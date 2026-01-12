Sable Announces Director Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE | OTCQB:SBLRF) announces the change in OR Royalties’ board nominee from Barry Quiroz to Guy Desharnais, effective immediately. Guy Desharnais is the current Vice President, Project Evaluation for OR Royalties. After completing his PhD in geochemistry and igneous petrology, Mr. Desharnais worked for five years as an exploration geologist with Xstrata Nickel (Glencore). He worked as a Qualified Person and manager of SGS Geostat for seven years, and he was part of the teams that won the Integra Gold Rush Challenge in 2016 and the Parker Challenge in 2025. He was named Distinguished Lecturer by the CIM in 2017 and is an active member of the Mining Technical Advisory and Monitoring Committee for the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Robert Shaw, Chairman of Sable stated, “We are thrilled to have Guy join the Sable board. His expansive experience in geology and project evaluation will be helpful to Sable as we continue exploration of our current highly prospective properties and our continued evaluation of potential new projects. We are pleased to have the continued strong support for our exploration team, portfolio, and philosophy by OR Royalties. We thank Barry for his significant contribution to the Sable board over the past five years.”

Guy Desharnais stated, "I am honored to join the Sable Resources Board at such a pivotal time for the Company. I am impressed by the quality of Sable’s exploration portfolio, which represents some of the most prospective ground in the sector today. Furthermore, the technical calibre and disciplined approach of the Sable exploration team is exceptional. I look forward to working closely with the rest of the Board to leverage my experience to help unlock the full value of these assets for our shareholders."

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable’s focus is developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro and Cerro Negro projects in San Juan province, Argentina and the Copper Queen (15,133 ha), Copper Prince (3,980 ha), and Core Mountain (1,925 ha) properties in British Columbia.

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ruben.padilla@sableresources.com or +1 (520) 488-2520

