K Wave Media Leads Investment in “Once We Were Us,” Now the #1 Film at the Korean Box Office

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K Wave Media Ltd. (Nasdaq: KWM ), a global entertainment and media company, is extending its track record of successful K content investments. Building on the global success of its Netflix original series Trigger , the company now reports that Once We Were Us, a feature film released on December 31, has climbed to the top of the Korean box office.

After its theatrical release on December 31, Once We Were Us quickly gained momentum, culminating in a top ranking at the Korean box office with a cumulative audience of over one million. According to the Korean Film Council’s integrated ticket sales network, Once We Were Us drew 54,940 moviegoers nationwide on January 7, surpassing Avatar: Fire and Ashes, which recorded 46,691 admissions.

The film’s ascent has been driven by strong word of mouth and sustained audience demand. Despite screening on roughly half as many screens and showtimes as Avatar: The Way of Water, Once We Were Us steadily closed the gap through its second week in theaters, ultimately overtaking the long-standing box office leader.

“This performance validates our disciplined investment strategy and our focus on backing stories that connect deeply with audiences while delivering strong commercial results,” said Ted Kim, CEO of K Wave Media. “We evaluate projects with a clear financial lens, and Once We Were Us demonstrates how targeted capital deployment, creative execution, and market timing can translate into meaningful box office returns.”

Starring Koo Kyo-hwan and Moon Ga-young, Once We Were Us is a Korean adaptation of the Chinese film of the same name, reimagined for local audiences. The film has earned praise for its emotional authenticity and compelling performances, resonating strongly with fans of romantic drama.

Once We Were Us follows Eun-ho and Jeong-won, former lovers who reunite unexpectedly after ten years and confront unresolved memories of of their past relationship. Since its theatrical debut, the film has generated growing critical attention and audience enthusiasm, establishing it as one of the most talked-about Korean releases of the season.

K Wave Media’s momentum follows the successful global premiere of Trigger, a high-intensity action thriller produced by Film Company Bidangil Pictures, a subsidiary of K Wave Media. With a production budget exceeding that of Squid Game Season 1, Trigger launched worldwide on Netflix, marking K Wave Media’s first Netflix original release since its Nasdaq listing in May 2025 and reinforcing its ability to deliver large-scale, globally competitive K-content.

Together, the success of Trigger and Once We Were Us underscores K Wave Media’s continued execution across both streaming and theatrical platforms, signaling a new era for Korean content on the global stage.

About K Wave Media

K Wave Media (KWM) is a publicly listed entertainment and Bitcoin treasury company dedicated to creating, distributing, and monetizing high-quality content across multiple platforms. Since going public in 2025, KWM has focused on strategic growth initiatives, including acquisitions, digital platforms, and digital asset treasury management.

