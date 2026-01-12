Dassault Systèmes: Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — January 12, 2026
Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA
Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the following resources appeared on December 31, 2025 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and updated on June 18, 2019:
- 925,197 Dassault Systèmes shares, and
- € 5,384,754.01 in cash.
It is reminded that:
- at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 0 Dassault Systèmes shares;
- € 10,000,000 in cash.
- Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 10,000,000 to € 15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.
- Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 15,000,000 to € 20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.
- At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;
- € 17,496,140.38 in cash.
From July 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025 the following transactions have been carried out:
- 20,126 purchases;
- 22,371 sales.
During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:
- 4,863,746 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 128,747,093 purchases;
- 4,796,309 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 128,114,812.54 sales.
###
ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Transactions quantity
|Securities quantity
|Capital in EUR
|Transactions quantity
|Securities quantity
|Capital in EUR
|Total
|20,126
|4,863,746
|128,747,093
|22,371
|4,796,309
|128,114,812.54
|01/07/2025
|200
|35,000
|1,068,850.00
|217
|35,000
|1,071,748.48
|02/07/2025
|96
|19,000
|580,670.00
|301
|52,827
|1,634,548.75
|03/07/2025
|119
|22,000
|682,290.00
|191
|34,000
|1,058,735.00
|04/07/2025
|148
|29,000
|901,643.50
|165
|29,000
|903,670.10
|07/07/2025
|207
|40,000
|1,246,769.05
|252
|42,000
|1,311,417.30
|08/07/2025
|184
|37,000
|1,153,417.50
|240
|43,000
|1,344,340.00
|09/07/2025
|88
|30,000
|949,580.00
|339
|49,060
|1,555,781.65
|10/07/2025
|198
|38,000
|1,225,237.40
|260
|69,000
|2,236,435.00
|11/07/2025
|118
|33,000
|1,052,485.00
|52
|8,000
|256,230.00
|14/07/2025
|130
|36,000
|1,128,876.10
|208
|36,000
|1,130,489.00
|15/07/2025
|121
|35,000
|1,107,880.00
|267
|47,250
|1,498,575.00
|16/07/2025
|150
|35,000
|1,112,295.00
|180
|36,000
|1,147,516.52
|17/07/2025
|52
|13,000
|415,870.00
|185
|40,000
|1,283,770.00
|18/07/2025
|196
|45,000
|1,450,918.20
|149
|21,000
|679,730.00
|21/07/2025
|88
|22,000
|704,740.00
|115
|20,000
|641,490.00
|22/07/2025
|113
|34,000
|1,081,690.00
|156
|29,569
|942,412.65
|23/07/2025
|121
|37,500
|1,199,475.00
|263
|46,000
|1,474,126.10
|24/07/2025
|310
|71,000
|2,203,892.50
|204
|44,500
|1,441,274.52
|25/07/2025
|312
|47,000
|1,393,440.10
|46
|12,000
|356,980.00
|28/07/2025
|210
|33,250
|996,011.50
|112
|25,000
|750,920.24
|29/07/2025
|86
|18,000
|533,731.14
|44
|19,000
|564,890.00
|30/07/2025
|332
|51,000
|1,506,455.91
|65
|21,000
|624,490.00
|31/07/2025
|238
|40,000
|1,166,460.00
|61
|13,000
|381,000.00
|01/08/2025
|203
|40,000
|1,131,788.60
|-
|-
|-
|04/08/2025
|192
|34,000
|951,327.50
|174
|27,000
|756,599.10
|05/08/2025
|193
|36,000
|1,003,950.00
|152
|30,000
|837,780.00
|06/08/2025
|70
|14,000
|387,600.00
|30
|5,000
|139,210.00
|07/08/2025
|216
|37,000
|1,020,543.82
|214
|37,000
|1,022,117.50
|08/08/2025
|139
|26,250
|721,147.50
|126
|26,000
|715,050.86
|11/08/2025
|143
|21,000
|575,567.50
|96
|13,000
|357,650.00
|12/08/2025
|138
|24,000
|642,610.00
|10
|2,000
|54,430.00
|13/08/2025
|145
|22,186
|590,508.06
|142
|26,000
|692,414.51
|14/08/2025
|106
|19,000
|506,410.00
|96
|18,000
|480,480.00
|15/08/2025
|109
|22,000
|591,458.20
|207
|35,015
|943,365.30
|18/08/2025
|107
|20,000
|535,342.00
|82
|14,250
|382,195.00
|19/08/2025
|102
|21,000
|564,321.96
|244
|42,250
|1,138,306.45
|20/08/2025
|71
|12,000
|324,150.00
|163
|30,000
|813,590.00
|21/08/2025
|154
|26,360
|711,413.46
|62
|10,000
|270,627.26
|22/08/2025
|45
|10,000
|270,005.00
|172
|28,000
|757,441.34
|25/08/2025
|87
|13,400
|361,298.00
|82
|12,000
|324,030.00
|26/08/2025
|76
|11,600
|307,900.00
|27
|6,000
|159,645.00
|27/08/2025
|31
|5,200
|138,104.00
|143
|23,000
|613,450.00
|28/08/2025
|43
|6,800
|183,304.00
|99
|17,000
|459,370.00
|29/08/2025
|201
|36,000
|968,422.40
|161
|30,000
|811,380.00
|01/09/2025
|76
|14,700
|391,502.50
|115
|21,000
|560,431.41
|02/09/2025
|114
|21,000
|555,526.50
|85
|18,000
|476,660.00
|03/09/2025
|127
|22,500
|595,400.00
|180
|29,000
|768,620.00
|04/09/2025
|154
|29,000
|768,158.05
|160
|34,000
|903,380.00
|05/09/2025
|159
|30,000
|803,010.00
|163
|31,250
|838,820.00
|08/09/2025
|117
|20,000
|538,765.00
|228
|47,000
|1,271,120.00
|09/09/2025
|10
|10,000
|278,230.00
|188
|33,000
|919,440.00
|10/09/2025
|134
|29,000
|803,680.00
|119
|29,000
|808,873.35
|11/09/2025
|154
|28,000
|767,300.00
|148
|26,849
|737,466.45
|12/09/2025
|164
|30,000
|823,440.00
|161
|55,250
|1,520,280.00
|15/09/2025
|242
|47,000
|1,285,240.00
|141
|26,000
|715,170.00
|16/09/2025
|153
|32,514
|892,028.46
|242
|50,000
|1,373,325.00
|17/09/2025
|246
|45,250
|1,244,994.75
|222
|45,000
|1,241,405.00
|18/09/2025
|55
|11,500
|323,205.00
|208
|66,000
|1,858,704.58
|19/09/2025
|192
|41,000
|1,150,135.26
|154
|25,000
|702,187.50
|22/09/2025
|239
|44,250
|1,228,242.50
|178
|41,000
|1,140,140.00
|23/09/2025
|274
|47,500
|1,334,600.00
|254
|47,000
|1,322,590.16
|24/09/2025
|237
|48,250
|1,343,022.50
|242
|52,000
|1,449,291.88
|25/09/2025
|209
|48,000
|1,351,187.50
|244
|54,000
|1,522,760.00
|26/09/2025
|272
|56,000
|1,571,264.55
|251
|51,000
|1,432,638.54
|29/09/2025
|193
|36,000
|1,011,759.68
|263
|52,000
|1,465,480.54
|30/09/2025
|174
|31,000
|872,670.00
|243
|48,000
|1,358,490.00
|01/10/2025
|174
|37,000
|1,049,395.00
|194
|39,000
|1,110,871.36
|02/10/2025
|4
|1,250
|36,335.00
|273
|73,000
|2,128,000.64
|03/10/2025
|140
|23,000
|670,580.00
|66
|15,000
|440,420.00
|06/10/2025
|121
|24,000
|691,130.00
|42
|10,000
|289,880.00
|07/10/2025
|107
|19,500
|567,825.00
|42
|6,000
|175,920.00
|08/10/2025
|194
|40,500
|1,171,950.00
|62
|10,500
|305,920.00
|09/10/2025
|135
|31,000
|887,490.00
|167
|34,000
|981,100.00
|10/10/2025
|118
|28,250
|815,025.00
|169
|28,500
|833,870.00
|13/10/2025
|182
|33,000
|947,014.02
|223
|45,000
|1,293,579.55
|14/10/2025
|257
|51,000
|1,454,811.08
|162
|31,000
|887,290.00
|15/10/2025
|100
|20,250
|582,640.00
|304
|55,003
|1,586,856.09
|16/10/2025
|99
|19,000
|548,466.50
|186
|42,000
|1,222,161.00
|17/10/2025
|214
|42,000
|1,223,740.00
|222
|40,000
|1,168,700.00
|20/10/2025
|183
|34,000
|996,480.00
|330
|55,000
|1,618,764.22
|21/10/2025
|92
|16,000
|476,155.00
|252
|50,000
|1,497,594.00
|22/10/2025
|294
|60,000
|1,809,901.80
|296
|63,000
|1,902,685.80
|23/10/2025
|98
|79,700
|2,062,112.00
|48
|11,000
|287,745.00
|24/10/2025
|154
|98,000
|2,538,250.87
|50
|11,000
|289,340.00
|27/10/2025
|178
|62,000
|1,580,740.00
|100
|21,000
|536,710.00
|28/10/2025
|157
|45,000
|1,126,500.00
|16
|3,000
|75,370.00
|29/10/2025
|117
|40,058
|986,223.98
|5
|1,000
|24,799.76
|30/10/2025
|124
|41,000
|1,009,130.00
|163
|35,000
|863,660.00
|31/10/2025
|167
|54,201
|1,330,572.68
|222
|47,000
|1,155,293.43
|03/11/2025
|181
|58,000
|1,423,660.00
|226
|40,000
|983,350.00
|04/11/2025
|175
|53,000
|1,275,690.00
|168
|40,000
|963,740.00
|05/11/2025
|128
|41,000
|978,405.00
|138
|40,000
|955,135.96
|06/11/2025
|125
|41,000
|968,660.00
|67
|10,000
|237,970.00
|07/11/2025
|153
|51,000
|1,186,670.00
|212
|46,000
|1,070,912.56
|10/11/2025
|153
|57,000
|1,350,075.00
|269
|54,000
|1,281,579.15
|11/11/2025
|98
|31,000
|738,400.00
|228
|50,000
|1,192,357.31
|12/11/2025
|106
|40,000
|957,854.46
|250
|50,000
|1,202,913.48
|13/11/2025
|135
|50,500
|1,224,149.12
|278
|62,000
|1,504,159.21
|14/11/2025
|158
|57,000
|1,360,977.84
|191
|44,000
|1,052,005.75
|17/11/2025
|136
|50,000
|1,188,735.00
|133
|23,000
|549,230.00
|18/11/2025
|171
|60,000
|1,394,550.00
|229
|52,000
|1,209,680.00
|19/11/2025
|114
|42,000
|974,232.69
|243
|50,000
|1,162,602.50
|20/11/2025
|118
|40,000
|935,380.00
|196
|45,000
|1,053,910.00
|21/11/2025
|72
|29,000
|674,505.00
|170
|35,000
|821,490.00
|24/11/2025
|100
|37,000
|882,790.00
|266
|57,000
|1,362,899.97
|25/11/2025
|141
|51,000
|1,208,830.00
|321
|80,250
|1,908,554.45
|26/11/2025
|156
|58,000
|1,392,779.23
|376
|76,250
|1,833,772.50
|27/11/2025
|184
|57,000
|1,377,871.99
|279
|60,000
|1,451,212.50
|28/11/2025
|119
|37,000
|891,206.46
|206
|38,000
|915,816.63
|01/12/2025
|170
|82,500
|1,964,478.98
|179
|61,513
|1,465,886.52
|02/12/2025
|139
|45,000
|1,060,489.35
|82
|16,000
|377,640.00
|03/12/2025
|212
|69,000
|1,603,414.00
|261
|69,000
|1,605,107.50
|04/12/2025
|42
|14,000
|331,500.00
|227
|52,000
|1,234,520.00
|05/12/2025
|170
|47,500
|1,123,346.30
|94
|33,000
|782,375.10
|08/12/2025
|232
|58,000
|1,378,255.80
|154
|44,000
|1,048,727.02
|09/12/2025
|195
|63,000
|1,475,182.59
|126
|46,000
|1,078,670.00
|10/12/2025
|185
|66,500
|1,535,745.00
|219
|52,000
|1,201,452.72
|11/12/2025
|142
|53,000
|1,221,404.95
|199
|53,000
|1,222,652.00
|12/12/2025
|169
|35,500
|825,420.00
|165
|59,500
|1,387,115.00
|15/12/2025
|175
|38,013
|894,310.11
|146
|50,000
|1,177,210.00
|16/12/2025
|257
|70,183
|1,640,236.71
|195
|61,000
|1,426,915.00
|17/12/2025
|269
|58,000
|1,357,107.50
|263
|69,000
|1,617,210.43
|18/12/2025
|180
|40,000
|944,640.00
|169
|44,000
|1,040,072.42
|19/12/2025
|272
|57,000
|1,345,397.35
|170
|55,000
|1,299,862.57
|22/12/2025
|230
|43,250
|1,022,301.98
|160
|52,000
|1,230,704.04
|23/12/2025
|206
|48,000
|1,137,810.31
|135
|48,000
|1,138,391.10
|24/12/2025
|227
|47,581
|1,125,083.74
|165
|40,000
|946,857.28
|29/12/2025
|202
|48,000
|1,134,914.40
|193
|48,223
|1,141,523.28
|30/12/2025
|90
|18,000
|427,014.36
|172
|43,500
|1,034,135.00
|31/12/2025
|146
|40,000
|956,232.70
|113
|35,000
|837,255.70
