Kruger Big Assist Celebrates 6th Year of Providing More Kids Access to Hockey Across Canada

Since 2020, Kruger Big Assist has donated over 1 million dollars to Canadian minor hockey associations.

Kruger Products has partnered with Canadian hockey stars Matthew Schaefer, Marie-Philip Poulin and Hayley Wickenheiser to rally Canadians to join in on the assist.

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kruger Products, Canada’s leading paper manufacturer of Cashmere®, Purex®, Scotties®, SpongeTowels®, and Bonterra™, is proud to announce the 6th year of the Kruger Big Assist program, continuing its mission to support Canadians on and off the ice. It’s once again enlisting Canadian professional hockey stars to serve as ambassadors, showcasing how the power of the assist supported their hockey journeys.

Since its launch in 2020, Kruger Big Assist has proudly helped make hockey more accessible and inclusive for kids across the country by donating over $1 million to give more kids the chance to participate in Canada’s game. The program has supported over 50 Canadian minor hockey associations and helped more than 1,500 families remove financial barriers that prevent kids from getting on the ice. Past Kruger Big Assist recipients feature diverse communities ranging from girls’ and boys’ to para ice hockey associations, including Para Ice - and blind-hockey.

“Surpassing the $1 million milestone is something we’re incredibly proud of,” said Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer, Kruger Products. “At Kruger Products, our brands, which include Cashmere®, Purex®, Scotties®, SpongeTowels® and Bonterra are part of Canadians’ everyday lives off the ice, and through the Kruger Big Assist, we’re helping families get on the ice too. It’s all about supporting communities in every way we can—whether it’s at home or at the rink, where we know families gather and create hockey memories that last a lifetime.”

Research commissioned and previously released by Kruger Products in partnership with Maru Public revealed that more than three-quarters (78 per cent) of Canadians surveyed do not perceive hockey as an affordable sport for most families, and 89 per cent said the cost of playing hockey, more so than other sports, strongly impacts a parent's ability to register their kid(s).

Canadians are encouraged to go online and nominate a minor hockey association for the opportunity to receive up to $100,000 in funding. Nominations are open until February 22, 2026. Kruger is committing a total of $200,000 in funding in 2026, as five regional winners will each receive $25,000, and one grand prize winner will receive an additional $75,000, as decided by a public vote in April 2026.

Last year’s grand prize winner, North Halton Girls Hockey Association, used its funding to offer programs and initiatives that introduce girls to hockey to keep them engaged and motivated to play longer. This includes free fundamental hockey programming, subsidize registration fees and introduce translation services to ensure language barriers don’t stop new-to-Canada kids from playing hockey.

Kruger Big Assist Ambassadors to Rally Canadians

This year’s program includes impactful Canadian hockey players to champion accessibility and inclusion in Canada’s game. Each ambassador knows the power of the assist—and now they’re paying it forward to help more kids get on the ice and inspire the next generation to do the same. The ambassadors include:

Matthew Schaefer, first overall 2025 NHL Draft pick and three-time Team Canada gold medalist

first overall 2025 NHL Draft pick and three-time Team Canada gold medalist Marie-Philip Poulin, four-time Olympic medalist and three-time world champion

four-time Olympic medalist and three-time world champion Hayley Wickenheiser, five-time Olympic medalist and Hockey Hall of Famer



“I’ve been fortunate to play hockey since a young age and some of my greatest memories are from my time growing up playing minor hockey, but I know not all kids get the same opportunity. That’s why I’m teaming up with the Kruger Big Assist as an ambassador to help continue the program mission of removing barriers and getting more kids into the game,” stated Matthew Schaefer on becoming a Kruger Big Assist ambassador.

The ambassadors will rally Canadians to nominate and vote for minor hockey associations that best demonstrate how they will make hockey more accessible and inclusive in their communities.

“Supporting and seeing the impact of community-based programs that focus on inclusivity is important to me,” said hockey Icon Marie-Philip Poulin, “that’s why I'm proud to return as an ambassador for the Kruger Big Assist to support in making the game more inclusive and getting kids on the ice, including in my home province of Quebec.”

Returning Kruger Big Assist ambassador and five-time Olympic medalist Hayley Wickenheiser has witnessed the need and impact of the program first-hand

"Growing up, I was fortunate to have people who gave me that extra assist, whether it was a coach who believed in me or a community that helped me stay on the ice. Those moments shaped my career and my life. That’s why programs like the Kruger Big Assist mean so much. They’re about more than hockey; they’re about giving kids the same chance I had to dream big and play the game they love."

How Canadians Can Nominate a Minor Hockey Association

Nominate a minor hockey association at KrugerBigAssist.ca by February 22, 2026 .

a minor hockey association at by . Vote for the grand prize winner in April 2026.

More Information on the Kruger Big Assist

Q: What is the Kruger Big Assist ?

A: The Kruger Big Assist is an annual $200,000 funding initiative that awards financial grants to minor hockey associations in Canada, with money going directly to offset enrollment costs so more kids can access Canada’s game. Now in its 6th year, the Kruger Big Assist has donated over $1 million to making hockey more accessible and inclusive. Kruger Products, Canada's leading paper manufacturer of Cashmere®, Purex®, Scotties®, SpongeTowels®, and Bonterra™, first created the Kruger Big Assist during the pandemic in 2020 to provide financial assistance to Canadian hockey families in need of an off-ice assist to give more kids access to Canada's game.



Q: How does the program work?

A: Kruger Products created the Kruger Big Assist to raise awareness and make hockey more accessible to youth in Canada. Through the Kruger Big Assist website, www.krugerbigassist.ca, hockey associations are nominated by members in their community and can be awarded up to $100,000. Once entries are submitted, a judging panel will select a total of five winning hockey associations to receive a donation of $25,000. Nominations are open until Feb. 22, 2026. The five Kruger Big Assist recipients will then be eligible to receive the grand prize, an additional $75,000 grant. The grand prize winner will be determined by the Canadian public who will be asked to vote for the most deserving association in early April, 2026.

Q: What has been the program’s impact to date?

A: The Kruger Big Assist launched in 2020 to help Canadian families in need of an off-ice assist. Since then, the Kruger Big Assist has donated over $1 million to over 50 hockey associations across the country, helping over 1,500 Canadian families access hockey and participate in the game.

Q: Who can nominate a hockey association?

A: Anyone can nominate a hockey association! Whether you are a player, a parent whose child plays hockey, a coach, a volunteer, an individual in the community, or you represent a hockey association, you can nominate a hockey association who you feel deserves to win. Canadians can now visit krugerbigassist.ca online to nominate deserving minor hockey associations until Feb. 22, 2026.



Q: What is the Kruger Big Assist grand prize?

A: The grand prize is an additional $75,000 grant, given to one of the Kruger Big Assist recipients, to encourage more kids to play hockey by developing solutions that help remove barriers and make the game more accessible, inclusive and equitable for everyone. The grand prize winner will be determined by the Canadian public who will be asked to vote for the most deserving association in early April 2026.



Q: Where is more information available on Kruger Big Assist?

A: Additional information, nominations and selection criteria is available at www.krugerbigassist.ca

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra™. Kruger Products has approximately 2,200 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in Canada.

For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca.



