Aftermarket Car Telematics Market Report 2025: Profiles of 93 Solution Providers, Insights from 30 Executive Interviews with Leading Companies, Forecasts to 2029

Aftermarket Car Telematics is the sixth consecutive report analysing the latest developments on the market for applications such as stolen vehicle tracking (SVT), vehicle diagnostics, usage-based insurance, Wi-Fi hotspot, roadside assistance and convenience applications targeting consumers and businesses. This strategic research report provides you with 180 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

The addressable market for aftermarket car telematics solutions is significant. At the end of 2024, there were an estimated 1.4 billion passenger cars and light trucks registered worldwide. Even though aftermarket car telematics services face competition from smartphone-only solutions and OEM solutions, the analyst is of the opinion that the aftermarket car telematics market is still in a growth phase.

The analyst estimates that total shipments of aftermarket car telematics systems reached 26.5 million units worldwide in 2024. Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8.2%, shipments are expected to reach 39.3 million units in 2029. The number of aftermarket car telematics systems in active use is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.7% from 90.3 million in 2024 to 136.8 million worldwide in 2029. The penetration rate will at the same time grow from 6.3% in 2024 to 8.5% at the end of the forecast period.

The market is characterised by a great diversity of players interacting in a complex value chain that spans multiple industries. The car telematics companies targeting the aftermarket car sector include specialists focusing on this application area only as well as general telematics players that serve a broad range of applications including also for example fleet management for commercial vehicles. The leading aftermarket car telematics solution providers have reached installed bases in the millions.

Leading car telematics solution vendors include OCTO Telematics, Procon Analytics, StarLine, Spireon, Targa Telematics, Vodafone Automotive, Ituran, PassTime GPS, Tracker Connect Maxtrack, Carsystem, SVR Tracking and Cognosos. The most common go-to-market strategy is to partner with insurance companies, dealers, OEMs, MNOs and vehicle finance companies. Leading companies delivering telematics hardware and related services to the aftermarket car telematics market include Teltonika, Jimi IoT, Queclink, ERM, Advanced Telematics, Xirgo, BSJ Technology, Positioning Universal, Danlaw, ST SUNLAB, Gosuncn RichLink, Ruptela and Munic.

Stolen vehicle recovery and security-related telematics applications are mature aftermarket car telematics applications. Regional market conditions such as a high level of vehicle crime influence the demand for stolen vehicle tracking and have made SVT solutions popular in countries such as Brazil, Argentina, China, Israel, Russia and South Africa. Vehicle theft has increased in recent years in many countries. For example, there were thefts of about 0.9 million motor vehicles in the US in 2024 according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). The analyst forecasts that the number of active aftermarket SVT units in use worldwide will reach 103.4 million in 2029, up from 67 million at year-end 2024.

Telematics has become an important part of the aftersales programmes of dealers and vehicle finance companies, enabling remote diagnostics and direct communication with drivers. There is a tremendous opportunity to turn a reactive way of managing customers into a proactive process by integrating CRM solutions, using data from cars intelligently. Collecting data from the fleet on the lot is also valuable for dealers in order to for example collect information about faulty components and software bugs as well as battery status.

Direct-to-consumer car telematics offerings are available to varying degrees in many regions by companies such as Verizon, Mojio, Varroc Connect, Tail Light (Bouncie), Agnik (Vyncs), Net4Things, Air, LandAirSea, Uffizio (Trakzee Mini), Comodif and Protectus Technologies (CarLock). Many direct-to-consumer car telematics providers have broadened their product portfolios to include additional telematics application areas such as fleet management as well as powering B2B2C telematics services.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the aftermarket car telematics value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

New profiles of 93 aftermarket car telematics solution providers.

Summary of the involvement of vehicle OEMs and mobile operators.

New data on car populations and new car registrations worldwide.

Market forecasts by region lasting until 2029.

Market Trends and Conclusions

AI is a promising tool for aftermarket TSPs to find a competitive advantage

Niche aftermarket car telematics applications proven to be successful

Consumer car telematics providers now offer fleet management services

Satellite IoT communications offers new opportunities

New IoT technologies simplify aftermarket car telematics services

Aftermarket SVT/SVR services compete with OEM services in many countries

Continued broadening of the aftermarket car telematics concept is expected

Privacy concerns are softening

Usage-based insurance to remain an aftermarket service in the near future

Large insurance companies insource telematics activities in many markets

Smartphone-based telematics solutions compete with aftermarket telematics

CRM solutions and vehicle diagnostics enable improved customer care

Wi-Fi hotspots enable convenient connectivity for passengers

Car telematics service providers to use a wide ecosystem of partners

Aftermarket telematics solutions help OEMs manage network shutdowns

Aftermarket Car Telematics Solution Providers

SVT/SVR solution providers

Arvento Mobile Systems

Autoconnex

Autolocator

Bidtrack (Bidvest Group)

BrickHouse Security

CalAmp (LoJack International)

Carsystem

Cartrack (Karooooo)

CEABS

Cesar Satellite

Conneqtech

Coyote

CSE Group

Ctrack

Digicell

Hunter

Ituran

MasTrack

Maxtrack

Netstar

Powerfleet

SAT Company

StarLine

Strix

Teletrac Navman Connected Services

TPL Trakker

Tracker Connect

Dealership, vehicle finance and workshop telematics service providers

AutoAid

Cognosos

Connected Cars

Guidepoint Systems

Ikon Technologies

IMETRIK Global

PassTime GPS

Procon Analytics

SareKon

Skypatrol

Spireon

SVR Tracking

Voyomotive

Zubie

Insurance telematics solution providers

FairConnect

Howden Driving Data (Howden Group)

IMS

Jooycar

OCTO Telematics

Redtail Telematics

Scope Technology

Targa Telematics

Trakm8

Vodafone Automotive

Consumer telematics solution providers

AccuTracking

Agnik (Vyncs)

Air

Autobrain

Carmen Automotive

Comodif

DIMO

EasyGo

Haysquare

LandAirSea

Mojio

Net4Things (EYSA Group)

NorthTracker

Optimus Tracker

Positron (Stoneridge)

Protectus Technologies (CarLock)

Radius Telematics

SenSight Technologies (AutoWiz)

Tail Light (Bouncie)

Uffizio

Varroc Connect

Verizon

Aftermarket Telematics Hardware Vendors

Company profiles and strategies

BWS IoT

Danlaw

Digital Matter

ERM Advanced Telematics

Gosafe

Gosuncn RichLink

Huabao Electronics Technology

Jimi IoT

Kingwo

Meitrack

Munic

Neoway Technology

Positioning Universal

Queclink Wireless Solutions

Ruptela

Sinocastel

ST SUNLAB

Teltonika

TOPFLYtech

Xirgo

