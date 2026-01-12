Harmattan AI’s $200 million Series B led by Dassault Aviation

Paris – Saint-Cloud, France, January 12, 2026 – Dassault Aviation and Harmattan AI today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the integration of controlled autonomy and AI technologies into combat aviation systems. As part of this collaboration, Dassault Aviation is leading Harmattan AI’s $200 million Series B funding round.

Harmattan AI has been awarded multiple Programs of Record by the French and UK Ministries of Defence for its autonomous systems portfolio and is now scaling globally in response to growing demand. The proceeds from this investment round will be used to expand the deployment of AI-enabled missions across new operational theaters, extend Harmattan AI’s product offering into new domains and scale industrial manufacturing of its ISR, drone interception, and electronic warfare platforms.

“Dassault Aviation has always placed technological excellence and sovereignty at the heart of its values. This partnership with Harmattan AI reflects our commitment to integrating high-value autonomy into the next generation of combat air systems. By joining forces with a fast-moving and innovative company, we reinforce our ability to deliver the advanced capabilities required by our armed forces in the decades ahead,” said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation. This partnership will support the development of embedded AI capabilities by Harmattan AI within Dassault Aviation's future air combat systems (Rafale F5 and UCAS), particularly for the control of unmanned aerial systems. This collaboration supports an overarching strategy to integrate sovereign, controlled and monitored AI into Dassault Aviation combat systems.

“This partnership with Dassault Aviation marks a decisive step in the emergence of a new generation of autonomous defense systems. Dassault Aviation’s trust and leadership accelerate our mission: delivering scalable, sovereign AI capabilities to allied forces. By combining frontier AI with world-class military aviation expertise, we are shaping the future of collaborative air combat,” said Mouad M’Ghari, CEO and Co-Founder of Harmattan AI. Dassault Aviation will provide its longstanding expertise in system architecture for complex military platforms, integration of mission systems in high intensity operational environments and support for international business development through its established network.

About Harmattan AI:

Harmattan AI is a defense technology company developing vertically integrated autonomous systems, including layered air-defense solutions, coordinated autonomous ISR and strike UAVs, electronic-warfare products, and C2 platforms. Founded in 2024, the company has rapidly become one of the fastest-growing players in the sector, delivering thousands of systems each month. Harmattan AI builds autonomy and mission-system software at scale and has deployed its technology with multiple NATO and allied partners.

About Dassault Aviation:

With more than 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in over 90 countries in the past century, Dassault Aviation has a recognized expertise in the design, development, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, from the Rafale fighter to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, including military drones and space systems. In 2024, Dassault Aviation reported €6.2 billion in revenue and employs 14,600 people.

