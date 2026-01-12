Kaldalón hf.: Routine Announcement Regarding Share Buybacks Pursuant to Buyback Program

During week 2 of 2026, Kaldalón hf. did not purchase any shares under the share buyback programme announced on the stock exchange on 6 January 2026.

Under the programme, Kaldalón may repurchase up to a maximum of 9,000,000 shares, provided that the total consideration paid does not exceed ISK 250,000,000. The execution of the programme commenced on Wednesday, 7 January, and will remain in effect until either of the aforementioned volume or consideration limits has been reached, but no later than 2 March 2026.

Kaldalón hf. held 21,002,721 shares at the commencement of the programme. As of the end of week 2 in 2026, the company continues to hold 21,002,721 shares, corresponding to 1.93% of the company’s outstanding share capital.

No shares have been acquired by Kaldalón hf. under the share buyback programme announced on 6 January.

The execution of the share buyback programme will be carried out in accordance with the Icelandic Companies Act No. 2/1995, Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, which has legal effect in Iceland pursuant to Act No. 60/2021 on measures against market abuse, as well as Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 setting out regulatory technical standards for share buyback programmes.

For further information, please contact:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, Chief Executive Officer

jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is