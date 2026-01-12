Worldwide Largest 550 Cellular IoT Projects Database Report 2025: Deployments are Set to Grow from 743.2 Million to 1.21 Billion Units by 2029, with a CAGR of 10.4%

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Largest Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide - 9th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 550 Largest Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide is a unique source of information about the largest IoT projects as part of the analyst's world-class market research in the space. Whether you are a telecom operator, platform provider, hardware manufacturer, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

The ninth edition of this unique database comprises the 550 largest cellular IoT deployments identified as part of the analyst's on-going world-class IoT market research activities. The extensive list includes various types of projects and product categories deployed across all types of vertical markets including OEM automotive, aftermarket automotive, transport & logistics, utilities, infrastructure, buildings & security, retail, industrial, consumer electronics, healthcare and other. The database includes project size and geographical distribution by the end of 2024 as well as a 5-year forecast for each individual project.

The projects included in the top-550 list together account for approximately 743.2 million active cellular IoT connections. This corresponds to as much as 19.6% of the total number of cellular IoT connections worldwide at the end of 2024. More than 120 deployments on the list have reached 1 million units, and the top-10 projects alone account for over 230 million units.

Transport & logistics is the largest vertical in terms of the number of projects on the top list, followed by utilities, OEM automotive, retail, aftermarket automotive, buildings & security, industrial and healthcare. When comparing the number of active units represented by each vertical for the entries in the top-550 list, OEM automotive is instead the largest vertical, accounting for 281.3 million units, ahead of utilities at 152.3 million units and transport & logistics representing 140.1 million units.

The North American and European markets represent 162.2 million units and 178.8 million units respectively of the active IoT units across all verticals on the top list. The Rest of World market furthermore accounts for 337.3 million units. The 550 projects on the top list are in the coming five years forecasted to grow from an aggregate total of 743.2 million units to represent 1.21 billion units globally by 2029. This corresponds to an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.

Highlights from the database:

Detailed data in Excel format on the 550 largest IoT deployments identified globally.

Practical information including the involved companies, HQ location and website for every deployment.

Categorisation of each project by the main IoT vertical.

Geographical breakdown detailing the number of active cellular IoT connections by region per project.

Forecasts on the future developments for each deployment until 2029.

Analyst commentary on the methodology and summary of key findings.

This database answers the following questions:

Which are currently the largest IoT projects deployed on the global market?

What is the geographical breakdown of key IoT deployments by region?

Which projects are expected to experience the highest growth rates in the next five years?

Which of the IoT verticals have the greatest numbers of large-scale deployments?

How will the top-550 list develop in the future as the constituent deployments progress?

550 Largest Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide

Introduction

Methodology

Summary of the findings

Analysis of the deployments by vertical market

Analysis of the future vertical market developments

Analysis by geographical market

Concluding remarks and future outlook

List of Key Figures

Overview of the deployments by IoT vertical (2024)

Active IoT units by vertical (2024-2029)

Active IoT units by vertical and geographical market (2024)

