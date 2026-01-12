Amplify ETFs Nominated for ETF Provider of the Year

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, announces four nominations in three categories in the With Intelligence Mutual Fund and ETF Awards, including recognition for the ETF Provider of the Year.

Amplify ETFs and its funds are shortlisted in the following categories:

“We are proud to be nominated for ETF Provider of the Year, along with multiple product-specific recognitions, as we celebrate our 10-year anniversary in 2026,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “Across product development, portfolio construction, and distribution, our focus remains on delivering differentiated solutions that serve advisors and investors over the long term. These nominations underscore that approach and the momentum behind our business.”

The winners of the With Intelligence Mutual Fund and ETF Awards will be announced on February 11, 2026, in New York City.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $17.6 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2025). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .

1 Overall Morningstar Rating™. Based on risk adjusted returns among 13 funds in the Equity Digital Assets category (as of 12/31/25).

Criteria:

ETF Provider of the Year: The ETF Provider award is given to the most successful ETF issuer as determined by a combination of several elements, including flows and innovation. All ETF issuers who launched their US ETF before Jan.1 2025, are eligible for entry.

Alternative ETF of the Year: The Alternative ETF award is given to the most successful ETF providing exposure to non-traditional investments, such as real estate, commodities, and liquid alternatives. Success is determined by a combination of several factors, such as flows, fund objectives and innovation. ETFs launched before October. 1, 2025, are eligible for entry.

Sales Success of the Year - ETFs: The Sales Success – ETFs award is given to an individual fund or line of funds that, whether through performance, sales strategy, or a combination of both, achieved a dramatic increase or consistently high level of flows.

Selection Process: The judging process is designed to be rigorous and thorough to ensure all entries receive full consideration and that excellence in each of the categories is truly rewarded. A broad and independent panel of more than 20 industry names including leading allocators, ETF strategists, independent directors and consultants conduct a rigorous assessment of each category to ensure that only the most truly deserving firms are recognized.



Groups of judges are allocated categories, which are aligned to their specific market knowledge to avoid conflicts of interest. Each group of judges has no access to the submissions or results of categories they are not involved in judging.

