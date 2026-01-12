Delfin Midstream Extends Letter of Award with Samsung Heavy Industries and Executes Purchase Order with Siemens Energy

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delfin Midstream Inc. (“Delfin” or the “Company”) announced today that it has agreed to an extension of the Letter of Award (“LOA”) with Samsung Heavy Industries (“SHI”) previously announced in October. Over the past few weeks, the parties have diligently executed Early Engagement work to prepare for the execution of the Delfin LNG project, and with the last workstreams nearing completion, the parties now expect the Final Investment Decision (“FID”) in the next month.

Concurrent with this extension, the Company has entered into a LOA with Black & Veatch for the execution of a Purchase Order (“PO”) with Siemens Energy Inc. (“Siemens Energy”). This follows an agreement in July 2025 between Delfin and Siemens Energy to reserve manufacturing capacity for the SGT-750 Gas Turbine Mechanical Drive Packages. During the fall of 2025, Delfin issued a Limited Notice to Proceed (“LNTP”) for initial execution work of these packages with Siemens Energy. Today’s announcement marks the start of the manufacturing of this key equipment under contract with Black & Veatch, who will be the prime subcontractor to SHI for the execution of the topsides engineering and procurement scope as well as pre-commissioning and commissioning services. The Delfin LNG project will utilize Black & Veatch’s patented PRICO liquefaction technology, which is optimized for efficiency and reliability in onshore, nearshore and floating applications.

In order to prepare for execution and secure the project schedule, additional equipment has been awarded and manufacturing slots have been reserved for key equipment in the hull and for the topsides.

Dudley Poston, Delfin CEO, said: “With the last parts of the project coming together, we are very pleased to plan for the FID and immediate execution by ordering and reserving key equipment. Our project represents a significant milestone in the development of critical energy infrastructure in the United States. We are excited by our progress and our continued collaboration with SHI, Black & Veatch, Siemens Energy and key vendors as we finalize the necessary commercial and financing workstreams to bring the country’s first offshore LNG project to market.”

Delfin is a leader in LNG export infrastructure utilizing low-cost floating LNG technology. Delfin’s brownfield deepwater port requires minimal additional infrastructure investment to support up to three floating LNG Vessels producing up to 13.2 million tonnes of LNG annually. The Delfin floating LNG project has the potential to not only be the first LNG export deepwater port facility in the United States, but a significant economic contributor and job creator over the long-term.

About Delfin

Delfin is a leading LNG export infrastructure development company utilizing low-cost Floating LNG technology solutions. Delfin is the parent company of Delfin LNG. Delfin LNG is a brownfield Deepwater Port requiring minimal additional infrastructure investment to support up to three FLNG Vessels producing up to 13.2 MTPA of LNG. Delfin purchased the UTOS pipeline, the largest natural gas pipeline in the Gulf of America. Delfin LNG received a deepwater port license from MARAD and approval from the Department of Energy for long-term exports of LNG to countries that do not have a Free Trade Agreement with the United States. Additional information is available at www.delfinmidstream.com.

Public Relations

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

Email: Delfin@gagnierfc.com