DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY

("Diversified", or the "Company")

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on March 20, 2025, the Company has purchased 225,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $13.64 per Share through Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC. The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase: January 9, 2026 Aggregate Number of Shares Purchased: 225,000 Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD): $13.64 Highest Price Paid per Share (USD): $13.64 Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD): $13.64

Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 78,046,880 shares of common stock in issue, and no shares of common stock are held in treasury. This figure of 78,046,880 shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications www.div.energy

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.