DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY

("Diversified", or the "Company")

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on March 20, 2025, the Company has purchased 143,851 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $13.5071 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase: January 09, 2026 Aggregate Number of Shares Purchased: 143,851 Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.28 Highest Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.94 Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.5071





Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 78,271,880 shares of common stock, in issue and no shares of common stock is held in treasury. This figure of 78,271,880 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback program.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate number of

ordinary shares acquired Daily volume

weighted average

price paid Daily

highest

price

paid

per

share Daily

lowest

price

per

share Trading Venue 7858 13.5123 $13.93 $13.29 ARCX 8570 13.4027 $13.87 $13.28 ASPN 3062 13.3612 $13.56 $13.30 BAML 180 13.3100 $13.31 $13.31 BARX 3774 13.4124 $13.89 $13.30 BATS 571 13.8843 $13.92 $13.86 BATY 746 13.3300 $13.33 $13.33 BIDS 106 13.5800 $13.86 $13.30 EDGA 2538 13.4119 $13.67 $13.31 EDGX 700 13.4200 $13.42 $13.42 EPRL 75578 13.5375 $13.94 $13.28 IEXG 6307 13.4531 $13.92 $13.29 JPMX 812 13.3700 $13.41 $13.33 JSJX 35 13.4675 $13.90 $13.32 LEVL 54 13.4633 $13.57 $13.40 MEMX 600 13.3300 $13.33 $13.33 MSPL 2353 13.3780 $13.57 $13.28 SGMT 7196 13.4361 $13.92 $13.28 UBSA 107 13.3250 $13.33 $13.32 VFMI 1353 13.5326 $13.88 $13.31 XBOS 10954 13.4198 $13.85 $13.28 XNAS 10297 13.4983 $13.92 $13.28 XNYS 100 13.3300 $13.33 $13.33 XSTM Trading venue Currency NYSE USD $13.5071 143,851





About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.