KEY Investment Partners Acquires BellRock Brands’ Portfolio, Home of Mary’s Medicinals, Dixie and Other Top Names

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEY Investment Partners announced today it has purchased BellRock Brands out of receivership through an investment that secures all brand assets and provides working capital to refocus and revitalize the brands as the United States moves toward rescheduling cannabis under federal law. Former Curaleaf CEO Joe Bayern will serve as the incoming Chief Executive Officer for the newly formed company, MM Brands.

A Denver-based cannabis, multi-state operator focused on consumer packaged goods (CPG), BellRock Brands, Inc. built one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of cannabis and hemp-infused products. The company developed and sold a diverse range of products spanning adult-use edibles, beverages, topicals, tinctures, transdermal patches, concentrates and pet-focused CBD offerings. The BellRock family of brands included well-established names such as Dixie Elixirs , Rebel Coast, Défoncé and the extremely popular Mary’s Medicinals , Mary’s Nutritionals and Mary’s Tails . The company was placed into receivership in March 2024.

“The growing consumer interest in wellness products combined with the potential for cannabis rescheduling on the horizon makes this the perfect deal at the perfect time,” said Jordan Youkilis, Founding Partner of KEY Investment Partners. “Mary’s Medicinals is a powerhouse brand known for its science-driven approach to transdermal patches, topicals and tinctures that deliver precise, consistent dosing. We believe the current environment and rescheduling will really unlock its potential, and this will be a huge focus of the newly formed MM Brands with Joe at the helm.”

MM Brands will lean into its strong brand heritage and the accelerating national conversation around cannabis, health and wellness, according to Youkilis. By elevating science-backed narratives, trusted formulations and real-world consumer outcomes, MM Brands will differentiate its brands as responsible, education-first leaders at a moment when policymakers, healthcare stakeholders and consumers are seeking clarity. Strategically, the company will operate under a brand focused, asset-lite model to build nationally recognized brands and leadership positions within their categories. Currently, MM Brands products are available in 11 markets, including California, Michigan, Missouri and Maryland.

“Our mission at MM Brands is simple but hugely important: To improve people’s lives through the use of cannabis. We will build on Mary’s Medicinals legacy of being the most trusted brand in cannabis to advance the accessibility of cannabis as a quality-of-life issue through partnerships with veteran organizations, patient advocacy groups and wellness-focused advocates,” said incoming MM Brands CEO Joe Bayern. “I am encouraged by the recent movement toward rescheduling as well as ongoing state legislation toward legalization and am proud to be in a position to help shape the next era of cannabis in America.”

A seasoned senior executive in the cannabis and consumer packaged goods sectors, Bayern is known for driving growth, operational excellence and strategic transformation across major brands and companies. He possesses more than 20 years of leadership experience, including pivotal roles in the creation of the Dr. Pepper Snapple Group and executive leadership at global brands like VOSS of Norway, before transitioning into cannabis where he served as President and later CEO of Curaleaf Holdings, one of the largest multistate cannabis operators in the United States.

“We could not be more proud to have Joe join MM Brands as its CEO and to see the energy and excitement he will bring to these brands,” Youkilis said. “His combination of experience and passion for the cannabis consumer is unrivaled in the industry. The current environment bodes well for cannabis brands that focus on science, wellness and healthy living – and Joe is the best person to bring that message to the world.”

About KEY Investment Partners

Founded in 2018, KEY Investment Partners LLC takes a systematic approach to investment analysis and due diligence, with the goal of connecting investors to the most attractive private cannabis opportunities. KEY is a Denver-based asset manager with over $50 million in assets under management (AUM). Leveraging over 50 years of institutional experience, KEY sources unique opportunities in high-growth, market-leading cannabis companies that are operated by experienced management teams. The firm uses time-tested methods to provide institutional quality investment management and client service to those looking to capitalize on the rapid growth of the U.S. cannabis market. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or elsewhere.