,150 million, including more than $440 million in Geoscience (+10% year-on-year) and more than $400 million in Earth Data





Solid cash flow generation above $130 million, resulting in Net Cash Flow for 2025 exceeding $100 million after repayment of the $28 million asset-backed facility related to the Group’s HPC infrastructure





Bond repayments totaling $97 million, fully utilizing the 10% annual optional redemption clause included in the bond documentation





Net debt (pre-IFRS 16) expected to stand around $750 million at year-end





Sophie Zurquiyah, Chair and CEO of Viridien: “2025 marked another important milestone in the execution of our asset-light strategy and financial roadmap. We delivered solid operational performance across our core activities, driven by continued growth in Data, Digital & Energy Transition, while successfully finalizing the restructuring phase of Sensing & Monitoring. We were also particularly active in cash and balance sheet management, generating above $130 million of cash, which we allocated to debt repayment. As we enter 2026 with a strengthened financial position, our focus remains clear: continuing to deliver outstanding products and services with operational excellence, to support sustainable cash generation and ongoing debt reduction.”

***

Status of the statutory auditors’ procedures

The above preliminary indications of the Group’s 2025 performance have not been audited and have not been subject to any review by Viridien’s statutory auditors.

Next financial information

2025 full-year results: February 26, 2026 (after market close)

About Viridien



Viridien (www.viridiengroup.com) is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resources, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,200 people worldwide and is listed as VIRI on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: FR001400PVN6).

Disclaimer



Certain information included in this press release is not historical data but forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions about current and future business strategies and the environment in which Viridien operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance, or the results or other events, to be materially different from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Chapter 2 "Risk Management and Internal Control" of the Universal Registration Document dated March 6, 2025, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) under number D. 25-0075 and available on the Group's website (www.viridiengroup.com) and on the AMF website (www.amffrance.org). These forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States, or any other area.

