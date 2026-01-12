Dassault Systèmes: Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — January 12, 2026

Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the following resources appeared on December 31, 2025 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and updated on June 18, 2019:

925,197 Dassault Systèmes shares, and

€ 5,384,754.01 in cash.

It is reminded that:

at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 0 Dassault Systèmes shares;

€ 10,000,000 in cash.



Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 10,000,000 to € 15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.



Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 15,000,000 to € 20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.



At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:



62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;

€ 17,496,140.38 in cash.





From July 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025 the following transactions have been carried out:

20,126 purchases;

22,371 sales.

During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:

4,863,746 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 128,747,093 purchases;

4,796,309 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 128,114,812.54 sales.

PURCHASES SALES Date Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Total 20,126 4,863,746 128,747,093 22,371 4,796,309 128,114,812.54 01/07/2025 200 35,000 1,068,850.00 217 35,000 1,071,748.48 02/07/2025 96 19,000 580,670.00 301 52,827 1,634,548.75 03/07/2025 119 22,000 682,290.00 191 34,000 1,058,735.00 04/07/2025 148 29,000 901,643.50 165 29,000 903,670.10 07/07/2025 207 40,000 1,246,769.05 252 42,000 1,311,417.30 08/07/2025 184 37,000 1,153,417.50 240 43,000 1,344,340.00 09/07/2025 88 30,000 949,580.00 339 49,060 1,555,781.65 10/07/2025 198 38,000 1,225,237.40 260 69,000 2,236,435.00 11/07/2025 118 33,000 1,052,485.00 52 8,000 256,230.00 14/07/2025 130 36,000 1,128,876.10 208 36,000 1,130,489.00 15/07/2025 121 35,000 1,107,880.00 267 47,250 1,498,575.00 16/07/2025 150 35,000 1,112,295.00 180 36,000 1,147,516.52 17/07/2025 52 13,000 415,870.00 185 40,000 1,283,770.00 18/07/2025 196 45,000 1,450,918.20 149 21,000 679,730.00 21/07/2025 88 22,000 704,740.00 115 20,000 641,490.00 22/07/2025 113 34,000 1,081,690.00 156 29,569 942,412.65 23/07/2025 121 37,500 1,199,475.00 263 46,000 1,474,126.10 24/07/2025 310 71,000 2,203,892.50 204 44,500 1,441,274.52 25/07/2025 312 47,000 1,393,440.10 46 12,000 356,980.00 28/07/2025 210 33,250 996,011.50 112 25,000 750,920.24 29/07/2025 86 18,000 533,731.14 44 19,000 564,890.00 30/07/2025 332 51,000 1,506,455.91 65 21,000 624,490.00 31/07/2025 238 40,000 1,166,460.00 61 13,000 381,000.00 01/08/2025 203 40,000 1,131,788.60 - - - 04/08/2025 192 34,000 951,327.50 174 27,000 756,599.10 05/08/2025 193 36,000 1,003,950.00 152 30,000 837,780.00 06/08/2025 70 14,000 387,600.00 30 5,000 139,210.00 07/08/2025 216 37,000 1,020,543.82 214 37,000 1,022,117.50 08/08/2025 139 26,250 721,147.50 126 26,000 715,050.86 11/08/2025 143 21,000 575,567.50 96 13,000 357,650.00 12/08/2025 138 24,000 642,610.00 10 2,000 54,430.00 13/08/2025 145 22,186 590,508.06 142 26,000 692,414.51 14/08/2025 106 19,000 506,410.00 96 18,000 480,480.00 15/08/2025 109 22,000 591,458.20 207 35,015 943,365.30 18/08/2025 107 20,000 535,342.00 82 14,250 382,195.00 19/08/2025 102 21,000 564,321.96 244 42,250 1,138,306.45 20/08/2025 71 12,000 324,150.00 163 30,000 813,590.00 21/08/2025 154 26,360 711,413.46 62 10,000 270,627.26 22/08/2025 45 10,000 270,005.00 172 28,000 757,441.34 25/08/2025 87 13,400 361,298.00 82 12,000 324,030.00 26/08/2025 76 11,600 307,900.00 27 6,000 159,645.00 27/08/2025 31 5,200 138,104.00 143 23,000 613,450.00 28/08/2025 43 6,800 183,304.00 99 17,000 459,370.00 29/08/2025 201 36,000 968,422.40 161 30,000 811,380.00 01/09/2025 76 14,700 391,502.50 115 21,000 560,431.41 02/09/2025 114 21,000 555,526.50 85 18,000 476,660.00 03/09/2025 127 22,500 595,400.00 180 29,000 768,620.00 04/09/2025 154 29,000 768,158.05 160 34,000 903,380.00 05/09/2025 159 30,000 803,010.00 163 31,250 838,820.00 08/09/2025 117 20,000 538,765.00 228 47,000 1,271,120.00 09/09/2025 10 10,000 278,230.00 188 33,000 919,440.00 10/09/2025 134 29,000 803,680.00 119 29,000 808,873.35 11/09/2025 154 28,000 767,300.00 148 26,849 737,466.45 12/09/2025 164 30,000 823,440.00 161 55,250 1,520,280.00 15/09/2025 242 47,000 1,285,240.00 141 26,000 715,170.00 16/09/2025 153 32,514 892,028.46 242 50,000 1,373,325.00 17/09/2025 246 45,250 1,244,994.75 222 45,000 1,241,405.00 18/09/2025 55 11,500 323,205.00 208 66,000 1,858,704.58 19/09/2025 192 41,000 1,150,135.26 154 25,000 702,187.50 22/09/2025 239 44,250 1,228,242.50 178 41,000 1,140,140.00 23/09/2025 274 47,500 1,334,600.00 254 47,000 1,322,590.16 24/09/2025 237 48,250 1,343,022.50 242 52,000 1,449,291.88 25/09/2025 209 48,000 1,351,187.50 244 54,000 1,522,760.00 26/09/2025 272 56,000 1,571,264.55 251 51,000 1,432,638.54 29/09/2025 193 36,000 1,011,759.68 263 52,000 1,465,480.54 30/09/2025 174 31,000 872,670.00 243 48,000 1,358,490.00 01/10/2025 174 37,000 1,049,395.00 194 39,000 1,110,871.36 02/10/2025 4 1,250 36,335.00 273 73,000 2,128,000.64 03/10/2025 140 23,000 670,580.00 66 15,000 440,420.00 06/10/2025 121 24,000 691,130.00 42 10,000 289,880.00 07/10/2025 107 19,500 567,825.00 42 6,000 175,920.00 08/10/2025 194 40,500 1,171,950.00 62 10,500 305,920.00 09/10/2025 135 31,000 887,490.00 167 34,000 981,100.00 10/10/2025 118 28,250 815,025.00 169 28,500 833,870.00 13/10/2025 182 33,000 947,014.02 223 45,000 1,293,579.55 14/10/2025 257 51,000 1,454,811.08 162 31,000 887,290.00 15/10/2025 100 20,250 582,640.00 304 55,003 1,586,856.09 16/10/2025 99 19,000 548,466.50 186 42,000 1,222,161.00 17/10/2025 214 42,000 1,223,740.00 222 40,000 1,168,700.00 20/10/2025 183 34,000 996,480.00 330 55,000 1,618,764.22 21/10/2025 92 16,000 476,155.00 252 50,000 1,497,594.00 22/10/2025 294 60,000 1,809,901.80 296 63,000 1,902,685.80 23/10/2025 98 79,700 2,062,112.00 48 11,000 287,745.00 24/10/2025 154 98,000 2,538,250.87 50 11,000 289,340.00 27/10/2025 178 62,000 1,580,740.00 100 21,000 536,710.00 28/10/2025 157 45,000 1,126,500.00 16 3,000 75,370.00 29/10/2025 117 40,058 986,223.98 5 1,000 24,799.76 30/10/2025 124 41,000 1,009,130.00 163 35,000 863,660.00 31/10/2025 167 54,201 1,330,572.68 222 47,000 1,155,293.43 03/11/2025 181 58,000 1,423,660.00 226 40,000 983,350.00 04/11/2025 175 53,000 1,275,690.00 168 40,000 963,740.00 05/11/2025 128 41,000 978,405.00 138 40,000 955,135.96 06/11/2025 125 41,000 968,660.00 67 10,000 237,970.00 07/11/2025 153 51,000 1,186,670.00 212 46,000 1,070,912.56 10/11/2025 153 57,000 1,350,075.00 269 54,000 1,281,579.15 11/11/2025 98 31,000 738,400.00 228 50,000 1,192,357.31 12/11/2025 106 40,000 957,854.46 250 50,000 1,202,913.48 13/11/2025 135 50,500 1,224,149.12 278 62,000 1,504,159.21 14/11/2025 158 57,000 1,360,977.84 191 44,000 1,052,005.75 17/11/2025 136 50,000 1,188,735.00 133 23,000 549,230.00 18/11/2025 171 60,000 1,394,550.00 229 52,000 1,209,680.00 19/11/2025 114 42,000 974,232.69 243 50,000 1,162,602.50 20/11/2025 118 40,000 935,380.00 196 45,000 1,053,910.00 21/11/2025 72 29,000 674,505.00 170 35,000 821,490.00 24/11/2025 100 37,000 882,790.00 266 57,000 1,362,899.97 25/11/2025 141 51,000 1,208,830.00 321 80,250 1,908,554.45 26/11/2025 156 58,000 1,392,779.23 376 76,250 1,833,772.50 27/11/2025 184 57,000 1,377,871.99 279 60,000 1,451,212.50 28/11/2025 119 37,000 891,206.46 206 38,000 915,816.63 01/12/2025 170 82,500 1,964,478.98 179 61,513 1,465,886.52 02/12/2025 139 45,000 1,060,489.35 82 16,000 377,640.00 03/12/2025 212 69,000 1,603,414.00 261 69,000 1,605,107.50 04/12/2025 42 14,000 331,500.00 227 52,000 1,234,520.00 05/12/2025 170 47,500 1,123,346.30 94 33,000 782,375.10 08/12/2025 232 58,000 1,378,255.80 154 44,000 1,048,727.02 09/12/2025 195 63,000 1,475,182.59 126 46,000 1,078,670.00 10/12/2025 185 66,500 1,535,745.00 219 52,000 1,201,452.72 11/12/2025 142 53,000 1,221,404.95 199 53,000 1,222,652.00 12/12/2025 169 35,500 825,420.00 165 59,500 1,387,115.00 15/12/2025 175 38,013 894,310.11 146 50,000 1,177,210.00 16/12/2025 257 70,183 1,640,236.71 195 61,000 1,426,915.00 17/12/2025 269 58,000 1,357,107.50 263 69,000 1,617,210.43 18/12/2025 180 40,000 944,640.00 169 44,000 1,040,072.42 19/12/2025 272 57,000 1,345,397.35 170 55,000 1,299,862.57 22/12/2025 230 43,250 1,022,301.98 160 52,000 1,230,704.04 23/12/2025 206 48,000 1,137,810.31 135 48,000 1,138,391.10 24/12/2025 227 47,581 1,125,083.74 165 40,000 946,857.28 29/12/2025 202 48,000 1,134,914.40 193 48,223 1,141,523.28 30/12/2025 90 18,000 427,014.36 172 43,500 1,034,135.00 31/12/2025 146 40,000 956,232.70 113 35,000 837,255.70





