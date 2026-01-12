AgTech (Agricultural Technology) and Advanced Food Technologies Market Report 2026-2036: IoT, AI, Big Data, Policy Support, and Venture Capital Drive Transformational Growth

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global AgTech (Agricultural Technology) and Advanced Food Technologies Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agtech and advanced food technologies market represents one of the most dynamic and transformative sectors in the modern economy, driven by the urgent need to feed a growing population while addressing climate change, resource scarcity, and shifting consumer preferences. This expansive market encompasses multiple interconnected segments, each contributing to a fundamental reimagining of how food is produced, processed, and distributed.

Vertical Farming has emerged as a cornerstone of modern agricultural innovation, utilizing controlled environment agriculture to grow crops in stacked layers using hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics systems. These facilities leverage LED lighting technology, environmental control systems, and automation to produce year-round harvests independent of external weather conditions. While energy costs and initial capital requirements remain challenges, declining LED prices and advances in automation are steadily improving economic viability.

Crop Biotechnology represents another critical pillar, encompassing gene editing technologies like CRISPR, synthetic biology, and selective breeding techniques. These innovations enable the development of crops with enhanced nutritional profiles, improved drought tolerance, and reduced fertilizer requirements. Regulatory frameworks continue to evolve globally, with different regions adopting varying approaches to gene-edited versus genetically modified organisms.

Smart Farming and Agricultural Robotics are revolutionizing traditional farming practices through the integration of artificial intelligence, autonomous tractors, precision sensors, and drone technology. These technologies enable farmers to monitor crop health, optimize irrigation, and apply inputs with unprecedented accuracy. Livestock monitoring systems using wearable sensors and computer vision are similarly transforming animal husbandry by tracking health indicators and optimizing feed utilization.

The Biologicals Sector, comprising biostimulants, biopesticides, and biofertilizers, is experiencing robust growth as farmers and regulators seek alternatives to synthetic chemical inputs. Microbial-based products that enhance nutrient uptake, protect against pests, and improve soil health are gaining market share, supported by advances in microbiome research and fermentation technology. Livestock Biotechnology focuses on genetic engineering, precision breeding, vaccines, and feed additives designed to improve animal health, reduce environmental impact, and enhance productivity. Innovations targeting methane emissions from ruminants are attracting particular attention as the industry addresses its climate footprint.

Advanced Food Technologies represent perhaps the most disruptive segment, encompassing cultivated meat, alternative proteins, and novel ingredients. Cultivated meat production, which grows animal cells in bioreactors, has progressed from laboratory curiosity to early commercialization, though scaling challenges and cost reduction remain priorities. Plant-based and fermentation-derived proteins continue expanding their market presence, driven by consumer demand for sustainable options.

Market growth is propelled by several macro forces including population expansion, urbanization, declining arable land availability, and water scarcity. Digital technology advances in IoT, AI, and big data analytics are enabling precision agriculture approaches that optimize resource utilization. Government initiatives supporting sustainable agriculture and venture capital investment in agtech startups provide additional momentum. However, significant barriers persist. High initial investment costs, limited digital literacy among farmers, regulatory uncertainties, and resistance to adoption continue to constrain market expansion. Cybersecurity concerns and data privacy issues also require attention as farming operations become increasingly connected.

Emerging opportunities include supply chain optimization through blockchain-enabled traceability, urban and vertical farming solutions for food-insecure regions, and sustainable aquaculture practices. Agrivoltaics, which combines solar energy generation with agricultural production, and carbon capture technologies represent additional growth frontiers. The convergence of these technologies is creating an increasingly integrated food system where biotechnology, digital agriculture, and novel production methods work synergistically to address global food security challenges while meeting sustainability imperatives.

Report Contents

Market Overview

Definition and scope of agritech and advanced food technologies

Market trends, drivers, and macro forces shaping the industry

Market challenges and barriers to growth

Technology enablers including AI, automation, robotics, and genetics

Government regulations affecting pesticides and fertilizers

Key growth opportunities across market segments

Investment funding analysis 2020-2025

Vertical Farming

Technology analysis: aeroponics, hydroponics, aquaponics

LED lighting and automation systems

Cost structures and power requirements

Container farming solutions

Global market revenues 2023-2036 by technology and region

103 company profiles

Crop Biotechnology

Gene modification and gene editing technologies

CRISPR applications in agriculture

Synthetic biology and selective breeding

Seed treatments

Global market revenues 2023-2036 by technology and region

66 company profiles

Smart Farming Including Robotics

Agricultural AI applications

Autonomous tractors and agribots

Crop monitoring and analytics

Precision livestock farming

Drones and satellite technologies

Farmgate-to-fork supply chain solutions

Global market revenues 2023-2036 by technology and region

236 company profiles

Biostimulants and Biopesticides

Microbial and non-microbial biostimulants

Biopesticide categories and applications

Agricultural enzymes

Global market revenues 2023-2036 by technology and region

86 company profiles

Natural Fertilizers

Biofertilizers: nitrogen-fixing, phosphate, PGPR

Organic fertilizers: animal-based, plant-based, mineral-based

Global market revenues 2023-2036 by technology and region

39 company profiles

Livestock Biotechnology

Genetic engineering and precision breeding

Vaccines, drugs, and feed additives

Global market revenues 2023-2036 by technology and region

59 company profiles

Advanced Food Technologies

Cultivated meat: manufacturing, bioreactors, scaffolds, scale-up

Alternative proteins: plant-based, fermentation-based

Novel ingredients: fibers, sweeteners, preservatives, bioactives

Global market revenues 2023-2036

60 company profiles

Other Markets

Agrivoltaics

Carbon capture and utilization in agritech

Executive Summary

Definition and scope of Agritech

Advanced Food Tech

Agriculture in the 21st century

The importance of AgriTech

Market trends and drivers

Macro Forces

Increasing Demand for Food Production

Declining Availability of Arable Land and Water Resources

Advancements in Digital Technologies

Internet of Things (IoT)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Big Data and Analytics

Government Initiatives and Regulations

Venture Capital and Startup Ecosystem

Funding trends

Market challenges and barriers to growth

Farming Challenges

High Initial Investment Costs

Lack of Digital Literacy and Infrastructure

Regulatory and Policy Uncertainties

Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Concerns

Resistance to Change and Adoption Barriers

Technology enablers

The role of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Automation

Robotics

Biologicals

Genetics

Data/software

Government regulations

Pesticides

Fertilisers

Key Growth Opportunities

Precision Farming and Smart Agriculture

Improved crop yields and resource efficiency

Adoption of advanced sensors and data analytics

Livestock Management and Animal Welfare

Monitoring animal health and behaviour

Optimizing feed and resource utilization

Supply Chain Optimization

Traceability and transparency

Reduced food waste and spoilage

Urban and Vertical Farming

Addressing food security in densely populated areas

Leveraging indoor farming technologies

Sustainable Aquaculture and Fisheries

Monitoring and optimizing aquatic ecosystems

Improving yields and reducing environmental impact

