Europe Fleet Management Industry Report 2025-2029 and 2029 - OEM Telematics Standardization and Market Consolidation Present Key Opportunities

How will the market for fleet management systems for commercial vehicles in Europe evolve in 2026 and beyond?

Now in its twentieth edition this strategy report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic commercial vehicle telematics industry. The report forecasts that the number of fleet management systems in active use in the region is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 18.1 million units at the end of 2024 to 30.5 million by 2029. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

The installed base of FM systems to reach 30.5 million units by 2029

Fleet management is an ambiguous term used in reference to a wide range of solutions for different vehicle-related applications. The analyst's definition of a fleet management solution is a vehicle-based system that incorporates data logging, satellite positioning and data communications to a backoffice application. The history of fleet management solutions goes back several decades.

On-board vehicle computers first emerged in the 1980s and were soon connected to various networks. Today mobile networks can provide ubiquitous online connectivity at a reasonable cost and mobile computing technology delivers very high performance, as well as excellent usability. All of these components combined enable the delivery of vehicle management, transport management, driver management and mobile workforce management applications linking vehicles and enterprise IT systems.

Commercial vehicle fleets play an essential role in the European economy. According to official statistics there were 44.4 million commercial vehicles in use in EU25+3 in 2023. The 6.9 million medium and heavy trucks accounted for more than 75% of all inland transports, forming a € 250 billion industry. Approximately 0.8 million buses and coaches stood for 9.3% of all passenger kilometres. The greater part of the 36.7 million light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Europe was used by mobile workers and for activities such as distribution of goods and parcels. Last but not least, there are an estimated 23.2 million passenger cars owned by companies and governments in EU27+3.

The analyst is of the opinion that the European fleet management market has entered a growth period that will last for several years to come. Individual markets may however suffer temporary setbacks, depending on the development of the general economy in the region and Ukraine crisis. The number of fleet management systems in active use is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11% from 18.1 million units at the end of 2024 to 30.5 million by 2029. The penetration rate in the total population of non-privately owned commercial vehicles and cars is estimated to increase from 26.7% in 2024 to 42.8% in 2029.

The top-40 vendors have today more than 100,000 active units in Europe. A group of international aftermarket solution providers have emerged as the leaders on the European fleet management market. The analyst ranks Targa Telematics as the largest vendor in Europe at the end of 2024 with 900,000 subscribers in the region, followed by Webfleet and CalAmp with 752,000 and 600,000 subscribers respectively. AddSecure Smart Transport is ranked as the largest player in the aftermarket heavy trucks segment with an estimated 320,000 active units installed.

Other significant players include European companies such as Radius Telematics, Microlise, Eurowag Telematics, ABAX, Shiftmove, Gurtam, Quartix, Bornemann, MICHELIN Connected Fleet, SCALAR by ZF, Linqo, RAM Tracking, Ocean (Orange), Mapon, GSFleet, Macnil, AROBS Transilvania Software, Actia Telematics Services, Matrix iQ and Infobric Fleet and international players like Platform Science, Teletrac Navman, Powerfleet and Verizon Connect from the US, Geotab from Canada and the South African telematics providers Cartrack and Ctrack.

All major truck manufacturers on the European market offer OEM telematics solutions as part of their product portfolio. A major trend in the past years has been the announcements of standard line fitment of fleet management solutions. Since the end of 2011, Scania is rolling out the Scania Communicator as standard on all European markets and includes a ten-year basic service subscription. All medium and heavy duty trucks from Daimler Truck contains the Fleetboard vehicle computer as standard and the buses are equipped with OMNIplus ON.

Volvo offers Volvo Connect as standard in Europe. New MAN trucks are now equipped with RIO as standard. DAF launched its new PACCAR Connect as standard in 2024 and includes 10 years of connectivity. The leading OEMs in Europe are Scania, Daimler Truck, Volvo Group and MAN with 461,000, 382,000, 364,000 and 264,000 active FM subscribers respectively at the end of 2024.

The consolidation trend continues and 11 M&A activities have taken place in 2025 so far. Mapon acquired the two fleet management companies Interkom in Sweden and Envirokind (known under the Fleet DATA brand) in Ireland. FleetGO Group acquired the Dutch software provider ScoreTrace and Awaken in France. H2 Equity Partners divested its majority share in RAM Tracking to Klipboard. The investment firm IK Investment Partners divested GeoDynamics to Blinqx. Movildata in Spain was separated from Verizon Connect in June 2025.

The new owner is Unirte IOT, a company under control of Movildata's original CEO. Geotab acquired Verizon Connect's remaining commercial operations in Europe (including the UK, Ireland, Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Portugal). Trakm8 was acquired by Brillian UK (part of Constellation Software) and subsequently delisted from the AIM stock exchange. AddSecure's Smart Transport UK business was in August acquired by Omegro and rebranded to Verilocation. Carsync merged with Motum, a specialist in digital claims and maintenance management.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 50 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in Europe.

Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated and new profiles of 129 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from truck, trailer and construction equipment brands.

Revised market forecasts lasting until 2029.

Future Industry Trends

OEM fleet telematics market developments

New features are continuously added to fleet management solutions

AI functionality finds its way into the fleet management solution market

The EU Data Act impacts the fleet telematics sector

Now is the time to adapt to the new tachograph legislation in the EU

The EU mandates tyre pressure monitoring systems on trucks

FM providers support management of EVs and fleet electrification processes

LCV manufacturers collaborating with aftermarket players

Go-to-market strategy and pricing model evolution

Insurance telematics for commercial fleets

Major tyre manufacturers invest in the commercial vehicle telematics market

Fleet management services based on mobile app platforms

Big Data and AI in the fleet management sector

More Pan-European players to enter the scene

FMS providers open up their platforms to third-party app developers

The Internet of Transportation Things expands the addressable market

Autonomous and electric vehicle fleets to influence the FMS market

Mergers and acquisitions to continue in 2026

The long-term evolution of the fleet management ecosystem

OEM Products and Strategies

Truck manufacturers

Daimler Truck Group

Volvo Group (including Renault Trucks)

Scania

MAN Truck & Bus

DAF Trucks

Iveco

Construction equipment manufacturers

Bobcat

Caterpillar

Deere & Company

JCB

Komatsu

Liebherr

Volvo CE

Trailer manufacturers

Schmitz Cargobull

Krone

Kogel

Wielton Group

OE suppliers

Actia

Aumovio

Knorr-Bremse

Stoneridge Electronics

ZF

Hardware and software providers

Advantech

Aplicom

ERM Advanced Telematics

Jimi IoT (Concox)

John Deere Electronic Solutions

Lantronix

Munic

Powerfleet

Quake Global

Queclink Wireless Solutions

Ruptela

Squarell Technology

Teltonika

Video-based driver monitoring solution vendors

CameraMatics

Exeros Technologies

Idrive

Lytx

Seeing Machines

Solera Fleet Solutions

Streamax

SureCam

VisionTrack

Xirgo

International Aftermarket Solution Providers

ABAX

AddSecure

CalAmp

Cartrack (Karooooo)

Ctrack

Geotab

Gurtam

MICHELIN Connected Fleet

ORBCOMM

Platform Science

Powerfleet

Samsara

SCALAR by ZF

Shiftmove

Targa Telematics

Teletrac Navman

Trackunit

Verizon Connect

Webfleet

Regional Aftermarket Solution Providers

Benelux and France

Actia Telematics Services

CLS Group

Coyote Group

FleetGO

GeoDynamics

GPS-Buddy

Inter-Data

Linqo

Micpoint

MobiCoach

Ocean (Orange Business)

Prometheus Informatics

Rietveld

Route42

RouteVision

Sensolus

Simpliciti

Sinari Telematics

SoFleet (Synox)

Strada

SuiviDeFlotte.net

Suivo

T Comm Telematics

TEKSAT

Truckonline

Vehizen

Germany and Central Europe

ArealControl

AROBS Transilvania Software

Bornemann

CCS (Corpay)

Commander

ENAiKOON

ETA Automatizari Industriale

Eurowag Telematics

Fleet Services (GPS Bulgaria)

Flotman

GEONAVI

i-Cell

iData

Idem Telematics

Infis

Logifleet

Logisat

Mapon

Mireo

mobileObjects

Naviman Telematics

Rosenberger Telematics

Sherlog Technology

Spedion

TIS

VISPIRON (Carsync)

YellowFox

ZF Bus Connect

The Mediterranean

Atlantis Global System (Schmitz Cargobull)

Fagor Electronica (Sateliun)

Frotcom International

G4S Telematix

Gesinflot

GMV

iLink

Infogestweb (Golia)

Locatel

Macnil

Movildata

Satdata

SIPLI

Tecmic

Trackysat

Vodafone Automotive

Wemob

Nordic countries

ECIT Autogear

EcoMobility

GpsGate

GSFleet

GSMvalve

Infobric Fleet

Keatech

Locus Solutions

Total Car

Tramigo

Triona

Vialumina

Zeekit

UK and Ireland

Dtracking

Axscend (SAF-Holland)

BigChange

CMS SupaTrak

Crystal Ball

GreenRoad

Lightfoot

Matrix iQ

Microlise

Quartix

Radius Telematics

RAM Tracking

Satmo

Trakm8

Transpoco

Verilocation (Omegro)

List of Acronyms and Abbreviations

