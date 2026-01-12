Defence and Security Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) Market Forecast Report 2025-2033: Advances in Modular Hull Design, Autonomous Navigation, and AI-Integrated Maritime Systems

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defence and Security - Market and Technology Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report finds that the USV domain is transitioning from experimental prototypes to integrated, multi-mission assets embedded within broader naval architectures. Navies are moving away from single-purpose unmanned craft toward system-of-systems models, where USVs work as collaborative nodes within distributed maritime operations. This approach enables coordinated ISR, mine-hunting, electronic warfare, and perimeter defence effects across a fleet - capabilities far beyond what standalone platforms previously offered.

USVs represent a defining moment in the evolution of modern naval forces. Although many programs remain in the development or early production phase, Unmanned Surface Vehicles are rapidly emerging as vital assets that will reshape how navies conduct surveillance, mine countermeasures, logistics, and maritime security operations. Their rise aligns with global naval modernisation efforts, where nations are seeking flexible, cost-efficient, and casualty-free capabilities that can complement - and in some roles eventually replace - traditional manned vessels.

This shift is being accelerated by major technological advancements. Breakthroughs in maritime autonomy, collision avoidance, sensor fusion, and power systems are enabling USVs to operate safely in contested and complex waters. At the same time, improvements in modular payload bays, open architecture standards, and interoperable command-and-control frameworks allow quick reconfiguration for diverse missions: rMCM, ASW support, logistics shuttle, drone interception, or long-endurance ISR. As autonomy stacks become more mature, USVs are increasingly capable of executing extended missions with minimal human oversight, making them indispensable in emerging naval doctrines such as distributed lethality and unmanned-manned teaming.

Industry dynamics are shifting in parallel. New technology-driven companies - specialising in autonomy, AI, sensors, and advanced materials - are now entering the market alongside traditional shipbuilders, introducing higher innovation velocity and more agile development cycles. The early practice of adapting UAS technologies for maritime use is giving way to purpose-built USV, UUV, and AUV platforms engineered specifically for hydrodynamic performance, maritime endurance, and naval mission integration. As a result, procurement strategies are evolving toward open architectures, mission modularity, and lifecycle upgradeability to keep pace with rapidly advancing technologies.

The next decade will reward companies capable of delivering integrated USV ecosystems rather than standalone boats: platforms that combine robust autonomy, secure multi-domain connectivity, modular mission payloads, and seamless fleet interoperability. As navies worldwide embrace unmanned systems to extend reach, reduce operational risk, and manage escalating costs, USVs are set to become a core pillar of future maritime warfare and coastal security operations.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Trends and Insights

1.2 Main Findings

1.3 Key Conclusions

2 Introduction

3 Technologies and Development Programmes

3.1 Technology overview

3.2 Key Technologies

3.2.1 Modular USV hull design

3.2.2 Advanced Power and Propulsion Systems

3.2.3 Sensor Fusion and Environmental Perception Systems

3.2.4 Unmanned Maritime Autonomy

3.2.5 AI Integration

3.3 Leading Institutes with USV Development Programmes

3.4 Technological developments in Russia and China

3.5 Future Technology Focus

4 Critical Raw Materials

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 USV market volume distribution over forecast period by Region

5.3 Competitive landscape

5.3.1 Main market players overview

5.3.2 Recent contracts overview

5.3.3 Main customers overview

5.3.4 Joint Ventures and Partnerships overview

5.3.5 Leading Products

5.3.6 Role of Ukraine

5.3.7 Overview of the Chinese and Russian markets

6 Market Dynamics and Forecast Factors

6.1 Market Segmentation

6.1.1 Segmentation by Hull Length

6.1.2 Segmentation by Lifecycle phase

6.2 Drivers

6.3 Trends

6.4 Opportunities

6.5 Challenges

6.6 Forecast Factors and Notes

7 Country Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 United States

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Belgium

7.3.2 France

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 Netherlands

7.3.5 Turkiye

7.3.6 Ukraine

7.3.7 United Kingdom

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Australia

7.4.2 India

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 Singapore

7.4.5 South Korea

7.5 Middle East & Africa

7.5.1 Israel

7.5.2 Saudi Arabia

7.5.3 United Arab Emirates

8 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) market to 2033 by Region

8.1 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) market by Region overview

8.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) market Region by Hull Length overview

8.3 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) market Region by Lifecycle phase overview

9 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) market to 2033 by Hull Length

9.1 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) market by Hull Length overview

9.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) market Hull Length by Region overview

9.2.1 Small USV (< 12m) market by Region overview

9.2.2 Medium USV (>12m & < 60m) market by Region overview

9.2.3 Large USV (>12m & < 90m) market by Region overview

9.3 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) market Hull Length by Lifecycle phase overview

9.3.1 Small USV (< 12m) market by Lifecycle phase overview

9.3.2 Medium USV (>12m & < 60m) market by Lifecycle phase overview

9.3.3 Large USV (>12m & < 90m) market by Lifecycle phase overview

10 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) market to 2033 by Lifecycle phase

10.1 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) market by Lifecycle phase overview

10.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) market Lifecycle phase by Region overview

10.2.1 Development market by Region overview

10.2.2 Production market by Region overview

10.3 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) market Lifecycle phase by Hull Length overview

10.3.1 Development market by Hull Length overview

10.3.2 Production market by Hull Length overview

11 Opportunity Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Compound Growth Rates

11.2.1 By Region

11.2.2 By Hull Length

11.2.3 By Lifecycle phase

11.3 Growth Analysis

11.3.1 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) market by Region overview

11.3.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) market by Hull Length overview

11.3.3 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) market by Lifecycle phase overview

12 Companies

12.1 Atlas Elektronik

12.1.1 Introduction

12.1.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) - Products and Services

12.1.3 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) - Recent Developments

12.1.4 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) - Recent Contracts

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2 Austal Ltd.

12.3 Blacksea Technologies

12.4 Elbit Systems Ltd.

12.5 Exail

12.6 General Dynamics Corporation

12.7 Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

12.8 L3Harris Technologies

12.9 Leidos

12.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.11 Naval Group

12.12 Northrop Grumman Corporation

12.13 Persistent Systems, LLC

12.14 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

12.15 Raytheon

12.16 Saab AB

12.17 Saronic Technologies

12.18 Textron Inc.

12.19 Thales

12.20 WB Group

13 Results and Conclusions

Companies Mentioned

ARES Shipyard

Aselsan A.S.

Atlas Elektronik

Austal Ltd.

Bharat Electronics Ltd.

Blacksea Technologies

Dearsan

EDGE Group PJSC

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Exail

Gabler Maschinenbau GmbH

General Dynamics Corporation

Hanwha Corporation

Havelsan

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

Hyundai Heavy Industries

IHI Corporation

Janus Marine and Defense

Kraken Robotics Inc.

L3Harris Technologies

Leidos

LIG Nex1

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Naval Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Ocius Technology

Persistent Systems, LLC

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon

Red Cat Holdings

Saab AB

Saronic Technologies

SEAir Solutions

Sigma Defense

Textron Inc.

Thales

The Boeing Company

WB Group

