Kitron ASA: Completion of acquisition of DeltaNordic and issuance of consideration shares

(2026-01-12) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Kitron ASA (the "Company" or "Kitron") on 19 November 2025 regarding the entering into agreement to, through its subsidiary Kitron Holding AB, acquire DeltaNordic AB (the "Transaction"). As disclosed in the said announcement, the purchase price for the shares in DeltaNordic AB will be partly settled by issuance of SEK 150 million in Kitron shares.

In connection with completion of the Transaction, Kitron's board of directors has today resolved to issue 2,299,612 new shares to the sellers pursuant to the existing board authorisation to issue new shares granted by the Company's annual general meeting held on 24 April 2025.

1,192,927 of the consideration shares are subject to a lock-up period of 12 months and 1,106,685 consideration shares are subject to a lock-up period of 6 months on the terms and conditions of the share purchase agreement.

Following registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the consideration shares with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Company will have a share capital of NOK 21,870,247.10 divided into 218,702,471 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 3 000 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

