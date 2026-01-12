Supergasbras Modernizes Complex Gas Distribution Operations with Descartes Routing Solution

SÃO PAULO and ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Supergasbras, one of the leading distributors in the Brazilian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market, has modernized its logistics operations using Descartes’ cloud-based route planning and fleet management solution. The solution has helped Supergasbras enhance the efficiency of distribution operations that include over 400 trucks, a team of over 900 people, and the transportation of more than 400,000 tons of LPG per month across Brazil.

“This project marks a new stage in our digital transformation and strengthens one of the largest and most complex LPG distribution networks in the country,” said Matteo Lista Netto, National Logistics Intelligence Coordinator at Supergasbras. “Descartes helped us make the route planning process faster, safer and more transparent for everyone involved. The solution’s intuitive interface facilitated adoption by the entire team and, with the use of filters, was easily configured to the characteristics of each region. In addition to more efficient route planning, benefits include fewer stockouts, lower operational costs, and greater reliability in deliveries, especially in regions where demand fluctuates due to seasonality. We’ve also reduced rework caused by communication failures between areas, thanks to the real-time synchronization of route planning information across systems.”

Descartes’ route planning and fleet management solution helps distribution-intensive companies in diverse industries plan routes for optimal efficiency, improve delivery performance and minimize the impact of unforeseen events on customer service levels, mileage and costs. With the solution, Supergasbras now automatically plans routes based on up-to-date data using a map-based view of customers as well as real-time visibility of tank levels, consumption rates and customer demand. Delivery management and control tower capabilities provide end-to-end visibility of route execution—from planning to on-site delivery—within a single, integrated environment. The continuous feedback between planning and execution helps companies generate even greater operational gains through data-driven optimization.

The Descartes solution also seamlessly integrates with other enterprise systems, including sales and financial applications, replacing previous processes at Supergasbras that relied on the exchange of plain text files to update information across systems. Another significant operational improvement was the integration with Supergasbras’ Faton billing application, which allows drivers to manage all steps of the delivery journey—from route access to invoicing—within a single environment, decreasing errors and administrative workload.

“We’re pleased our solution has given Supergasbras a new level of control over its distribution operations,” said Lee Karlinsky, Senior Vice President at Descartes. “The success of this project shows that innovation in logistics goes beyond technology. It’s about collaborating to understand the breadth and depth of Supergasbras’ delivery network and day-to-day operational workflows to drive tangible results for the company and its customers.”

Learn more about Descartes’ route execution and fleet performance management solutions and its Routing, Mobile and Telematics solution suite.

About Supergasbras

Supergasbras is part of SHV Energy — a world leader in LPG distribution — with over 100 years of experience in the energy sector. We are one of the leading national distributors in Brazil with over 79 years of experience. For more information, visit www.supergasbras.com.br .

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: 226-750-8050

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ routing, mobile and telematics solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities regulatory authorities across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed annual and interim management’s discussion and analysis which are available under Descartes’ profile through the EDGAR website at http://www.sec.gov or through the SEDAR+ website at http://www.sedarplus.com/. If any such risks actually occur, they could, among other consequences, materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.