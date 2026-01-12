The Global Aftermarket Vehicle Telematics Hardware Market Report 2025: Internationally Focused Vendors Balance Direct Sales and Partner-Led Distribution Across Passenger and Commercial Vehicles

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Aftermarket Vehicle Telematics Hardware Market - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aftermarket Vehicle Telematics Hardware Marketis the foremost source of information about the passenger car and commercial vehicle telematics hardware market for aftermarket installation. Whether you are a telematics hardware vendor, vehicle telematics service provider, vehicle manufacturer, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

It covers the aftermarket segment for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. This strategic research report provides you with 130 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

Telematics is a broad term that may be applied to a wide range of vehicle connectivity solutions. The analyst's definition of a telematics system in this report is an automatic system designed for passenger cars and commercial vehicles that incorporates some form of cellular/GNSS or RF communications technology. All of the world's leading carmakers have now launched mass-market connectivity services in key regions. The OEM initiatives can be seen as competition for aftermarket solutions, but there is still a growing demand for different forms of aftermarket telematics services.

The addressable market for aftermarket telematics solutions is significant. At the end of 2024, an estimated 1.6 billion vehicles were registered worldwide. The analyst has found that 51.2 million aftermarket telematics hardware devices were sold globally during 2024 for a total market value of approximately €2.4 billion.

Europe, North America and China were the largest markets, achieving shipments of about 12.2 million, 11.7 million and 10.6 million in 2024. The analyst forecasts that global shipments of aftermarket telematics devices will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% in the next five years to reach 77.5 million in 2029. Revenues from sales of aftermarket telematics devices are forecasted to grow from €2.4 billion in 2024 to €3.5 billion in 2029, representing a CAGR of 7.6%.

The leading telematics hardware vendors generally have an international market focus and offer products for both passenger cars and commercial vehicle applications. These players often have a number of distribution channels, ranging from direct sales to end-users to indirect sales via fleet management and other aftermarket telematics service providers, system integrators or OEMs. Direct sales remain a principal distribution model to larger clients, while indirect channels are common for distributing solutions to smaller clients. Partnering with resellers is furthermore common when solution providers expand to new geographical markets.

Teltonika was the market leader in terms of aftermarket vehicle telematics hardware sales with a market share of about 7.1%, reaching annual sales of €170 million in 2024. Jimi IoT was the runner-up with a market share of 4.9%. Additional top players include Queclink, Xirgo and BSJ Technology. Queclink ranked third in terms of sales with a market share of about 2.9% while Xirgo and BSJ technology ranked fourth and fifth with market shares of roughly 2.3% and 2.2% respectively. Notable vendors further include ERM Advanced Telematics from Israel; CalAmp, Positioning Universal and Danlaw from North America; ST SUNLAB, Gosuncn RichLink, TOPFLYtech, Neoway Technology, Coban Electronics, Sinotrack, iTriangle, GoSafe, Sinocastel and ATrack from Asia-Pacific; and Ruptela from Europe.

Some telematics service providers are vertically integrated companies with activities spanning hardware design, software development, marketing, sales, project implementation and system operation. Contract manufacturers are commonly used as opposed to in-house production. Examples of vertically integrated companies include Geotab, Webfleet and Samsara in the fleet management market. Leading aftermarket telematics service providers in the aftermarket dealer and vehicle finance space that design and develop telematics hardware in-house include Procon Analytics, Spireon, Vodafone Automotive and PassTime GPS.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the vehicle telematics hardware value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

New profiles of 83 aftermarket vehicle telematics hardware vendors.

Summary of the involvement of vehicle OEMs, mobile operators and IT companies.

New data on vehicle populations and new vehicle registrations worldwide.

Market forecasts by region lasting until 2029.

The report answers the following questions:

Which are the leading providers of aftermarket telematics devices?

Which are the dominant technology form factors?

Which are the drivers and barriers on the global vehicle telematics hardware market?

How will the global vehicle telematics hardware market evolve over the next five years?

How will the market evolve in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and MEA?

Will OEM telematics solutions outcompete aftermarket vehicle telematics in the long term?

Which are the key future trends in this industry?

Market Trends

Vehicle OEMs and TSPs partner for factory-installed telematics

OEM SVT services compete with aftermarket services in many countries

Telematics hardware providers support Wi-Fi hotspot services

Insurers and TSPs increasingly prefer smartphone over telematics hardware

Satellite IoT communications are gaining support from hardware suppliers

New IoT technologies can simplify aftermarket telematics services

Edge AI applications to drive new requirements for telematics devices

Company Profiles and Strategies

Specialised aftermarket hardware vendors

GPS (Guangzhou Xingwei Information Technology)

A-Telematics

Aplicom

ArusNavi

Arya Omnitalk

Asiatelco Technologies

Atlanta Systems

ATrack

Bitrek GPS

Bofan Information Technology

BWS IoT

BSJ Technology

CalAmp

Cargo-UFC

Coban Electronics

Danlaw

Eelink Communication Technology

ERM Advanced Telematics

FleetGuide

Galileosky

Geometris

GLONASSSoft

Gosafe

Gosuncn RichLink

Huabao Electronics Technology

Hua Sheng

IOSix

iTriangle Infotech

iWave Systems Technologies

Jimi IoT

Jointech

KCS TraceME

Kingwo

Lantronix

Level Systems

LK-GPS (LHYK Communication Technology)

Meitrack

Munic

Navtelecom

Neomatica

Neoway Technology

Omnicomm

PCL Technology

Positioning Universal

Quake Global

Queclink Wireless Solutions

Redtail Telematics

Ruptela

Sinocastel

SinoTrack Group

Squarell Technology

ST SUNLAB

Teltonika

TOPFLYtech

TotemTech

Tramigo

Ulbotech

Vem Solutions

Xirgo

Vertically integrated telematics and fleet management vendors

ABAX

AFAQY

Arvento Mobile Systems

Cartrack (Karooooo)

Connected Cars

Digital Matter

EROAD

G7 Connect

Geotab

Guidepoint Systems

Ituran

Maxtrack

Motive Technologies

PassTime GPS

Powerfleet

Procon Analytics

Quartix

Samsara

SareKon

Spireon

TPL Trakker

Vodafone Automotive

WanWayTech

Webfleet

