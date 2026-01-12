Valeo - Voting rights - December 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, January 12, 2026

Information on the total number of voting rights

and shares forming the share capital

(Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority)

Date Issued capital Par value Total number of shares Total number of voting rights Theoretical* Exercisable**



December 31, 2025



€ 245,607,624 € 1 245,607,624 275,984,538 273,334,437

*In accordance with Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of theoretical voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights.

** The total number of exercisable voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares deprived of voting rights.

