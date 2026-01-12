PrimeXBT Launches ‘Discover’ Bringing Market Insights on Web and Mobile





CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimeXBT , a global multi-asset broker and crypto derivatives exchange, has announced the global launch of Discover, a new market-insight hub now available on both Web and the latest version of the Mobile app. Built to reduce the need for external research tools, Discover combines real-time market data, technical trade ideas, and macro-event tracking in one place, helping traders monitor volatility, spot trends, and plan decisions faster.

Discover includes three key features that simplify research and help traders understand market conditions more effectively:

Markets : A real-time overview of all tradable assets with live prices and 24h changes.

: A real-time overview of all tradable assets with live prices and 24h changes. Trading Ideas: Actionable bullish and bearish market insights powered by Trading Central, including targets, pivots, and integrated charts.

Actionable bullish and bearish market insights powered by Trading Central, including targets, pivots, and integrated charts. Economic Calendar: A global macro-event calendar covering major releases with actual, forecast, and previous data, including volatility insights.



Commenting on the launch, PrimeXBT said Discover is designed to remove friction from the research process, giving traders a simpler way to understand what’s moving, what levels matter, and what events could drive volatility, directly inside the platform.

The release strengthens PrimeXBT’s commitment to accessible trading education. Discover helps users identify opportunities faster, prepare for market-moving events, and develop stronger trading habits through concise explanations and structured insights. For IBs and affiliates, Discover adds meaningful value to the trading experience and supports long-term client engagement.

This release reflects PrimeXBT’s continued evolution toward a more education-focused and insight-driven trading experience for users worldwide. By bringing high-quality research and structured analysis into one place, the broker strengthens its commitment to supporting more informed and confident trading.

To learn more, users can visit the PrimeXBT website .

*Trading Ideas are provided by Trading Central, a licensed third-party research provider.

**PrimeXBT does not accept liability for the success rate of ideas.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a global multi-asset broker and crypto derivative exchange trusted by traders in more than 150 countries. The platform bridges traditional and digital markets within one integrated environment, redefining versatility and innovation in online trading. Clients can access Forex, CFDs on indices, commodities and shares, and a deep suite of Crypto Futures and Crypto CFDs, as well as buy, store and exchange cryptocurrencies directly. This unified experience extends across both the native PXTrader platform and MetaTrader 5, supported by advanced risk-management tools and a wide range of funding options in crypto, fiat and local payment methods. Since 2018, PrimeXBT has focused on empowering traders through broad multi-asset access, fair and transparent conditions, professional-grade technology and dedicated human support. By combining expertise, trust and a client-first approach, PrimeXBT sets a benchmark of excellence in the financial industry and provides traders with the tools they need to trade, grow and succeed with confidence.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs. Some products and services, including MT5, may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client’s country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.

