Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Diversified Energy PLC Diversified Energy PLC

Birmingham, AL (USA)

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY

("Diversified", or the "Company")

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on March 20, 2025, the Company has purchased 143,851 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $13.5071 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase:January 09, 2026
Aggregate Number of Shares Purchased:143,851
Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD):13.28
Highest Price Paid per Share (USD):13.94
Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD):13.5071


Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 78,271,880 shares of common stock, in issue and no shares of common stock is held in treasury. This figure of 78,271,880 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback program.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate number of
ordinary shares acquired		Daily volume
weighted average
price paid		Daily
highest
price
paid
per
share		Daily
lowest
price
per
share		Trading Venue
785813.5123$13.93$13.29ARCX
857013.4027$13.87$13.28ASPN
306213.3612$13.56$13.30BAML
18013.3100$13.31$13.31BARX
377413.4124$13.89$13.30BATS
57113.8843$13.92$13.86BATY
74613.3300$13.33$13.33BIDS
10613.5800$13.86$13.30EDGA
253813.4119$13.67$13.31EDGX
70013.4200$13.42$13.42EPRL
7557813.5375$13.94$13.28IEXG
630713.4531$13.92$13.29JPMX
81213.3700$13.41$13.33JSJX
3513.4675$13.90$13.32LEVL
5413.4633$13.57$13.40MEMX
60013.3300$13.33$13.33MSPL
235313.3780$13.57$13.28SGMT
719613.4361$13.92$13.28UBSA
10713.3250$13.33$13.32VFMI
135313.5326$13.88$13.31XBOS
1095413.4198$13.85$13.28XNAS
1029713.4983$13.92$13.28XNYS
10013.3300$13.33$13.33XSTM
Trading venueCurrency   
NYSEUSD$13.5071143,851  


For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company+1 973 856 2757
Doug Krisdkris@dgoc.com 
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communicationswww.div.energy 


About Diversified Energy Company 

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


