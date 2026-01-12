VdoCipher Live Gets Major Feature Upgrade With DVR Playback, Polls, and Scalable HD Streaming





GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VdoCipher, a global provider of secure video streaming and digital rights management (DRM) solutions, announced the new features launch of VdoCipher Live, an HD live streaming platform designed to deliver broadcast-grade streaming with DVR controls, interactive engagement tools, and significantly lower bandwidth costs.

VdoCipher Live is built for businesses and platforms that embed live video on their own websites or applications and need more control, scalability, and affordability than traditional conferencing or event streaming tools provide.

Addressing Long-Standing Gaps in Live Streaming

Many popular live streaming and conferencing platforms were not designed for large-scale broadcasts, embedded use cases, or long-form content such as lectures, training programs, or live events. These platforms often lack DVR functionality, impose high bandwidth costs, restrict concurrent streams, and offer limited protection against unauthorized access and content misuse.

VdoCipher Live directly addresses these challenges by introducing true DVR support, allowing viewers to pause, rewind, and replay live streams for up to six hours while the stream is still ongoing. This ensures viewers never miss critical content and significantly improves engagement for long sessions.

In addition, every live stream is automatically recorded and converted into an adaptive video-on-demand (VOD) file, which becomes instantly available in the VdoCipher dashboard for reuse, replay, or distribution without requiring a separate video hosting workflow.

Affordable, Scalable Infrastructure

VdoCipher Live is designed to scale efficiently while keeping costs predictable. The platform offers bandwidth pricing that is 30-60% lower than many competing solutions and supports multiple concurrent live streams from a single account. Starter plans allow up to five parallel streams, with enterprise deployments scaling to 50 concurrent broadcasts.

The platform is powered by a global AWS and Google Cloud CDN-backed infrastructure, ensuring low-latency, buffer-free streaming across six continents. VdoCipher Live supports streaming inputs from tools such as OBS, vMix, and Zoom.

Security, Automation, and Platform Integration

To protect premium and sensitive content, VdoCipher Live includes domain restriction, ensuring streams can only be accessed from approved domains or applications. This helps prevent unauthorized embedding, piracy, and compliance violations.

For platforms such as learning management systems, membership portals, and event platforms, VdoCipher Live offers API-based automation, enabling organizations to programmatically schedule streams, start and stop broadcasts, manage multiple live sessions, and integrate authenticated users into the live experience.





Interactive Live Experience

VdoCipher Live includes authenticated and anonymous chat, along with moderation tools such as chat pause and slow mode. With chat pause, the moderator can temporarily stop the chat entirely. Slow mode adds a delay between two consecutive messages, helping prevent continuous spam and keeping the chat manageable.

The platform also introduces interactive polls and quizzes, allowing hosts to push single-choice quizzes, multiple-choice quizzes, and opinion polls directly into live sessions. Results are displayed instantly and archived automatically.

Audience engagement is further enhanced through emoticon-based reactions, helping creators, educators, and hosts gauge real-time participation.

Upcoming Features

VdoCipher confirmed several advanced features currently in development, including:

Semi Audio Conferencing enables hosts to bring selected participants on stage for two-way audio interaction

enables hosts to bring selected participants on stage for two-way audio interaction DRM and Dynamic Watermarking for Live Streams extends Google Widevine and Apple FairPlay protection to live content

extends Google Widevine and Apple FairPlay protection to live content Customizable Player Controls include player colors, chapters, gestures, picture-in-picture, and auto-resume

include player colors, chapters, gestures, picture-in-picture, and auto-resume Browser-Based Streaming allows webcam and screen sharing directly from the browser without third-party software

allows webcam and screen sharing directly from the browser without third-party software Real-Time Analytics - VdoCipher Live will provide real-time analytics such as total live watch time, peak concurrent viewers, viewer drop-off insights, unique viewers, chat activity, poll participation, device breakdown, and geographic distribution.





“Live streaming has evolved, but the underlying platforms haven’t kept pace with how businesses actually use video today,” said Siddhant Jain, (Co-Founder), VdoCipher. “With VdoCipher Live, we focused on building a broadcast-grade platform that combines DVR functionality, interactivity, security, and affordability, without forcing organizations into high costs or rigid workflows.”

About VdoCipher

VdoCipher is a global video technology company specializing in secure video hosting, DRM-protected streaming, and scalable video infrastructure. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, VdoCipher enables businesses to deliver high-quality video securely across web and mobile platforms. Recently launched, VdoCipher Live offers scalable live streaming for real-time classes, events, and broadcasts.

