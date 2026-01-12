Village Farms International Advances New Product Innovation in the Dutch Market

Product portfolio expansion aligns with legacy market consumer preferences and global shift toward convenience

10 new product offerings include the first regulated blunt in market as well as infused spliffs and other pre-roll formats

DRACHTEN, The Netherlands, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF), today announced the launch of 10 new product offerings in the Netherlands through its wholly-owned subsidiary Leli Holland (“Leli”). The Company’s product portfolio expansion draws on the Company’s deep operational expertise and consumer insights from regulated cannabis markets globally, and reflects an intentional focus on format innovation, consumption occasions, and competitive differentiation while aligning with the unique demands of legacy market consumer preferences in the Netherlands.

Valentine Vaillant, Head of Global Growth Strategy at Village Farms commented, “The Dutch market has a celebrated history of consumption and culture synonymous with cannabis, and we’re proud to now offer some of the most dynamic and consumer-driven categories in the regulated program. By applying our learnings in other markets and building on our local expertise, our Dutch team has been able to introduce innovative formats that respond directly to existing consumer behaviors, while also introducing new options that enhance convenience, quality, and choice.”

A Purpose-Driven Product Portfolio Built for Convenience

Village Farms announces the development and launch of the following new product offerings in the Netherlands:

Leli’s Blunt – A distinctive 1.4g pure cannabis blunt, rolled in blunt paper. This product represents the only blunt currently available within the regulated Dutch market.

– A distinctive 1.4g pure cannabis blunt, rolled in blunt paper. This product represents the only blunt currently available within the regulated Dutch market. Apollo 13 Infused Spliffs – A 1.4g infused mixed pre-roll containing tobacco and cannabis, beautifully finished with a homemade kief-rolled cone enhancing potency and flavor.

– A 1.4g infused mixed pre-roll containing tobacco and cannabis, beautifully finished with a homemade kief-rolled cone enhancing potency and flavor. Cosmic Hash Spliffs – A 1.3g hash-forward offering made with tobacco and hash, developed to meet strong, established consumer demand for hash-based pre-rolls in the Netherlands.

– A 1.3g hash-forward offering made with tobacco and hash, developed to meet strong, established consumer demand for hash-based pre-rolls in the Netherlands. Strain-Specific Single Spliffs – A 1.2g traditional mixed format containing tobacco and cannabis, offered in four distinct SKUs featuring different cannabis genetics to deliver strain-specific experiences.

– A 1.2g traditional mixed format containing tobacco and cannabis, offered in four distinct SKUs featuring different cannabis genetics to deliver strain-specific experiences. Dogwalker Pre-Rolls – A convenient, on-the-go format comprised of three 0.5g pure cannabis flower pre-rolls. Popularized in North America, this format provides flexibility and portion control for consumers seeking a tobacco-free option.

– A convenient, on-the-go format comprised of three 0.5g pure cannabis flower pre-rolls. Popularized in North America, this format provides flexibility and portion control for consumers seeking a tobacco-free option. Grutte Pier Reserve Spliffs – A large 1.4g mixed pre-roll made with tobacco and cannabis, designed for extended sessions and sharing occasions.

– A large 1.4g mixed pre-roll made with tobacco and cannabis, designed for extended sessions and sharing occasions. Leli’s Blend Spliffs – A 1.4g balanced mixed format featuring tobacco and cannabis, tailored to traditional Dutch consumption preferences.





Village Farms’ expanding product portfolio in the Netherlands underscores the Company’s ability to innovate within tightly regulated environments while remaining highly responsive to consumer needs. By offering a wide range of formats—from traditional spliff pre-rolls to infused, hash, and pure cannabis options—Village Farms is actively shaping category development within the Dutch cannabis market.

Valentine Vaillant concluded, “As the Dutch market continues to evolve, we believe thoughtful product innovation will be critical to demonstrating how a regulated supply chain can better serve consumers and help eliminate illicit market activity. Our product portfolio is a clear example of how global expertise can be successfully localized for the Dutch market.”

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms leverages decades of experience in Controlled Environment Agriculture as a large-scale, vertically-integrated supplier of high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods. The Company built a strong foundation as the leading and longest-tenured fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the US and Canada, and now focuses its agricultural expertise on high-growth cannabinoid opportunities while maintaining strategic optionality through remaining produce assets.

In Canada, the Company's wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world (2.2 million square feet of greenhouse production), a low-cost producer and one of Canada’s highest quality and best-selling brands. The Company owns an incremental 2.6 million square feet of greenhouse capacity in Canada for future expansion, and also owns 80% of Québec-based, Rose LifeScience, a leader in the commercialization of cannabis products.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis opportunities with significant growth potential. The Company exports medical cannabis from its EU GMP certified facility in Canada to international markets including Germany, the United Kingdom, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company is expanding its export business to new countries and customers, and making select investments in international production assets. In Europe, wholly-owned Leli Holland has one of 10 licenses to grow and distribute recreational cannabis within the Dutch Coffee Shop Experiment.

In the US, wholly-owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD and hemp-derived brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US THC market via multiple strategies, leveraging its Texas-based greenhouse assets (2.2 million square feet of existing greenhouse capacity and 950 acres of owned, unoccupied land for future expansion).

Village Farms Clean Energy (VFCE), through a partnership with Atlanta-based Terreva Renewables, creates renewable natural gas from landfill gas at its Delta RNG facility. VFCE receives royalties on all revenue generated.

Contact Information

Sam Gibbons

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Phone: (407) 936-1190 ext. 328

Email: sgibbons@villagefarms.com