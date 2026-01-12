Dassault Systèmes: Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France January 12, 2026

Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the following resources appeared on December 31, 2025 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and updated on June 18, 2019:

  •      925,197 Dassault Systèmes shares, and
  • € 5,384,754.01 in cash.

It is reminded that:

  1. at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
    • 0 Dassault Systèmes shares;
    • € 10,000,000 in cash.

  2. Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 10,000,000 to € 15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.

  3. Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 15,000,000 to € 20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.

  4. At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

    • 62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;
    • € 17,496,140.38 in cash.

From July 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025 the following transactions have been carried out:

  • 20,126 purchases;
  • 22,371 sales.

During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:

  • 4,863,746 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 128,747,093 purchases;
  • 4,796,309 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 128,114,812.54 sales.

PURCHASESSALES
DateTransactions quantitySecurities quantityCapital in EURTransactions quantitySecurities quantityCapital in EUR
Total20,1264,863,746128,747,09322,3714,796,309128,114,812.54
01/07/202520035,0001,068,850.0021735,0001,071,748.48
02/07/20259619,000    580,670.0030152,8271,634,548.75
03/07/202511922,000    682,290.0019134,0001,058,735.00
04/07/202514829,000   901,643.5016529,000    903,670.10
07/07/202520740,0001,246,769.0525242,0001,311,417.30
08/07/202518437,0001,153,417.5024043,0001,344,340.00
09/07/20258830,000     949,580.0033949,0601,555,781.65
10/07/202519838,0001,225,237.4026069,0002,236,435.00
11/07/202511833,0001,052,485.0052   8,000    256,230.00
14/07/202513036,0001,128,876.1020836,0001,130,489.00
15/07/202512135,0001,107,880.0026747,2501,498,575.00
16/07/202515035,0001,112,295.0018036,0001,147,516.52
17/07/20255213,000    415,870.0018540,0001,283,770.00
18/07/202519645,0001,450,918.2014921,000    679,730.00
21/07/20258822,000    704,740.0011520,000     641,490.00
22/07/202511334,0001,081,690.0015629,569     942,412.65
23/07/202512137,5001,199,475.0026346,0001,474,126.10
24/07/202531071,0002,203,892.5020444,5001,441,274.52
25/07/202531247,0001,393,440.104612,000     356,980.00
28/07/202521033,250    996,011.5011225,000     750,920.24
29/07/20258618,000    533,731.144419,000     564,890.00
30/07/202533251,0001,506,455.916521,000     624,490.00
31/07/202523840,0001,166,460.006113,000     381,000.00
01/08/202520340,0001,131,788.60---
04/08/202519234,000     951,327.5017427,000     756,599.10
05/08/202519336,0001,003,950.0015230,000      837,780.00
06/08/20257014,000    387,600.0030   5,000      139,210.00
07/08/202521637,0001,020,543.8221437,000   1,022,117.50
08/08/202513926,250    721,147.5012626,000      715,050.86
11/08/202514321,000    575,567.509613,000      357,650.00
12/08/202513824,000    642,610.0010   2,000        54,430.00
13/08/202514522,186    590,508.0614226,000      692,414.51
14/08/202510619,000    506,410.009618,000     480,480.00
15/08/202510922,000    591,458.2020735,015     943,365.30
18/08/202510720,000    535,342.008214,250     382,195.00
19/08/202510221,000    564,321.9624442,2501,138,306.45
20/08/20257112,000    324,150.0016330,000     813,590.00
21/08/202515426,360    711,413.466210,000     270,627.26
22/08/20254510,000    270,005.0017228,000     757,441.34
25/08/20258713,400    361,298.008212,000    324,030.00
26/08/20257611,600    307,900.0027   6,000    159,645.00
27/08/202531   5,200    138,104.0014323,000    613,450.00
28/08/2025436,800     183,304.009917,000    459,370.00
29/08/202520136,000     968,422.4016130,000    811,380.00
01/09/20257614,700     391,502.5011521,000    560,431.41
02/09/202511421,000     555,526.508518,000    476,660.00
03/09/202512722,500     595,400.0018029,000    768,620.00
04/09/202515429,000    768,158.0516034,000    903,380.00
05/09/202515930,000    803,010.0016331,250    838,820.00
08/09/202511720,000     538,765.0022847,0001,271,120.00
09/09/20251010,000     278,230.0018833,000    919,440.00
10/09/202513429,000     803,680.0011929,000    808,873.35
11/09/202515428,000     767,300.0014826,849    737,466.45
12/09/202516430,000     823,440.0016155,2501,520,280.00
15/09/202524247,0001,285,240.0014126,000    715,170.00
16/09/202515332,514     892,028.4624250,0001,373,325.00
17/09/202524645,2501,244,994.7522245,0001,241,405.00
18/09/20255511,500     323,205.0020866,0001,858,704.58
19/09/202519241,0001,150,135.2615425,000     702,187.50
22/09/202523944,2501,228,242.5017841,0001,140,140.00
23/09/202527447,5001,334,600.0025447,0001,322,590.16
24/09/202523748,2501,343,022.5024252,0001,449,291.88
25/09/202520948,0001,351,187.5024454,0001,522,760.00
26/09/202527256,0001,571,264.5525151,0001,432,638.54
29/09/202519336,0001,011,759.6826352,0001,465,480.54
30/09/202517431,000     872,670.0024348,0001,358,490.00
01/10/202517437,0001,049,395.0019439,0001,110,871.36
02/10/20254   1,250       36,335.0027373,0002,128,000.64
03/10/202514023,000     670,580.006615,000     440,420.00
06/10/202512124,000      691,130.004210,000     289,880.00
07/10/202510719,500      567,825.0042   6,000    175,920.00
08/10/202519440,500   1,171,950.006210,500    305,920.00
09/10/202513531,000      887,490.0016734,000    981,100.00
10/10/202511828,250      815,025.0016928,500    833,870.00
13/10/202518233,000      947,014.0222345,0001,293,579.55
14/10/202525751,000    1,454,811.0816231,000    887,290.00
15/10/202510020,250        582,640.0030455,0031,586,856.09
16/10/20259919,000        548,466.5018642,0001,222,161.00
17/10/202521442,0001,223,740.0022240,0001,168,700.00
20/10/202518334,000    996,480.0033055,0001,618,764.22
21/10/20259216,000    476,155.0025250,0001,497,594.00
22/10/202529460,0001,809,901.8029663,0001,902,685.80
23/10/20259879,7002,062,112.004811,000    287,745.00
24/10/202515498,0002,538,250.875011,000    289,340.00
27/10/202517862,0001,580,740.0010021,000    536,710.00
28/10/202515745,0001,126,500.0016   3,000      75,370.00
29/10/202511740,058     986,223.985   1,000      24,799.76
30/10/202512441,0001,009,130.0016335,000    863,660.00
31/10/202516754,2011,330,572.6822247,0001,155,293.43
03/11/202518158,0001,423,660.0022640,000    983,350.00
04/11/202517553,0001,275,690.0016840,000    963,740.00
05/11/202512841,000     978,405.0013840,000    955,135.96
06/11/202512541,000     968,660.006710,000    237,970.00
07/11/202515351,0001,186,670.0021246,0001,070,912.56
10/11/202515357,0001,350,075.0026954,0001,281,579.15
11/11/20259831,000     738,400.0022850,0001,192,357.31
12/11/202510640,000     957,854.4625050,0001,202,913.48
13/11/202513550,5001,224,149.1227862,0001,504,159.21
14/11/202515857,0001,360,977.8419144,0001,052,005.75
17/11/202513650,0001,188,735.0013323,000    549,230.00
18/11/202517160,0001,394,550.0022952,0001,209,680.00
19/11/202511442,000     974,232.6924350,0001,162,602.50
20/11/202511840,000     935,380.0019645,0001,053,910.00
21/11/20257229,000     674,505.0017035,000    821,490.00
24/11/202510037,000     882,790.0026657,0001,362,899.97
25/11/202514151,0001,208,830.0032180,2501,908,554.45
26/11/202515658,0001,392,779.2337676,2501,833,772.50
27/11/202518457,0001,377,871.9927960,0001,451,212.50
28/11/202511937,000     891,206.4620638,000    915,816.63
01/12/202517082,5001,964,478.9817961,5131,465,886.52
02/12/202513945,0001,060,489.358216,000    377,640.00
03/12/202521269,0001,603,414.0026169,0001,605,107.50
04/12/20254214,000     331,500.0022752,0001,234,520.00
05/12/202517047,5001,123,346.309433,000   782,375.10
08/12/202523258,0001,378,255.8015444,0001,048,727.02
09/12/202519563,0001,475,182.5912646,0001,078,670.00
10/12/202518566,5001,535,745.0021952,0001,201,452.72
11/12/202514253,0001,221,404.9519953,0001,222,652.00
12/12/202516935,500    825,420.0016559,5001,387,115.00
15/12/202517538,013    894,310.1114650,0001,177,210.00
16/12/202525770,1831,640,236.7119561,0001,426,915.00
17/12/202526958,0001,357,107.5026369,0001,617,210.43
18/12/202518040,000    944,640.0016944,0001,040,072.42
19/12/202527257,0001,345,397.3517055,0001,299,862.57
22/12/202523043,2501,022,301.9816052,0001,230,704.04
23/12/202520648,0001,137,810.3113548,0001,138,391.10
24/12/202522747,5811,125,083.7416540,000    946,857.28
29/12/202520248,0001,134,914.4019348,2231,141,523.28
30/12/20259018,000    427,014.3617243,5001,034,135.00
31/12/202514640,000956,232.7011335,000    837,255.70


