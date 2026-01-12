Osisko Metals Announces C$15 Million "Bought Deal" Flow-Through Share Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSX: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: OB51) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp., as sole bookrunner and co-lead underwriter, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, which includes BMO Capital Markets as co-lead underwriter (collectively, the "Underwriters") in connection with a "bought deal" private placement financing of an aggregate of 11,812,000 common shares of the Company that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of C$1.27 per Flow-Through Share (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of C$15,001,240 (the "Offering").

The gross proceeds from the issue and sale of the Flow-Through Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" (as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Corporation's projects on or before December 31, 2027. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares with an effective date on or before December 31, 2026.

The Flow-Through Shares will be offered for sale by way of private placement in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Québec), pursuant to available prospectus exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions. Closing of the Offering is expected to take place on or about February 3, 2026 (the "Closing Date"), and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the conditional approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Flow-Through Shares to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the Closing Date pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

In consideration for the Underwriters' services, the Company has agreed to pay the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals sector, with a focus on copper and zinc. The Company acquired a 100% interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Gaspé Copper mine, from Glencore Canada Corporation in July 2023. The Gaspé Copper project is located near Murdochville in Québec's Gaspé Peninsula. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system, with current Indicated Mineral Resources of 824 Mt grading 0.34% CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 670 Mt grading 0.38% CuEq (in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). For more information, see Osisko Metals' November 14, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resource at Gaspé Copper". Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

In addition to the Gaspé Copper project, the Company is working with Appian Capital Advisory LLP, through the Pine Point Mining Limited joint venture, to advance one of Canada's largest past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project, located in the Northwest Territories. The current mineral resource estimate for the Pine Point project consists of Indicated Mineral Resources of 49.5 Mt at 5.52% ZnEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.3 Mt at 5.64% ZnEq (in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). For more information, see Osisko Metals' June 25, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals releases Pine Point mineral resource estimate: 49.5 million tonnes of indicated resources at 5.52% ZnEq". The Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, close to infrastructure, with paved road access, an electrical substation and 100 kilometers of viable haul roads.

For further information on this news release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Don Njegovan, President

Email: info@osiskometals.com

Phone: (416) 500-4129

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the ability for the Company to complete the Offering on the terms contemplated (if at all); the size of the Offering; the back-end purchase of the common shares (and the size thereof) by certain strategic investors; the Closing Date of the Offering; the ability for the Company to obtain the necessary approvals of the Toronto Stock Exchange; the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering; the tax treatment of the Flow-Through Shares; the timing of incurring and renunciation of the Qualifying Expenditures; the ability to advance Gaspé Copper (and results thereof); and Gaspé Copper hosting the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: general market conditions impacting the Company; the ability of exploration results, including drilling, to accurately predict mineralization; errors in geological modelling; insufficient data; equity and debt capital markets; future spot prices of copper and zinc; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of mining equipment and positive relations with local communities and groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the Offering, volatility in the trading price of the common shares, risks relating to the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals, complete definitive documentation and complete the Offering, the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; risks relating to the global economic climate and metal prices; environmental risks; changes in tax and regulatory regimes; and community and non-governmental actions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.