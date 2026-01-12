Teladoc Health Launches Enhanced 24/7 Care Service

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today announced the launch of new enhancements to its 24/7 Care service.

The new capabilities build on the company’s flagship virtual urgent care service which provides access to licensed care providers who assess and treat non-emergency medical needs, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In the enhanced 24/7 Care service, Teladoc Health's care teams now further address health needs by caring for a broader set of conditions, engaging specialist input when needed, supporting preventive care, connecting patients to additional in-network care and checking prescription benefits in real-time. The launch supports Teladoc Health’s strategy to enhance its integrated care offerings by unifying the company’s clinical and data capabilities to deliver greater value to customers.

New clinical capabilities, enabled by the company’s Prism care delivery platform, empower Teladoc Health’s care teams to:

Treat a wider range of health conditions

In a 24/7 Care visit, Teladoc Health’s care providers can now treat a wider range of conditions, including back and joint pain, hair loss, sleep issues and more, with added support and medication optimization for members with uncontrolled hypertension, diabetes, asthma and COPD.

Gain specialist expertise with provider-to-provider consults

When a member has a more complex health concern, Teladoc Health’s care providers can now consult with a board-certified specialist in seconds during the visit. Specialist input enables the care provider to more quickly confirm care plans and resolve health needs during the 24/7 Care visit, avoiding delays and costs associated with unnecessary follow-ups and referrals. Recent data show more than 95% of member concerns are addressed in a single 24/7 Care visit, helping to avoid unnecessary follow-ups, ER visits, and referrals.

Empower earlier detection and intervention

Leveraging integrated claims and Health Information Exchange (HIE) data, care providers can now spot gaps in care and address high-value preventive care needs during the 24/7 Care visit, such as referring to an in-network provider for recommended breast, colorectal, and cervical cancer screenings. Early data demonstrates meaningful impact from these interventions: 70% of members agreed to take action on preventive care recommendations made during a 24/7 Care visit.

Connect patients to other Teladoc Health services and in-person care

When clinically appropriate, care providers can seamlessly refer members to high-value, in-network specialists or connect them to eligible Teladoc Health programs. This capability supports care continuity and makes it easier for patients to access resources available to them, including Teladoc Health’s diabetes, hypertension and weight management programs, mental health therapy, and more.

Check prescription benefits in real-time

Teladoc Health’s care providers can now more easily see a patient’s pharmacy benefits in real time—including which drugs are covered by the member’s plan, copay amounts and preferred alternatives. This helps people access the most affordable and effective medication, improves medication adherence, and drives higher member satisfaction.

“As the pioneer in virtual care, we continue to innovate and raise expectations about the value that can be created in virtual visits,” said Kelly Bliss, Teladoc Health’s President of U.S. Group Health. “Our clinical expertise, purpose-built technology, and operational scale are unmatched and enable us to deliver meaningful outcomes and measurable ROI for our customers."

Teladoc Health has been delivering 24/7 Care virtual visits for more than 20 years. Today, more than 100 million Americans have access to at least one Teladoc Health service through their health plan or employer. At this scale, Teladoc Health is transforming virtual urgent care into a catalyst for better health and cost savings.

Teladoc Health’s enhanced 24/7 Care service is now available nationwide. To learn more about the program, click here.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is the global leader in virtual care. The company is delivering and orchestrating care across patients, care providers, platforms, and partners — transforming virtual care into a catalyst for how better health happens. Through our relationships with health plans, employers, providers, health systems and consumers, we are enabling more access, driving better outcomes, extending provider capacity and lowering costs. Learn more at teladochealth.com.

