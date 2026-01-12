Middle East Digital Commerce & Payments in the Age of Al Market Research Report 2025-2026: Digital Payments Gain Momentum, AI Investment Deepens as Gulf Nations Drive Enterprise Adoption

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Digital Commerce & Payments in the Age of Al, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes how E-Commerce, digital payments, and artificial intelligence are reshaping retail and financial services, covering Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, Jordan, Bahrain, and Oman.

Middle East Accelerates Online Retail and Mobile-First Purchasing

Weekly online shopping continues to grow across the region as mobile-first behavior strengthens. In Saudi Arabia, over half of Internet users shopped online weekly in 2023, highlighting deep digital adoption. Seasonal demand further boosts activity, with the UAE recording the region's highest average online order value during Ramadan 2024.

Digital Payments Gain Momentum as Wallets and Mobile Commerce Expand

Digital payment usage is rising rapidly as consumers shift toward app-based transactions. Digital wallets accounted for one fifth of online spending in MENA in 2023, while mobile commerce is expected to represent 70% of online transaction value by 2025. Markets such as the UAE and Iran show widespread cashless payment usage.

AI Investment Deepens as Gulf Nations Drive Enterprise Adoption

AI deployment is expanding across commerce and financial services, supported by national strategies in Gulf countries. Organizations increasingly use Generative AI for automation, analytics, fraud detection, and logistics. Differences in enterprise readiness, skills, and governance continue to shape the pace of adoption.

Key Questions Answered

How is B2C E-Commerce evolving in the Middle East through 2026, and which markets including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Israel are driving growth?

How did consumer shopping behavior and spending change during Ramadan 2023 and 2024 in Saudi Arabia and the UAE?

How are digital payments, mobile commerce, and digital wallets shaping Middle East transaction trends heading into 2025?

How are Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar adopting generative AI in commerce and financial services in 2024 and 2025, and what risks affect readiness?

How are AI, cloud, data, and talent investments supporting the Middle East's digital transformation across retail and finance in 2024 and 2025?

Companies Featured

Amazon

Nice One

Noon

Temu

AliExpress

Lulu Shopping

Flipkart

Splash Fashions

Rami-Levy

Emirates NBD

Careem Pay

Aramex

Etisalat

IBM

Microsoft

Google

NVIDIA

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Middle East: B2C E-Commerce & Payments Overview

3.1. Middle East Market Size and Regional Growth Trends

MENA: B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and Trends, March 2024

MENA: B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2021, 2022 & 2026f

MENA: Increase in Order Value During Ramadan, by Country, in USD, April 2024

MENA: Increase in Online Purchases During Ramadan, by Product Category, in %, Q1 2024

KSA & UAE: Share of Respondents Who Shop Online During Ramadan, in %, 2023e

KSA & UAE: Share of Respondents Who Shop Online Weekly or Daily During Ramadan, in %, 2023e

KSA & UAE: Share of Respondents Who Plan to Shop Online More Frequently During Ramadan, in %, 2023e

KSA & UAE: Share of Respondents Who Plan to Shop Less Frequently in Person During Ramadan, in %, 2023e

3.2. Middle East Leading E-Commerce Markets

3.2.1. Saudi Arabia

3.2.2. United Arab Emirates

3.2.3. Israel

3.3. Emerging Markets Across the Middle East

3.3.1. Iran

3.3.2. Qatar

3.3.3. Kuwait

3.3.4. Jordan

3.3.5. Bahrain

3.3.6. Oman

3.4. Middle East Digital Payments & Economy Infrastructure

4. Middle East: AI & Automation in Commerce

4.1. AI Adoption & Seller Readiness in the Middle East

Middle East: Organizational AI Adoption Speeds, in % of Respondents, Oct-Dec 2024

Middle East: AI Implementation Levels by Business Function, in % of Respondents, Oct-Dec 2024

GCC & Middle East: Companies' GenAI Adoption, in % of Respondents, October-November 2024

GCC: GenAI Adoption by Business Function, in % of Respondents, May 2024

GCC: AI Strategies, Infrastructure Development, and Capability Gaps by Maturity Segment, July 2025

GCC: Country-Level AI Progress in Investment, Infrastructure, and Capability Building, July 2025

Saudi Arabia: GenAI Readiness, Infrastructure Scale-Up, and Sector-Specific Application Rollout, July 2025

UAE: AI Integration Across Aviation, Retail, Financial Services, Logistics, and Telecommunications, July 2025

UAE: AI-Driven Operational Scaling, Analytics Deployment, and Capability Development, July 2025

UAE: AI Talent Development via Youth Initiatives, Workforce Reskilling, and Institutional Support, July 2025

UAE: Strategic Partnerships, Scalable Infrastructure, and Innovation in National AI Landscape, July 2025

UAE: Centennial 2071 Vision, Interagency AI Execution, and Adaptive Digital Regulation, July 2025

Qatar: AI Market Value, in QAR billions, 2024e & 2030f

Qatar: AI Investments, Localized Language Tools, Urban Tech Initiatives, and SME Support, July 2025

4.2. Impact, Investment, And Business Value in the Middle East

GCC & Mid. East: Expectations for Profit Impact of GenAI, in % of Resp. Anticipating Net Increase, Oct-Nov 2024

GCC & Mid. East: Net Increase from GenAI Adop. Across Five Business Metrics, in % of Resp., Oct-Dec 2024

MENA: AI-Driven IT Spending Growth, in USD billions, 2024 & 2025f

META: AI Spending and Growth Outlook, in USD Billions, 2024 & 2028f

MENA: Projected GDP Share from AI vs. Other Sources, in % of Total GDP, 2030e

Middle East: AI Value Measurement Practices by Country, in % of Respondents, Oct-Dec 2024

Middle East: Data Capability Enhancements for AI, in % of Respondents, Oct-Dec 2024

GCC: GenAI Economic Impact, Top Use Cases, Strategic Enablers, and Deployment Barriers, July 2025

Saudi Arabia & UAE: AI Investment Priorities by Value Chain Segment, in % of Respondents, Aug 2024

Saudi Arabia & UAE: Current & Future Gen AI Investment Plans by Business Function, in % of Org., Aug. 2024

Saudi Arabia & UAE: Gen AI Investment Allocation, in % of Organizations, August 2024

Saudi Arabia & UAE: Most Strategic GenAI Technology Partners by Type, in % of Respondents, Aug 2024

4.3. Use Cases and Operational Applications in the Middle East

Middle East: Top AI Applications in Daily Operational Use, in % of Respondents, Oct-Dec 2024

MENA: AI-Driven Personalization, Risk Management, and National Investment in Financial Services, July 2025

MENA: AI-Driven Personalization, Risk, Fraud Detection, and Compliance in Financial Services, July 2025

Middle East: GenAI in Fraud Detection, Risk, Customer Engagement, and Financial Automation, July 2025

Middle East: GenAI Automation, Service Gains, and Talent Gaps in Financial Sector Strategy, July 2025

Saudi Arabia: Leading GenAI Use Cases by Application Type, in % of Respondents, Oct-Dec 2024

UAE: Leading GenAI Use Cases by Application Type, in % of Respondents, Oct-Dec 2024

Qatar: Leading GenAI Use Cases by Application Type, in % of Respondents, Oct-Dec 2024

4.4. Barriers, Risks, and Governance in the Middle East

Middle East: Barriers to AI Development and Deployment, in % of Respondents, Oct-Dec 2024

Middle East: Challenges in Attracting AI Talent by Country, in % of Respondents, Oct-Dec 2024

Middle East: Linguistic Barriers, Cloud Gaps, Talent Cost Pressures, and Regulatory Challenges, July 2025

Middle East: Budget Overruns, Financial Planning Deficits, and AI Project Termination Risks, July 2025

GCC: Top Risks of Generative AI Adoption, in % of Respondents, Aug-Sep 2024

Middle East: AI-Related Operational Threat Levels by Country, in % of Respondents, Oct-Dec 2024

Middle East: AI-Powered Financial Threat Detection, TPRM Pilots, and Infrastructure Security, July 2025

Middle East: AI Risk Management Measures, in % of Respondents, Oct-Dec 2024

Middle East: AI Preparedness Levels by Organizational Areas, in % of Respondents, Oct-Dec 2024

MENA: AI Regulation in Finance via Ethics Principles, Data Laws, and Innovation Sandboxes, July 2025

Saudi Arabia & UAE: Data-Related Barriers Slowing AI Adoption in Finance, in % of Org., August 2024

Saudi Arabia & UAE: Data-Related Barriers Slowing AI Adoption in Retail & Wholesale, in % of Org., Aug. 2024

Saudi Arabia & UAE: Data-Related Barriers Slowing AI Adoption in Hospitality & Accommodation, in % of Org., August 2024

Saudi Arabia & UAE: Data-Related Barriers Slowing AI Adoption in Media, Entertainment & Gaming, in % of Org., August 2024

Saudi Arabia & UAE: Data-Related Barriers Slowing AI Adoption in Government, in % of Org., August 2024

Saudi Arabia & UAE: Barriers to Accelerating GenAI Adoption, in % of Organizations, August 2024

Saudi Arabia & UAE: Availability Status of Responsible AI Policies, in % of Respondents, August 2024

Saudi Arabia & UAE: Awareness of Key Government-Led AI Initiatives, in % of Respondents, Aug 2024

Saudi Arabia: GenAI Risks in Data, Labor, Society, Sovereignty, and AI Integrity, July 2025

