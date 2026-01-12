Military Trucks Market Forecast and Technology Research Report 2025-2033: Industry 4.0–Enabled Maintenance, Electrification Trade-Offs, Powertrain Design, and Modernisation Shape Future Fleets

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Trucks - Market and Technology Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Military trucks are the "workhorses" of modern armed forces providing mobility from the strategic all the way down to the tactical level. The breadth of logistical and mobility support they offer is extensive, ranging from transportation of troops and equipment to being the platform of weapon systems, such as artillery howitzers and missiles or air defence systems, and systems in overall, such as telecommunications, radars and field hospitals among others.

The technological and business developments in the military trucks market are closely tied to the commercial market which offers mostly militarized variants of commercial families of trucks. That approach offers significant advantages in terms of technology development and economies of scale, and equally important to the support of military trucks through a well-established spare parts and maintenance global network.

Electrification is an important issue for the future of the automotive industry but there is still a long way for its full entry into the defence domain due to the technical considerations pertaining the battlefield's risks. Nevertheless, there are opportunities for electric vehicles to enter as part of the new procurement.

In the business landscape the market is highly competitive as there are numerous large manufacturers, which nevertheless belong to global automotive groups. That is a proof that branding also plays an important role, not only as a testament to the product's quality, but also to the role that this industry plays in the economic development and technological evolution of a country.

The procurement of military trucks is an opportunity for countries that want to expand their economic output and growth to build upon them, develop their supply chain and connect it to the global truck manufacturing network.

Covered in this study:

Overview: Quick look at military trucks technology and the market factors applicable to the industry over the 2025-2033 period. Also briefly covers the segmentation used and perceived future of the market.

Reasons to buy:

Insights into the characteristics of trucks and the upcoming electrification technology - what its technology and design aspects involve and how they can impact the military domain.

Provides an understanding of how military logistics is organised and how military trucks materialize that plan, as well as how electric and hybrid trucks could fit in that plan.

Establish an understanding of the market's drivers, trends, challenges and opportunities that impact its growth.

Outlines the commercial and military truck companies operating in key regions.

Illustrates opportunities and risks within the market so that the reader can make informed decisions to better develop one's business.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Who will benefit from this study?

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Trends and Insights

2.2 Main Findings by Region, Mobility Type, Horsepower, Tonnage

2.3 Key Conclusions

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology overview

3.2 Bonneted vs cab-over designs and regulations

3.3 Electrification's Benefits and Inhibitors

3.3.1 Power requirements

3.3.2 Engineering and design aspects

3.3.3 Signature management

3.3.4 Electric and hybrid powertrain

3.3.5 Logistical footprint

3.3.6 Batteries

3.4 Addressing the fuel/energy density problem

3.5 Military maintenance organisation

3.5.1 Basic concepts

3.5.2 Military maintenance system

3.6 Maintenance and Industry 4.0

3.6.1 Additive manufacturing (AM) in manufacturing and maintenance

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Military trucks market volume distribution over forecast period by Region

4.3 Competitive landscape

4.3.1 EU - Rest of Europe

4.3.2 North America

4.3.3 Latin America

4.4 Maintenance and commercial networks

4.5 Batteries

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Trends

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges

6 Country Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Canada

6.2.2 Mexico

6.2.3 United States

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Austria

6.3.2 Belgium

6.3.3 Bulgaria

6.3.4 Czech Republic

6.3.5 Denmark

6.3.6 Estonia

6.3.7 France

6.3.8 Germany

6.3.9 Greece

6.3.10 Lithuania

6.3.11 Netherlands

6.3.12 Norway

6.3.13 Poland

6.3.14 Portugal

6.3.15 Romania

6.3.16 Slovakia

6.3.17 Sweden

6.3.18 United Kingdom

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Argentina

6.4.2 Colombia

6.5 Middle-East & Africa

6.5.1 Morocco

6.5.2 Rest of MEA

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 South Korea

6.6.2 Rest of APAC

7 Military Trucks Market to 2033 by Region

7.1 Military Trucks market by Region overview

7.2 Military Trucks market Region by Mobility Type overview

7.3 Military Trucks market Region by Horsepower overview

7.4 Military Trucks market Region by Tonnage overview

7.5 Opportunity Analysis

8 Military Trucks Market to 2033 by Mobility Type

8.1 Military Trucks market by Mobility Type overview

8.2 Military Trucks market Mobility Type by Region overview

8.2.1 4x4 market by Region overview

8.2.2 6x6 market by Region overview

8.2.3 8x8 market by Region overview

8.2.4 8x10 market by Region overview

8.2.5 10x10 market by Region overview

8.3 Military Trucks market Mobility Type by Horsepower overview

8.4 Military Trucks market Mobility Type by Tonnage overview

8.5 Opportunity Analysis

8.5.1 By mobility

9 Military Trucks Market to 2033 by Horsepower

9.1 Military Trucks market by Horsepower overview

9.2 Military Trucks market Horsepower by Region overview

9.2.1 400-600 market by Region overview

9.2.2 100-399 market by Region overview

9.3 Military Trucks market Horsepower by Mobility Type overview

9.4 Military Trucks market Horsepower by Tonnage overview

9.5 Opportunity Analysis

10 Military Trucks Market to 2033 by Tonnage

10.1 Military Trucks market by Tonnage overview

10.2 Military Trucks Market tonnage by Region overview

10.2.1 Up to 2.5-t market by Region overview

10.2.2 Up to 5-t market by Region overview

10.2.3 Up to 9-t market by Region overview

10.2.4 Up to 15-t market by Region overview

10.2.5 Up to 20-t market by Region overview

10.2.6 Heavy Equipment Transporter market by Region overview

10.3 Military Trucks Market tonnage by Mobility Type overview

10.4 Military Trucks Market tonnage by Horsepower overview

10.5 Opportunity Analysis

11 Impact Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Forecast factors and Market Impact

12 Companies

12.1 Arquus (John Cockerill Group)

12.1.1 Introduction

12.1.2 Products & Services

12.1.3 Recent Contracts

12.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.2 Daimler Truck Holding AG - Mercedes-Benz Trucks

12.3 Iveco Defence Vehicles (IDV)

12.4 Oshkosh Defense (Oshkosh Corporation)

12.5 Renault Trucks (Volvo Group)

12.6 Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV) GmbH

12.7 Scania (Volkswagen Group - Traton SE Group)

12.8 Volvo Group

13 Results and Conclusions

Appendix A: Companies Mentioned

