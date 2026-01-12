CoinEx Completes 12th CET Repurchase and Burning of 2025, Burning Over 166 Million CET





HONG KONG, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx, a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, has officially completed its 12th Monthly CET Repurchase and Burning of 2025, permanently burning 14,142,461.15 CET, equivalent to a market value of approximately $588,595.00 USD. This marks another milestone in CoinEx’s ongoing commitment to CET’s healthy development and long-term value creation.

CoinEx’s ongoing CET repurchase and burn initiative underscores the exchange’s transparent and sustainable philosophy. As of January 5, 2026, the cumulative CET records are as follows:

Total Repurchased: 2,333,674,952.96 CET

Total Burning: 7,414,655,007.78 CET

Total Remaining: 2,546,054,360.36 CET





CoinEx’s Long-Term Commitment to CET Holders



CoinEx implemented its permanent CET repurchase and burn mechanism in 2021, laying the foundation for a disciplined, long-term token management strategy. Between February 2025 and January 2026, CoinEx repurchased and burned a total of 166,822,892.30 CET, with an aggregate value of approximately $9.30 million USD. This month-by-month execution reflects CoinEx’s approach to CET’s healthy development. These figures underscore CoinEx’s long-term operational dedication to CET—not as a short-lived incentive tool, but as a core asset within its ecosystem. Looking ahead, CET will remain at the heart of the CoinEx ecosystem. Through continuous utility expansion, ecosystem empowerment, and a steadfast long-term vision, CoinEx remains committed to its promises to users in an ever-evolving market landscape.

For more information, please visit CoinEx CET Page.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com



Disclaimer: This content is provided by CoinEx. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4d570c0-42db-4dda-b2f8-1f0523307e58