Insurance Brokerage Market to Attain USD 562B by 2031 with Retail Brokerage Holding Over 75% Revenue, Says a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, India, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the insurance brokerage market size is showing steady momentum, expanding from USD 328.47 billion in 2025 to USD 359.27 billion in 2026 and projected to reach USD 562.48 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.38%. Growth is being supported by rising demand for cyber, catastrophe-linked, and embedded finance insurance solutions, alongside continued digital investments that are shortening placement timelines and extending broker reach. The growing prominence of excess and surplus lines, accounting for around one-third of US commercial insurance activity, is reshaping risk distribution, while increasing private-sector capital and ongoing consolidation are redefining competitive dynamics across the brokerage landscape.

Regional Market Outlook

North America continues to play a central role in the insurance brokerage market, supported by mature financial systems, established surplus-lines structures, and advanced technology adoption. While growth is moderating as embedded insurance gains visibility and some commercial buyers explore alternative risk arrangements, brokers in the region are adapting through more sophisticated risk-transfer and coverage solutions. This evolution is reinforcing the broker’s role in complex commercial and specialty insurance placements.

Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a key growth engine, aided by regulatory evolution, rising insurance awareness, and expanding digital ecosystems. Brokers that focus on localized advisory capabilities and flexible digital platforms are increasingly well positioned to capture long-term opportunities across developing markets. These conditions are encouraging broader participation from both domestic and international brokerage players.

Key Market Insights

Accelerating Digital Adoption Across Brokerage Operations

Insurance brokers are increasingly collaborating with carriers and technology providers to embed advanced digital tools across underwriting and claims processes. The use of artificial intelligence and cloud-based platforms is enabling faster pricing decisions, more flexible policy structures, and smoother client interactions. As digital ecosystems expand, brokers are also leveraging embedded insurance capabilities and white-label platforms to extend distribution through financial and fintech channels, helping offset pressure on traditional commission models while improving overall customer experience.

Expanding Compliance Demands Strengthen the Broker Advisory Role

Rising regulatory scrutiny across insurance markets is increasing the need for broker-led advisory services that extend well beyond policy placement. Organizations are seeking structured guidance to navigate disclosure requirements, compliance alignment, and cross-border regulatory consistency. In response, brokers are developing ongoing advisory frameworks and digital compliance tools that support clients throughout the policy lifecycle and strengthen long-term engagement.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Insurance Brokerage Market Report

By Insurance Type

Life Insurance

Property & Casualty Insurance

Health Insurance

Specialty Lines (Marine, Aviation, Cyber)

Reinsurance Brokerage

By Brokerage Type

Retail Brokerage

Wholesale Brokerage

Other Brokerage

By Insurers

Private Sector

Public Sector / Non-Profits

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland)

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South East Asia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia

Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East





Overview – Insurance Brokerage Industry



Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size Forecast USD 562.48 Billion (2031) Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 9.38% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate





Insurance Brokerage companies

• Acrisure LLC

• Aon plc

• Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

• Brown & Brown Inc.

• HUB International Ltd.

• Lockton Companies

• Marsh McLennan Companies Inc.

• Truist Insurance Holdings

• USI Insurance Services LLC

• Willis Towers Watson plc

• Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc.

• Howden Group Holdings

• Alliant Insurance Services Inc.

• Edgewood Partners Insurance Center (EPIC)

• BMS Group Ltd.

• Miller Insurance Services LLP

• Goosehead Insurance Inc.

• NFP Corp.

• Gallagher Re

• Ardonagh Group

