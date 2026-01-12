Bitget’s Stock Futures Surge Past $15B, Unlocking a New Era of Onchain Equity Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has revealed that its US stock futures have surpassed $15 billion in cumulative trading volume, marking a major milestone in the rapid adoption of tokenized equities on the platform. The achievement reflects growing demand from users seeking flexible, crypto-native access to global stock markets, particularly during periods of heightened macro and earnings-driven volatility.

Trading activity has been led by Tesla (TSLA), which alone accounts for $5.4 billion in volume, followed by Meta (META) at $3 billion and Apple (AAPL) at $1.7 billion. The concentration in leading technology names highlights how traders are using stock futures to respond to market-moving news in real time, without the friction of traditional brokerage rails.

As earnings season approaches, Bitget is extending its 90% fee discount on all stock futures pairs through till April 30, 2026. With fees as low as 0.0065%, the extension creates the perfect opportunity for users to explore tokenized equities with lower cost and greater efficiency, improving overall trading outcomes while experiencing the platform’s expanding TradFi suite.

Since the product’s launch in September, more than one million users have engaged with tokenized stock products on Bitget. The pace of adoption underscores a broader shift in how global markets are accessed, with traders increasingly favoring 24/5 availability, on-platform settlement and a unified trading environment.

The growth aligns with Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) vision, where crypto, tokenized equities, and AI-powered insights converge in one place. By blending stock futures with crypto derivatives and intelligent tools, Bitget continues to expand access to global investment opportunities while enhancing transparency, flexibility, and cost efficiency across markets.

As tokenized finance gains momentum, Bitget’s stock futures are emerging as a core bridge between traditional markets and digital-native trading, enabling users to move at the speed of global events and participate in equity markets without traditional barriers.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users with access to over 2M+ crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX and precious metal like Gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-agent to execute trade orders as a co-pilot. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, with LaLiga, and MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in tokenized TradFi market providing industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

