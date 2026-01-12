Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Report 2025-2029: Reducing Food Wastage, Enhancing Supply Chain Efficiency, and Meeting Regulatory Demands Bolster Growth

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Perishable foods, vaccines, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and electronics are typically sensitive to exposure to temperature variations as well as shock, tilt, vibrations and light. These types of goods require a steady and controlled temperature environment throughout the entire supply chain. Cold chain is the most commonly used name to describe such supply chains. Refrigerated trailers, intermodal containers, air freight ULDs, rail freight wagons and other logistics units such as insulated cargo boxes and pallet shippers are used to maintain a steady cargo temperature during transportation. The global fleet of refrigerated trailers and intermodal containers amounts to about 5.2 million units combined. The number of temperature-controlled ULDs and rail freight wagons in use globally are in the tens of thousands.

Cold chain tracking and monitoring solutions that enable real-time data on cargo location and condition provide significant value for cargo owners and logistics service providers. About one third of all food produced for human consumption globally is wasted. It is estimated that up to 15% of the wastage occurs post-harvest and before reaching the retail store, i.e. mainly during transport. Temperature excursions during transport that are not managed properly is a common reason for spoilage. If there is no data available on temperature levels during transport, supply chain managers will not be able to prevent spoilage.

The analyst's definition of a real-time cold chain tracking solution is a system that incorporates data logging, satellite positioning and data communications to a backoffice application. The tracking device can be designed to track the cargo carrying unit (i.e. refrigerated trailer, intermodal container, air freight ULD, rail freight wagon etc.) or the cargo itself. Cargo carrying unit tracking devices are permanently or temporarily installed on the container unit while cargo tracking devices are typically placed with the cargo or attached to the cargo box or pallet during transport. A range of device form factors and technologies are available on the market serving different needs.

The analyst estimates that shipments of remote tracking systems with cellular or satellite communications capabilities for refrigerated cargo carrying units reached 865,000 units worldwide in 2024. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%, shipments are expected to reach close to 1.1 million units in 2029. During the same period, the installed base of active remote tracking systems for refrigerated cargo carrying units is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.1% from 3.1 million units at the end of 2024 to 4.9 million units by 2029.

The number of active tracking devices and real-time data loggers in use for general cargo applications reached close to 4.5 million units at the end of 2024. The segment includes both multi-use trackers and single-use disposable trackers. The market is set for rapid growth in the coming years as prices are expected to decrease and smart labels and other devices with a very small footprint are being introduced. The number of active devices is forecasted to reach 14.7 million units at the end of 2029. Yearly device shipments in this category will grow from 6.5 million units in 2024 to reach 33.2 million units in 2029.

The cold chain tracking and monitoring market is served by a wide range of players. In terms of the number of active tracking units, ORBCOMM is the largest player with over 600,000 units installed on containers and trailers. Maersk has rolled out a system for real-time tracking of its entire fleet of around 360,000 refrigerated containers, making it the largest refrigerated container tracking project worldwide. The container tracking specialist Globe Tracker is the third largest provider of tracking solutions for refrigerated containers. The company has equipped the major shipping company Hapag-Lloyd's entire reefer container fleet with tracking units.

Additional leading players in the refrigerated intermodal container tracking segment include BoxPlus (a subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Lines), Copeland and Envotech. Leading refrigerated trailer tracking players moreover include Schmitz Cargobull, Spireon, Samsara, EROAD, Krone, Cooltrax, Idem Telematics, CalAmp, Motive, Powerfleet, AddSecure, T Comm Telematics and SCALAR (ZF). Intermodal Telematics and SAVVY Telematics Systems are leading vendors of temperature-controlled tank container tracking solutions.

DeltaTrak, Sensitech (part of Carrier), Controlant, Tive, Frigga (part of Dewav Electronic Technology) and Copeland are leading players in the refrigerated cargo tracking segment, each with hundreds of thousands of deployed real-time tracking devices. These companies' solutions are based on trackers that are placed together with the cargo during transport and can be used for various modes of transportation, including air shipments. Additional players in the segment include OnAsset Intelligence, Decklar, Adapt Ideations, Tempmate, VISEMO, Onset, Escavox, 7PSolutions, Intelyt and Qualcomm. Sensos and Trackonomy are also part of this segment, offering smart label solutions. There are furthermore several cold chain logistics service providers that offer cargo location and condition tracking as a service for their customers, including Schenker, FedEx and UPS.

The cold chain logistics industry is currently experiencing a rapid surge in the adoption of realtime tracking and monitoring solutions. The solutions are becoming increasingly advanced, providing data on multiple metrics such as location, temperature, humidity, shock, tampering and more. At the same time, new AI-based software solutions are being developed and launched, helping fleet operators and logistics service providers reduce reliance on monitoring personnel while elevating service levels and operational efficiency. Real-time data on logistics operations will soon no longer be a differentiator but a fundamental requirement for competing in the logistics industry.

