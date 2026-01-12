Mutuum Finance Reports Halborn Security Audit with 300% MUTM Growth Since Early 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance has confirmed the completion of an independent security audit by Halborn, one of the most recognized firms in the smart contract audit space. The audit is part of the project’s preparation ahead of its V1 protocol launch and adds another layer of credibility to a token sale that has already captured significant attention from investors. Since the beginning of 2025, demand for MUTM has pushed the token up by roughly 300%, moving from early pricing levels to the current phase without slowing down.

The project’s presale has become one of the most active distribution events in the new crypto sector during 2025 and 2026. Investor participation continued to build phase by phase as the protocol moved closer to deployment milestones. As activity increased, so did questions about security, which Mutuum Finance has now addressed through the audit release.

Token Sale Progresses with Strong Participation

Mutuum Finance is distributing its token through a structured phase system rather than launching directly onto exchanges. The presale opened in early 2025 at a price of $0.01 during its first phase. Since then, pricing has advanced over multiple stages as allocation caps filled and demand continued. The token now trades near $0.04 in Phase 7, representing a roughly 300% increase from the initial pricing tier.

The pace has been steady, not explosive, which analysts consider a favorable distribution pattern. Rather than a single rush of speculative buyers, participation has grown as development milestones were announced and investor confidence increased. This type of progression is often associated with accumulation rather than short-term hype.

The total supply of MUTM is set at 4 billion tokens, with 45.5% allocated for the presale. This large allocation allows early participants to build positions before the protocol goes live. So far, over 825 million tokens have been acquired and locked into holder accounts. The event has drawn more than 18,800 holders, a notable figure for a token that has not yet reached the open market.

Funding has also reached a notable level, surpassing $19.7 million at the time of writing. For a DeFi crypto protocol still in build-out mode, raising this amount before mainnet deployment is considered a strong signal. It reflects trust not only in the token but also in the technical roadmap and product design.

Security Audit and Risk Controls

The Halborn audit marks one of the most significant technical milestones for Mutuum Finance. Halborn is known for auditing smart contracts, DeFi lending systems, and blockchain risk models. For a protocol that will handle collateral, interest rate logic, and liquidation triggers, security is not a cosmetic feature; it is foundational.

Alongside Halborn, Mutuum Finance received a 90 out of 100 Token Scan score from CertiK, reinforcing the perception that the protocol is being prepared for institutional scrutiny and higher-risk capital participation. The team also launched a $50,000 bug bounty to uncover code vulnerabilities ahead of V1 deployment. This approach mirrors the standard playbook seen in previous DeFi cycles in which major lending platforms underwent layered security checks before scaling.

V1 Launch and Lending Market Design

The Mutuum Finance protocol is designed to support decentralized lending and borrowing. It features two markets: pooled liquidity and direct matching. Both markets support lending and borrowing with collateral. Risk controls such as Loan to Value ratios, interest rate models, and liquidation mechanisms are part of the design.

The protocol’s official X account confirmed that V1 will debut on the Sepolia testnet before mainnet release. Once V1 activates, live usage metrics will begin. Borrowers will post collateral, lenders will earn yield on assets, and liquidation logic will protect solvency when markets move against open positions.

Stablecoin integration is also planned to support more predictable settlement and borrowing activity. Layer-2 plans are also on the roadmap to reduce transaction costs and increase speed as the user base grows.

Growing Visibility and Early Market Dynamics

Mutuum Finance is entering a phase in which visibility increases. The distribution model has attracted not only retail participants but also larger accounts known for early positioning in DeFi infrastructure plays.

Reports from presale activity show several whale allocations during the current pricing stages, including one allocation exceeding $115,000. This occurrence has been noted in trading circles because large allocation entries tend to appear before liquidity events, not after.

With a completed Halborn audit, strong funding, broad distribution, and a product launch window approaching, Mutuum Finance has gained attention from analysts who curate lists of top crypto opportunities tied to infrastructure rather than short-term speculation. The project’s 300% price increase since early 2025 reflects the combination of product progress and investor positioning that has taken place before the wider market noticed.

As the crypto sector prepares for the next cryptocycle of adoption and infrastructure deployment, Mutuum Finance stands out as one of the few new cryptocurrency projects combining real utility, structured distribution, and security readiness ahead of mainnet release.

