AgTech (Agricultural Technology) and Advanced Food Technologies Market Report 2026-2036: IoT, AI, Big Data, Policy Support, and Venture Capital Drive Transformational Growth

The global agtech and advanced food technologies market represents one of the most dynamic and transformative sectors in the modern economy, driven by the urgent need to feed a growing population while addressing climate change, resource scarcity, and shifting consumer preferences. This expansive market encompasses multiple interconnected segments, each contributing to a fundamental reimagining of how food is produced, processed, and distributed.
Vertical Farming has emerged as a cornerstone of modern agricultural innovation, utilizing controlled environment agriculture to grow crops in stacked layers using hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics systems. These facilities leverage LED lighting technology, environmental control systems, and automation to produce year-round harvests independent of external weather conditions. While energy costs and initial capital requirements remain challenges, declining LED prices and advances in automation are steadily improving economic viability.
Crop Biotechnology represents another critical pillar, encompassing gene editing technologies like CRISPR, synthetic biology, and selective breeding techniques. These innovations enable the development of crops with enhanced nutritional profiles, improved drought tolerance, and reduced fertilizer requirements. Regulatory frameworks continue to evolve globally, with different regions adopting varying approaches to gene-edited versus genetically modified organisms.
Smart Farming and Agricultural Robotics are revolutionizing traditional farming practices through the integration of artificial intelligence, autonomous tractors, precision sensors, and drone technology. These technologies enable farmers to monitor crop health, optimize irrigation, and apply inputs with unprecedented accuracy. Livestock monitoring systems using wearable sensors and computer vision are similarly transforming animal husbandry by tracking health indicators and optimizing feed utilization.
The Biologicals Sector, comprising biostimulants, biopesticides, and biofertilizers, is experiencing robust growth as farmers and regulators seek alternatives to synthetic chemical inputs. Microbial-based products that enhance nutrient uptake, protect against pests, and improve soil health are gaining market share, supported by advances in microbiome research and fermentation technology. Livestock Biotechnology focuses on genetic engineering, precision breeding, vaccines, and feed additives designed to improve animal health, reduce environmental impact, and enhance productivity. Innovations targeting methane emissions from ruminants are attracting particular attention as the industry addresses its climate footprint.
Advanced Food Technologies represent perhaps the most disruptive segment, encompassing cultivated meat, alternative proteins, and novel ingredients. Cultivated meat production, which grows animal cells in bioreactors, has progressed from laboratory curiosity to early commercialization, though scaling challenges and cost reduction remain priorities. Plant-based and fermentation-derived proteins continue expanding their market presence, driven by consumer demand for sustainable options.
Market growth is propelled by several macro forces including population expansion, urbanization, declining arable land availability, and water scarcity. Digital technology advances in IoT, AI, and big data analytics are enabling precision agriculture approaches that optimize resource utilization. Government initiatives supporting sustainable agriculture and venture capital investment in agtech startups provide additional momentum. However, significant barriers persist. High initial investment costs, limited digital literacy among farmers, regulatory uncertainties, and resistance to adoption continue to constrain market expansion. Cybersecurity concerns and data privacy issues also require attention as farming operations become increasingly connected.
Emerging opportunities include supply chain optimization through blockchain-enabled traceability, urban and vertical farming solutions for food-insecure regions, and sustainable aquaculture practices. Agrivoltaics, which combines solar energy generation with agricultural production, and carbon capture technologies represent additional growth frontiers. The convergence of these technologies is creating an increasingly integrated food system where biotechnology, digital agriculture, and novel production methods work synergistically to address global food security challenges while meeting sustainability imperatives.
Report Contents
Market Overview
- Definition and scope of agritech and advanced food technologies
- Market trends, drivers, and macro forces shaping the industry
- Market challenges and barriers to growth
- Technology enablers including AI, automation, robotics, and genetics
- Government regulations affecting pesticides and fertilizers
- Key growth opportunities across market segments
- Investment funding analysis 2020-2025
Vertical Farming
- Technology analysis: aeroponics, hydroponics, aquaponics
- LED lighting and automation systems
- Cost structures and power requirements
- Container farming solutions
- Global market revenues 2023-2036 by technology and region
- 103 company profiles
Crop Biotechnology
- Gene modification and gene editing technologies
- CRISPR applications in agriculture
- Synthetic biology and selective breeding
- Seed treatments
- Global market revenues 2023-2036 by technology and region
- 66 company profiles
Smart Farming Including Robotics
- Agricultural AI applications
- Autonomous tractors and agribots
- Crop monitoring and analytics
- Precision livestock farming
- Drones and satellite technologies
- Farmgate-to-fork supply chain solutions
- Global market revenues 2023-2036 by technology and region
- 236 company profiles
Biostimulants and Biopesticides
- Microbial and non-microbial biostimulants
- Biopesticide categories and applications
- Agricultural enzymes
- Global market revenues 2023-2036 by technology and region
- 86 company profiles
Natural Fertilizers
- Biofertilizers: nitrogen-fixing, phosphate, PGPR
- Organic fertilizers: animal-based, plant-based, mineral-based
- Global market revenues 2023-2036 by technology and region
- 39 company profiles
Livestock Biotechnology
- Genetic engineering and precision breeding
- Vaccines, drugs, and feed additives
- Global market revenues 2023-2036 by technology and region
- 59 company profiles
Advanced Food Technologies
- Cultivated meat: manufacturing, bioreactors, scaffolds, scale-up
- Alternative proteins: plant-based, fermentation-based
- Novel ingredients: fibers, sweeteners, preservatives, bioactives
- Global market revenues 2023-2036
- 60 company profiles
Other Markets
- Agrivoltaics
- Carbon capture and utilization in agritech
Executive Summary
- Definition and scope of Agritech
- Advanced Food Tech
- Agriculture in the 21st century
- The importance of AgriTech
- Market trends and drivers
- Macro Forces
- Increasing Demand for Food Production
- Declining Availability of Arable Land and Water Resources
- Advancements in Digital Technologies
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
- Big Data and Analytics
- Government Initiatives and Regulations
- Venture Capital and Startup Ecosystem
- Funding trends
- Market challenges and barriers to growth
- Farming Challenges
- High Initial Investment Costs
- Lack of Digital Literacy and Infrastructure
- Regulatory and Policy Uncertainties
- Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Concerns
- Resistance to Change and Adoption Barriers
- Technology enablers
- The role of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Automation
- Robotics
- Biologicals
- Genetics
- Data/software
- Government regulations
- Pesticides
- Fertilisers
- Key Growth Opportunities
- Precision Farming and Smart Agriculture
- Improved crop yields and resource efficiency
- Adoption of advanced sensors and data analytics
- Livestock Management and Animal Welfare
- Monitoring animal health and behaviour
- Optimizing feed and resource utilization
- Supply Chain Optimization
- Traceability and transparency
- Reduced food waste and spoilage
- Urban and Vertical Farming
- Addressing food security in densely populated areas
- Leveraging indoor farming technologies
- Sustainable Aquaculture and Fisheries
- Monitoring and optimizing aquatic ecosystems
- Improving yields and reducing environmental impact
