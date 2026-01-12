Latin America Digital Commerce & Payments in the Age of Al, 2026 Market Research Report - Instant Payments and Fintech Accelerate Structural Shift in Payments Landscape

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Digital Commerce & Payments in the Age of Al, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes how digital commerce, the evolving payments landscape, and artificial intelligence are reshaping retail and financial services across Latin America, providing in-depth coverage of market development, transaction infrastructure, consumer behavior, and enterprise transformation across Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Peru.

Latin America's Digital Commerce Expansion Strengthens Regional Market Structure

Latin America's digital commerce ecosystem continues to grow, driven by rising mobile usage, expanding transaction volumes, and the increasing importance of E-Commerce within retail. Market activity remains concentrated, with Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico generating over 80% of regional retail E-Commerce sales in 2025. Internet penetration in leading markets such as Chile and Peru is nearing saturation, supporting sustained participation in digital channels.

Instant Payments and Fintech Accelerate Structural Shift in Payments Landscape

The payments sector is experiencing a rapid shift toward digital-first transaction models as instant payment systems and fintech services expand. Payments revenue is expected to triple by 2027, while non-cash transaction volumes are projected to grow at more than +20% CAGR through 2028, surpassing 340 billion transactions. Although cards remain dominant, instant payments and credit transfers continue to gain momentum, with Brazil's Pix system increasingly shaping both online and in-store payments.

AI Integration Advances Amid Rising Fraud and Enterprise Transformation

AI adoption across Latin America's payments and E-Commerce industries is accelerating, driven by heightened fraud pressures, evolving regulation, and enterprise digital transformation efforts. Financial institutions and fintech firms are expanding AI use across fraud prevention, customer engagement, credit analysis, and operational optimization. While AI adoption now exceeds global averages in several functional areas, infrastructure limitations and workforce constraints continue to shape implementation trajectories.

Key Questions Answered:

How fast is Latin America's digital commerce market growing in 2024-2026?

What is Latin America's position in the global payments market in 2027?

Which Latin American countries lead AI adoption in 2025?

How is cross-border E-Commerce evolving in Latin America in 2025?

How are AI regulation and governance evolving in Latin America in 2025?

Countries Covered:

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Guatemala

Mexico

Peru

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Latin America: Digital Commerce Landscape

3.1. Latin America Market Size, Growth & Regional Expansion

3.2. Latin America Market Structure, Concentration & Connectivity

3.3. Latin America Cross-Border Dynamics & Global Competitive Pressure

3.4. Latin America Platforms, Business Models & Market Leadership

3.5. Latin America Country Spotlights Consumer Behavior, Devices & Product Demand Structure

4. Latin America: Payments Landscape Overview

4.1. Latin America Payments Market Size & Infrastructure

4.2. Latin America Consumer Payment Behavior & Adoption

4.3. Latin America Country Spotlights Payment Methods Insights

5. Latin America: AI & Automation in Commerce

5.1. AI Adoption & Seller Readiness in Latin America

5.1.1. Regional

5.1.2. Country Spotlights

5.2. Operational Applications and Economic Impact of AI in Latin America

5.3. AI Risk, Trust, Security and Governance in Latin America

5.3.1. Regional

5.3.2. Country Spotlights

5.4. AI Competitive Landscape, Investment Dynamics, and Scaling Patterns in Latin America

Companies Featured

Pix

MercadoLibre

Amazon

Shopee

SHEIN

Temu

TikTok Shop

Rappi

Magazine Luiza

Americanas

Western Union

MoneyGram

Ria

EBANX

dLocal

Spotify

Uber

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/abu7lt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.