Iterate.ai Appoints Mike Edwards as Executive Chairman of Advisory Board and Corporate Development

SAN JOSE, Calif. and DENVER, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterate.ai today announced the appointment of Mike Edwards as Executive Chairman of its Advisory Board and Corporate Development Committee, strengthening the company's enterprise leadership as it accelerates adoption of private AI across regulated and data-sensitive industries.

Edwards is a seasoned chief executive, board member, and strategic advisor with more than three decades of experience building, scaling, and repositioning consumer and technology-enabled businesses. He has served as CEO of multiple growth companies, including eBags and lucy Activewear, both of which achieved successful strategic exits, and has held senior leadership roles across retail, consumer brands, and enterprise services.

In his new role at Iterate.ai, Edwards will focus on advisory board leadership, strategic partnerships, and long-term corporate development, helping position the company for sustained enterprise growth and future strategic opportunities.

"Mike's experience building brands, leading through inflection points, and navigating complex strategic transactions is a powerful addition to our leadership team," said Jon Nordmark, CEO of Iterate.ai. "I worked closely with Mike during our time at eBags, where I saw firsthand how he builds teams, drives disciplined execution, and positions businesses for long-term value. That shared experience made this a natural step as we scale Iterate.ai."

Edwards has also served on multiple public and private company boards, contributing expertise in governance, audit, compensation, and strategic transformation. He is widely recognized for guiding organizations through periods of disruption, digital transformation, and market change.

"I've spent my career working with leadership teams at moments of transformation," said Mike Edwards. "Iterate.ai is addressing one of the most important challenges in enterprise AI today—how organizations can deploy intelligence at scale while preserving data sovereignty, security, and control. I'm excited to support the team as they build durable value for customers, partners, and stakeholders."

About Iterate.ai

Iterate.ai is a private AI platform that enables enterprises to securely deploy, govern, and scale AI solutions using their own data. Designed for organizations that require control, privacy, and flexibility, Iterate.ai helps companies turn AI innovation into real-world impact.

