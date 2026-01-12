Canada’s Biggest Popcorn Celebration: Cineplex Expands National Popcorn Day to Four Days

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cineplex, Canada’s leading entertainment and media company, is turning National Popcorn Day into a blockbuster celebration. From January 16-19, Scene+ members can enjoy one of the best parts of the movie experience: a FREE small popcorn with a valid movie ticket at Cineplex theatres nationwide.

“Popcorn isn’t just a snack, it’s part of the ritual of going to the movies,” said Sara Moore, Chief Marketing Officer, Cineplex. “This year, we’re giving popcorn the spotlight it deserves with our biggest National Popcorn Day celebration yet: four days of free popcorn for Scene+ members.”

Popcorn has always been the ultimate movie companion and moviegoers agree. In 2025, popcorn remained the top snack choice at Cineplex, with consumption topping 2024 levels. Popcorn wasn’t just eaten, it was celebrated. In 2025, Cineplex guests indulged in new ways to enjoy their favourite snack with movie-themed merchandise, snapping up 30 different popcorn bucket designs inspired by popular franchises.

Popcorn buckets inspired by A Minecraft Movie, including the Minecraft Chicken Jockey tub which sold out in opening weekend, accounted for 22% of all popcorn bucket sales in 2025, alongside merchandise like The Fantastic Four Galactus tub (the largest popcorn tub ever produced), the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Freddy Bust Tub, and the Wicked: For Good Glinda Bubble LED Popcorn Tub.

Now, Cineplex is inviting fans to celebrate their love for this iconic snack with National Popcorn Days, an extended four-day event. Scene+ members with a valid ticket for a showtime on January 16, 17, 18 or 19, 2026, can visit concessions on the same day as their movie screening, scan their membership card and receive a free small bag of Cineplex’s famous popcorn.

Visit www.sceneplus.ca to join Scene+ and www.cineplex.com/NationalPopcornDays or the Cineplex app to choose a showtime during Cineplex’s National Popcorn Days from January 16-19.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 171 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada’s largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada’s favourite destination for ‘Eats & Entertainment’ (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada’s largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

Cineplex Media Relations

PressRoom@Cineplex.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a45fb2be-eff4-40b4-a88b-8c07ceab3e5b