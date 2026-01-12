Tyre Manufacturers Telematics Activities in Fleet Management and Connected Services Report 2025: Tyre Manufacturers Expand Digital Offerings Through M&A-Driven Telematics and Services Integration

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tyre Manufacturers Telematics Activities - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Tyre Manufacturers' Telematics Activities is a comprehensive source of information about the initiatives of the leading tyre manufacturers in the fleet telematics space. Whether you are a tyre manufacturer, telematics vendor, vehicle manufacturer, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

It covers various initiatives related to fleet telematics among the major tyre manufacturers. This research note provides you with business intelligence including an overview of the world's leading tyre manufacturers and their activities related to fleet management and connected services.

Leading tyre manufacturers bet on the fleet management solution market

The global tyre market is dominated by a number of well-known players such as Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear and Continental. The top-10 manufacturers together generated sales of approximately €115-120 billion from tyres in 2024. Michelin is the largest player slightly ahead of Bridgestone, generating annual tyre sales of around €25-27 billion each, followed by Goodyear and Continental at around € 18 billion and €14 billion respectively. Michelin, Bridgestone and Goodyear generate all or most of their total sales (93-100%) from tyres specifically, whereas Continental is more diverse and has a lower share (35%) of tyre sales out of the total revenues.

Other top-10 manufacturers include Pirelli, Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI), Hankook, Yokohama Rubber, ZC Rubber (Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber) and Sailun Group (Sailun Tires), all generating sales in the €4-7 billion range in 2024. Additional tyre manufacturers outside of the top-10 include Toyo Tires, MRF Tyres, Kumho Tire, Linglong Tire, Giti Tire, Apollo Tyres, Cheng Shin Tires (Maxxis), Nexen Tire, Titan Tire, JK Tyre & Industries, Prinx Chengshan, Huayi Group (Double Coin), Ceat Tyres, Guizhou Tyre, Triangle Tyre, Nokian Tyres, BKT Tires, Prometeon, Kenda, Brisa, Jiangsu General, Aeolus Tyres, Doublestar and Nankang Rubber.

It is apparent that the tyre industry has found the fleet management market highly complementary to its core business. All the major tyre manufacturers offer various tyre pressure monitoring systems and these solutions can typically be integrated with third-party fleet telematics solutions. This enables fleet managers to view live inflation pressure and temperature data as well as receive real-time alerts. A fair share of the leading tyre manufacturers today also have their own fleet management solution offerings for different geographic markets, largely driven by M&A activity. Bridgestone and Michelin have been the most acquisitive.

Following multiple acquisitions, Bridgestone Mobility Solutions has reached around 1.3 million connected vehicles, while MICHELIN Connected Fleet now connects a total of over 0.7 million vehicles. Others have opted to partner and integrate with existing telematics systems. This development is foreseen to continue in the coming years, and additional tyre players are expected to expand their activities - directly through M&As or indirectly through partnership strategies - in the fleet management solution market in the future.

Highlights from the report:

Detailed data on the world's leading tyre manufacturers.

Overview of M&A activity in the fleet telematics space involving tyre manufacturers.

Description of typical tyre pressure monitoring systems and integrations with fleet management solutions.

Summary of activities related to fleet management and connected services among the leading tyre manufacturers.

Analyst commentary and concluding remarks.

This report answers the following questions:

Which are the leading tyre manufacturers?

Which tyre manufacturers have acquired fleet management solution providers?

What are the typical components of a tyre pressure monitoring system?

How are the leading tyre manufacturers active in the fleet telematics space?

Are also the long tail of smaller tyre manufacturers active within telematics?

Key Topics Covered:

The leading global tyre manufacturers

Fleet management solutions

Tyre pressure monitoring systems

Regulatory implications on TPMS

The EU now mandates tyre pressure monitoring systems on trucks

M&A activity in the fleet telematics space

Fleet management umbrella brands

Michelin

Bridgestone

Goodyear

Continental

Other tyre manufacturers

Concluding remarks

Comnpanies Featured

Aeolus Tyres

Apollo Tyres

BKT Tires

Bridgestone

Bridgestone Mobility Solutions

Brisa

Ceat Tyres

Cheng Shin Tires (Maxxis)

Continental

Doublestar

Giti Tire

Goodyear

Guizhou Tyre

Hankook

Huayi Group (Double Coin)

Jiangsu General

JK Tyre & Industries

Kenda

Kumho Tire

Linglong Tire

MICHELIN Connected Fleet

Michelin

MRF Tyres

Nankang Rubber

Nexen Tire

Nokian Tyres

Pirelli

Prinx Chengshan

Prometeon

Sailun Group (Sailun Tires)

Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI)

Titan Tire

Toyo Tires

Triangle Tyre

Yokohama Rubber

ZC Rubber (Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rnsbc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.